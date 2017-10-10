The Best Pizza Joints in Las Vegas

800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Create your own super-fast pizza in the north end of the Strip
When you need a break from the slot machines at the SLS, 800 Degrees is waiting for you just off the casino floor. Line up to pick out your favorite toppings -- kinda like Chipotle or Subway, but with pizza. Ingredients include fresh local vegetables and handcrafted crust made with flour from the ancient Molino San Felice in Naples. The 800-degree wood-burning oven will cook it up in about a minute. Chances are good your pizza will be ready by the time you fill up your drink.
Due Forni
Summerlin
If a wine bar and an Italian restaurant had a baby...
This stylish Summerlin hotspot specializes in two distinctly different kinds of pizza baked in custom-made brick ovens. Go with Roman-style for a cracker crust or Neapolitan for a soft and chewy crust. Either one goes great with any of the nine different wine flights on the menu or one of three choices of campania bufala mozzarella as an appetizer.
Dom DeMarco's
West Valley
An authentic New York-style pizza import near Summerlin
From the same family behind the famous DiFara's in New York (which has a food court counter in Vegas at Caesars Palace), this west-of-the-Strip location offers the same classic New York Italian experience with San Marzano tomatoes, Grana Padano cheeses, and other ingredients imported from Italy. Each pizza on the menu can be ordered as a thin-crust round pie or a thicker style roasted in a square pan.
Flour & Barley
The LINQ
Brick-oven pizzas with beer-infused crust in the heart of the Strip
This place is proof that pizza and beer are perfect together -- hence the name. Not only is there a selection of 150 beers, including craft brews, but a sourdough beer starter is used for the pizza dough. Wood-fired in a brick oven, the pizzas are hot, fresh, and often adventurous -- like the recently introduced Shrimp Scampi Pizza, topped with garlic cream sauce with poached shrimp.
PizzaRev Taproom
Off the Strip
Come for the pizza, stay for the giant wall of beer
There's a few different PizzaRev locations around town, but the PizzaRev Taphouse is a bit different. Just west of the Strip on Sahara, it's home to the largest self-pour draft wall in Vegas with 18 beers (and even some wine) to choose from. Local breweries are well-represented, and the choose-your-own-adventure philosophy carries over to the custom-made nature of the pizzas, cooked quick-to-order in a 900-degree oven. PizzaRev also has the best gluten-free crust around -- but if that's important to you, you're probably not here for the beer.
Pizza Rock
Downtown
Internationally recognized pizza you can eat from a grab-and-go window
Award-winning pizza genius Tony Gemignani put together four different kinds of ovens to make a wide range of pies that include Sicilian, Chicago, New York, New Haven, or snobby California stuff like "Quail Egg White Rose Potato Guanciale." Even if you keep it simple with the margherita pizza, you’ll get a perfectly charred crust and ingredients superb enough that the pie won the World Pizza Cup in Naples, Italy. The Downtown location has a late-night grab-and-go window that's especially busy on weekends while a Henderson outpost can be found at Green Valley Ranch.
Metro Pizza
Centennial (& other locations)
Five styles of pizza, plus creative off-menu specials
Metro Pizza has six locations (including one at the airport) and was founded by a family with roots in New York’s Little Italy so check out the “East Side” New York-style pies like the Mulberry Street made with breaded eggplant, ricotta, and thick slices of mozzarella. Other favorites include Stuffed Chicago, Sicilian pan, and off-menu specialty pies, like a seasonal autumn-inspired PSL Pizza at the Northwest location with spiced butternut squash, roasted apple, whipped goat cheese, toasted pepitas, and walnut oil.
Pop Up Pizza
The Plaza
Under-the-radar slices you can eat on the casino floor
The modest pizza spot almost goes unnoticed in the lobby of the Plaza casino, but the food speaks for itself. The dough is made via a top-secret three-day process and the sauce is prepared fresh daily. Check out the Main Street pie made with special pepperoni flown in from Chicago. There are only a few tables, so a lot of the food is made to go -- including quick slices popular with those wandering the casino floor.
The Pizzeria ("Secret Pizza")
The Cosmopolitan
Secluded, bare-bones joint on the Strip perfect for a late-night fix
Las Vegas’ not-so-secret-anymore wee-hours fix can be found at the end of a long, unassuming hallway decorated with old record covers on the third floor of the Cosmopolitan. The lines can get long, especially when the late-night crowds filter out of Marquee nightclub craving calories that don't come from a bottle. The overhead menu board (proudly emblazoned with the words "no ranch") is simple and free of fancy specialty pies. Just choose your pizza, choose your toppings and get back to your hotel room.
Amore Taste of Chicago
West Valley
The first place to hit if you like your pizzas Chicago-style
Build your own Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas here -- where the pans are deep, the crust is thick, and no one cares about counting calories. Some of the creations are so massive, it takes about 45 minutes just to cook ‘em. For a quicker Windy City fix, go with the Italian beef sandwich.
Pin-Up Pizza
Planet Hollywood
This tiny outdoor joint serves the largest slices on the Strip
Size matters at the place that promises the largest pizza on the Strip. Each pie measures 30 inches across and uses a full 4 pounds of dough, leaving each slice to measure 15 inches long, by 6 inches wide. If that’s too big, ask for it to be cut in half by one of the several employees dressed like Bettie Page. Despite the emphasis on size, the pizza joint itself is a tight squeeze with just a few seats. So be ready to take an order to go.
Naked City Pizza
Off the Strip (and other locations)
Come hungry for this spot's epic Guinea Pie
Originally a pizza cart outside a dive bar, Naked City Pizza grew to three locations and is already staking its claim as the pre-game party spot for fans of the new Vegas Golden Knights. So what about the pizza? The Guinea Pie has become a local legend thanks to piles of meatballs, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and white garlic sauce. Order the spicy Suicide Fries on the side for the ultimate carb overload.
Little Tony's
Palace Station
A subdued atmosphere that packs big calories in its Chicago-style pies
Pizza Rock is so good, Tony Gemignani’s opened another location at Palace Station with a new name and concept. Little Tony’s sets itself apart with a more quiet traditional atmosphere and 13-inch, Chicago-style pizzas that include The Dillinger. It’s thick, it's heavy, it's made in a cast-iron pan, and it comes loaded with a vodka cream sauce, chicken, bacon, peppers, artichokes, broccolini, and of course, tons of cheese. They only make 10 of them each day -- full stop.
Evel Pie
Downtown
A biker-friendly tribute dedicated to Evel Knievel and great pizza
If most of the casinos in Vegas have a theme, maybe a pizza joint should have one too. Opened in honor of Evel Knievel, the dive-bar atmosphere of the place -- decked out with photos, American flags, and pinball machines -- matches up well with the infamous daredevil's rugged image. The pizzas are classic New York with fun toppings like "Man Candy" (candied bacon) and real snake sausage. If you want to live less dangerously, check out the gluten-free options.
Settebello
Henderson
The volcano-fueled masters of pizza Napoletana in Las Vegas
If you like pizza with a soft crust charred gently in a wood-burning oven, you're down with the classic Napoletana style -- and few can pull it off as well as Settebello. The custom brick oven was assembled in Italy with volcanic sand from Mt. Vesuvius holding it all together. If that doesn't impress you, just know that each pizza is made with strict traditional standards and integrity, topped with ingredients imported from Italy or sourced carefully from West Coast farms. A rolling pin is never used, which means each crust has its own unique shape. After making a big splash in Henderson, a second location is now open at Village Square in the West Valley.
