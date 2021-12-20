Slurp Down Some Noodles at These Las Vegas Ramen Shops

The only ramen shop in Vegas open 24/7, Shokku Ramen is there to satisfy your cravings any time of day or night with their 24-hour broths, 36-hour marinated meats, and a wide variety of ramen creations ranging from the traditional to more playful and inventive signature creations. If their manga-covered walls and general anime aesthetic are any indication, this place is not your standard ramen shop. To further underscore that point, behold their “Shinigami Challenge.” Shinigami are death gods in Japanese culture (remember the anime Death Note?), and Shokku’s Shinigami Challenge seems to be aptly named: it’s a triple-serving of their Shinigami Ramen, with 24 ounces of Tonkotsu broth, three pounds of noodles, and all the toppings, measuring over four million Scoville units of heat. Finish it in eight minutes and get your name on their Wall of Warriors (plus a $25 gift card and this meal free), but you have to be over 18 and sign a waiver.

How to order: Make reservations online and order takeout and delivery online.