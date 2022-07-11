Where to Eat at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

If you haven't flown to Las Vegas in a while, the airport might look a little different these days. It's now Harry Reid International Airport after a relatively quiet privately funded name change in late 2021. The layout and location, however, are as convenient as ever. Reid is right next to the Strip, making it easy and accessible to the hotels, restaurants, attractions, and everything else that makes Sin City awesome. The airport also went through extensive renovations during the downtime of the pandemic. Now that travel is back in demand and delays are at an all-time high, you may be spending even more time wandering concourses than expected. Harry Reid, for all its ease and accessibility, falls behind others when it comes to fun and interesting dining options. But don't worry. You've still got a few places worth checking out, and we've put together a quick guide to sort out the good from the meh. It includes the best options in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. In case you're wondering, there's no Terminal 2. It was demolished after the construction of 3. Hopefully, that makes sense while navigating your way throughout the airport.

Photo courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport

Terminal 1 CONCOURSE A Siegel's Bagelmania

Siegel's Bagelmania may be a New York-style deli, but it's a born-and-raised Las Vegas original. More than 30 years after opening east of the Strip, the family-owned business now has a second location at the airport, where you can get your fix for lox and a bagel and black and white cookies. Sandwiches include a grilled Rueben with a choice of pastrami, corned beef, or turkey, and the Yiddish Bird, which combines turkey and bacon with chive cream cheese and sprouts. Moe's Southwest Grill

Yes, it's a chain, but worth noting because the airport has the only Moe's in Las Vegas. (We're more of a Chipotle kind of town.) While some fans of the brand might be eager to endure a TSA security check to get their hands on burrito bowls made with relatively healthy ingredients, this particular outpost doesn't exactly feel vibrant or exciting, although the breakfast menu is an interesting addition. The B Lounge

The "B" stands for Budweiser, which is pretty much what you get along with a few other drafts, a basic spirits selection, and some prepackaged food items. It's really your only choice for booze in the A concourse and to catch a big game on TV. Doughp

Doughp was founded in San Francisco and once had a quick-serve counter at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip, but is now strictly a retail item. The company (pronounced "dope," not "dopey") sells edible cookie dough in a variety of flavors, eaten out of disposable containers like ice cream. Try some for yourself with a choice of vending machines in the A or B concourses. The recipe is egg-free, so refrigeration isn't necessary. The machines also sell branded socks and fanny packs… you know, just in case.

PGA Tour Grill | Photo courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport

Terminal 1 CONCOURSE B PGA Tour Grill

This airport staple is a familiar sight to frequent flyers. Is it fine dining? Not by any means. Is it a place where you can sit down and have a meal? Yes. It's also the only "regular" restaurant in the B concourse. The omelets and burgers are decent, with an Impossible Burger available for vegans. The grilled chicken pesto is our favorite from the pizza menu. You also have a larger-than-expected lineup of beer and wine, which come in six or nine-ounce servings. A newer version of the PGA Tour Grill in Terminal 3 was closed during the pandemic and is back open for bar service only (with the full restaurant expected to return by the end of summer). 360 Gourmet Burrito

This is the closest you'll come to Mexican street food at the airport, but that's almost an insult to street food. If you have low expectations walking in, you'll probably be fine with one of five food court-quality burrito/burrito bowl combinations at this no-frills grab-and-go counter. Otherwise, if you have time before your flight, it's worth the walk to Concourse A for Moe's.

Terminal 1 A&B Rotunda Shake Shack

Shake Shack is one of the newest dining spots at McCarran. The standalone fast food joint is positioned right between the A & B gates with an art-deco design patterned after the burger chain's original location in New York. Pretty much everything you'd expect is on the menu, including frozen custard shakes and ShackBurgers made with the company's own distinct ground beef blend and served on buttery potato buns. Show up early and you'll get a full lineup of breakfast sandwiches. Jimmy John's

This particular Jimmy John's is on the small side, but easy to notice, thanks to the smell of fresh-baked bread making its way through the A & B concourses. Whether it's the B.L.T. or Turkey Tom, there's something on the menu to do the trick. The skinny, mini Little John sandwiches were recently added to the menu and the ultra-customer-friendly Freaky Fast Rewards system is in effect. Easily the best sandwich spot in the airport. Other Options in Concourse A/B: Dunkin' Express, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Great Steak & Potato Company, Jamba Juice, Mrs. Fields, Port of Subs, Red Star Lounge, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Starbucks, Stella Artois Bar, and TCBY.

