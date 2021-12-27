The Best Quick and Cheap Eats on the Vegas Strip

Flights has an airline theme in which guests receive a boarding pass at check-in and dine underneath a small plane that hangs from the ceiling. The name also refers to how the food is presented: in servings of three, which is good news for those who struggle with making firm decisions. The concept feels routine with tacos or sliders, but is a fun change of pace for meat skewers (peanut chicken, BBQ shrimp, and chimichurri steak), mac n' cheese (bacon, truffle mushroom, and four-cheese), or even salad (Caesar, wedge, and caprese). Fair warning: flights of cocktails like Manhattans and Old Fashioneds are made by the batch. They do the job, but taste like something you might receive in Economy. The fresh-made Maverick, with peach puree and bourbon, is more rewarding. However, those cocktail flights offer generous ounces for the price and are just $10 during the 3–6 pm portion of an extended happy hour that changes throughout the entire day.

How to order: Book a reservation online.