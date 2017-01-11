All of the New Restaurants You Have to Try in Las Vegas

Everyone always wants to know what's new (and what's next) in Las Vegas, especially when it comes to restaurants. Sin City is loaded with killer dining spots, and we’re adding more all the time. From sushi to burgers, don't miss out on some of the best places that have opened their doors in recent months.
Sake Rok
The Park
If you need something to eat before a big event at the new T-Mobile Arena, Sake Rok has you covered. You can find the restaurant at The Park, which is the new outdoor district outside the 20,000-seat facility. The menu features Japanese cuisine, ranging from miso black cod and yuzu soy scallops, to sushi, including the wicked El Chapo roll with snow crab, shrimp, cucumber, and avocado. However, the real draw here is the high-energy atmosphere: there's a DJ, video projections on the wall, and food servers who break out into dance routines at a moment's notice. Even the food can be a spectacle in itself, like a five-roll platter that comes with a smoldering statue of Godzilla on the tray.
LVB Burgers & Bar
The Mirage
Chef Michael LaPlaca has already turned Portofino into one of the most acclaimed Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. He's now spreading his influence to another dining spot at The Mirage with what is easily one of the most adventurous burger joints on the Strip. Highlights include the O.M.G. (a duck burger with Muenster cheese, tomato, watercress, and smoked ketchup) and the K.I.K. (a beef patty topped with avocado, onion straws, jalapeño, Sriracha, and a fried egg). Need a side dish? The truffle potato wedges are basically addictive… or you can just save room for a boozy milkshake.
The Mixx Grill & Lounge
West Valley
The Mixx Grill, which can be found in the old Gordon Biersch location at Boca Park, is trying to bring a Strip-worthy dining experience to the Summerlin area... without the high prices. The front page of the menu is all appetizers and salads, while the flipside is a list of ingredients that can be combined into a single dish and cooked on a massive circular grill that sits in the center of the dining room. It's kind of like a Mongolian grill for people who don't like Mongolian grill. The premium selection of seafood and beef is presented tableside, so you can plot your creation: options include the likes of A5 Kobe New York strip, prime rib-eye cap, spot prawns, king crab legs, and wild-caught fish. The cocktails are worth your attention, especially the Startini, which comes served with a shot glass of Champagne on the side.
Beauty & Essex
The Cosmopolitan
Beauty & Essex is more than just a restaurant. It's also a bar and lounge with a pawn shop that sells (and buys) everything from odd jewelry to vintage Star Wars toys. The idea seems uniquely Las Vegas, but it was born in a not-so-fresh part of New York City before expanding out west. The restaurant itself is designed to feel like the inside of a jewelry box, with plenty of gold chains and pearls hanging from the walls. Don't ignore the nice flavor combinations found in the raw bar selection… or those grilled lamb chops on the dinner menu.
Olivia's Latin Cuisine
East Valley
The Boulevard Mall has changed owners and is trying to clean up its image, and the best example of that is Olivia's Latin Cuisine, which could be the most welcome surprise when it comes to new restaurants in 2016. Going far beyond traditional tacos and burritos, the Latin American-inspired dishes showcase the creativity of chef Robert Solano, who made his name with Mingo and the now-closed Mundo. The beef tongue nachos and oxtail enchiladas are a nice change of pace, while the green lip mussels and at least four different ceviche options show off the menu's affection for seafood.
Eggslut
The Cosmopolitan
You don't have to rely on McDonald's anymore if you want a breakfast sandwich day or night. Originally a food truck based in Los Angeles, Eggslut has now found a Vegas home at The Cosmo, offering food that's ready to grab and go. Pretty much everything features one common ingredient: the egg. The best choices include the Gaucho, which stuffs seared wagyu tri-tip, chimichurri, onions, arugula, and a medium egg inside a warm brioche bun, and the Slut, which is a coddled egg served warm in a jar over potato puree and chives. Eggslut opens early at midnight on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays to help out the hungry club kids during Marquee's busiest nights.
Bottiglia
Green Valley Ranch
An outdoor patio and firepit offer a nice touch to the latest Italian restaurant to pop up at a Las Vegas (well, Henderson) casino. The Tuscan-inspired menu offers a selection of both modern and traditional simple dishes, made with fresh ingredients, house-made pastas, and free-range meats. The wine list covers a lot of ground, so choose a nice glass of red to go with the not-too-spicy gnocchi arrabbiata or short rib cavatelli.
Beerhaus
The Park
This beer garden is in perfect position to take advantage of all the foot traffic from the T-Mobile Arena next door, the adjacent New York-New York casino, and the currently-under-construction 5,000-seat theater across the street at the Monte Carlo. There are hundreds of beers to choose from -- in the bottle, can, or on draft -- including a few local breweries like Bad Beat and Joseph James. If you can't decide, there's a deal on three 4oz pours for $8 on Fridays. The bar food is surprisingly impressive, including an IPA cheddarwurst brat and a modified Chicago-style kraut dog.
EATT
West Valley
A French culinary team got the urge to move to Vegas a few years ago, started their own catering business, and eventually, after a long period of research and development, opened a restaurant called EATT. It's the kind of place that prides itself on creative, healthy fare without an ounce of kale working its way in. The wraps, sandwiches, and pastries are perfect for grab-and-go customers on the way home from yoga class. However, you'll want to sit down and stay a while for the seared rib-eye with ratatouille, or the wild-caught salmon over a beet salad. For something fun on the side, go with the "guacamole," made with broccoli and tomatoes, or a zucchini stuffed with zucchini puree and crunchy vegetables.
Pier 215
Southwest Valley
Opened by a culinary team from Nobu and other Strip restaurants, Pier 215 offers a modern spin on Japanese-inspired seafood that is quickly finding a loyal audience in the Southwest. While the fettucine Alfredo on the menu seems a bit out of place, the fresh sashimi and creative sushi rolls are more than competitive with what you'd find at pricier spots around Vegas. The dining room is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Strip to the east and the brand-new IKEA megastore to the west (whichever view is more impressive may depend on the diner). Regardless, make a point to try the octopus carpaccio. It's a nice change of pace from the grilled version that seems to be everywhere these days.
Burger Lounge
ARIA
This walk-up burger counter is on a mission to prove that burgers and fries can be good for you. Every burger is prepared with grass-fed beef and organic toppings while avoiding genetically modified ingredients. Even the fried fish sandwich is made with sustainable cod, and the Coke served is in the Mexican style, which means it’s made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. Is it really that healthy for you? Probably not. But you can at least skip the chemicals and artificial ingredients while enjoying some tasty calories.
Loco Cantina
Town Square
A sports bar with Mexican street food, Loco Cantina features live music every night of the week and stays open late, making it an appealing after-party spot for those tired of dancing at Blue Martini next door. The menu sticks to the basics like taquitos, tostadas, and tortas, and offers a choice of five different tacos sold separately for less than four bucks each, so it's easy to mix and match without breaking the bank. Save that money for the margaritas instead… there are more than 40 choices of tequila behind the bar.
Pizza Lotto
El Cortez
An old-school pizza joint for an old-school casino. With slot machines located in the back of the restaurant, Pizza Lotto is the perfect place for gamers at the El Cortez to grab some food without straying too far from the action. The pizza itself isn't nearly as adventurous as Pizza Rock down the street, but the selection has more than a few tempting options, from hand-tossed New York-style to Sicilian square pan. The garlic rolls alone are worth the visit.
Borracha
Green Valley Ranch
Opening around the same time as sister restaurant Bottiglia, this Mexican dining spot has a more energetic atmosphere thanks to a bar built in the center of the dining room and a colorful, wraparound Day of the Dead-inspired mural on the wall, made by hand using the pointillism. A blue corn-crusted chile relleno and short rib asada skewers are among the highlights. If you stop by on a Tuesday, there's all-you-can-eat tacos and tequila cocktails for just $24.
Le Pho
Downtown
From the team behind Le Thai and District One, Le Pho serves up authentic Vietnamese cuisine from the ground floor of the Juhl residential building. Of course, the pho itself is a big draw, with oxtail and rib-eye among the best options. But there's plenty of other good stuff to choose from too, like wok-tossed filet mignon and braised duck with noodles.
Dog Haus
Off the Strip
OK, everyone likes hot dogs... so how about gourmet hot dogs? With late-night hours, Dog Haus is the perfect spot for guests staying at the Hard Rock across the street or students from nearby UNLV who just need a study break. The best of the dogs is the Sooo Cali with arugula, spicy basil aioli, crispy onions, avocado, and tomato. There are a few creative sausage and burger combinations as well, and the salty caramel shake works as either a drink or dessert.
El Burro Borracho
The Rio
Guy Fieri's latest Las Vegas restaurant has a south-of-the border twist, but still features plenty of the calorie-heavy creations you'd expect from the celebrity chef. The El Gringo burger comes with a scoop of mac & cheese among its many toppings, and the Trash Can Nachos are big enough to be served in yes, a small trash can. The name of the restaurant translates to "drunk donkey" -- which should give you an idea of the party atmosphere. It's even more evident when the doors open for the occasional outdoor grilling on the patio overlooking the Rio swimming pool.