Sprinkles | Photo by Rob Kachelriess

Terminal 1 CONCOURSE C Brookwood Farms BBQ

It's nowhere close to being one of the best BBQ joints in Vegas, but the small walk-up counter for this North Carolina brand provides a surprisingly welcome twist on airport food. Even better—you get a good amount for the price. A Beef Brisket Platter comes with two sides—go with the Baked Beans and Cornbread over the Mac n' Cheese or Mashed Potatoes. As for breakfast, the Biscuits and Gravy will keep you full throughout almost any domestic flight. Corcoran's Irish Pub

Don't get too excited. The dark decor is a small attempt at an Irish pub feel, but it kinda makes the small bar feel a little gloomy and dingy. However, this is the place you want to be for a basic selection of Irish beers, including Harp and a Guinness that's actually poured correctly. Jose Cuervo Tequileria

Despite its name, the Jose Cuervo Tequileria seems to place a stronger emphasis on beer and wine than Mexican spirits, but is one of the busier dining spots in the airport, especially during weekend or holiday travel. Burritos, tacos, and quesadillas are promised as "handcrafted," confirming the term is now officially overused. Choose "Mexican Way" (with pico and pickled onions) or "American Way" (with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream). No surprises here, but it's nice to sit down with a drink and eat some slightly-above-average Tex-Mex off an actual plate. Right around the corner, the Tequileria Grille is the restaurant's to-go counter, which comes in handy if your flight's on final boarding. In case you're wondering… yes, you can take a cocktail with you while wandering around the airport. You can do a lot worse than the house margarita made with 1800 Reposado. Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill

Think of this as the poor man's Cabo Wabo Cantina. "Sammy" refers to Sammy Hagar, who has attached his name to this airport hangout in just one of the rockstar's many business ventures. The decor resembles a beachside surf shop with platinum Van Halen albums hanging on the wall. The menu sticks to burgers and bar food, but if you're feeling adventurous, try the spicy Red Rockin' Wings or the Island Burger combo of beef and pork. If you're looking to avoid meat altogether, three variations of the Impossible Burger are on the menu. The lineup of sipping rums is a welcome touch. Ethel M Chocolates

Finally, something local at the airport to sink your teeth into. Ethel M Chocolates are made in Henderson with quality ingredients, nothing artificial, and a clean taste that's a welcome alternative to all those other candy bars at the newsstand. This is basically a gift shop. Mix and match your own individual pieces from a display window or grab a prepackaged variety box. Ethel M can also be found in Concourses D and E. Sprinkles

Sprinkles closed its Strip location a few years ago, but you can still wolf down their cupcakes at the airport. The California chain has vending machines—known affectionately as "cupcake ATMs"—by the A, C, D, and E gates. They operate 24 hours, offering a much-needed sugar buzz for redeye travelers when most restaurants close overnight. Despite the format, the cupcakes are nearly as good as what you'd find in a regular Sprinkles store. Go with the Red Velvet. It's the best five bucks you'll spend at McCarran. Pei Wei Asian Diner

As fresh and hot as airport food gets. Most of the dishes are made to order, which is a refreshing change of pace, but the lines get long quickly. If you have time to kill, the wok-tossed Spicy Chicken and Fried Rice is the way to go. Regardless of who makes it, airport sushi feels like a risk. A second Pei Wei for international travelers in Concourse E is temporarily closed. Other Options in Concourse C: Auntie Anne's, Barney's Lounge, Burger King, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Crafted Bar, Fresh Attractions, Fresh Market On The Go, Great American Bagel & Bakery, Jamba Juice, Jersey Mike's Subs, LAS MKT, Lucky Streak Lounge, Nathan's Famous, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Starbucks, Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen, and Wendy's

Photo courtesy of Rachel's Kitchen

Terminal 1/Terminal 3 CONCOURSE D Jamba Juice

Are the D gates part of Terminal 1 or Terminal 3? It kinda depends on where you check in. Here's what's important: the food is a significant step-up from older parts of the airport. We're singling out Jamba Juice since it's the first thing you'll notice after taking the long escalator up to the D concourse from the tram. The shakes and bowls always taste good, the fruit is always fresh, and the staff knows how to keep the line moving along. A welcome sight before an early morning flight. Jamba Juice is also in Concourse C and just past the A/B checkpoint. Metro Pizza

Now we're talking. Metro Pizza has been a Vegas favorite since 1980 and one of our top choices in town for Brooklyn-inspired pizza. The slices are snatched straight from the oven—no microwaves or heat lamps here—and the meatball sliders are served on house-made garlic knots. You don't quite get the attention-to-detail and diverse menu options found at Metro Pizza's other full-size locations around the valley, but as far as Vegas airport options go, this could be your best bet. Rachel's Kitchen

We have a soft spot for Rachel's Kitchen, a local Las Vegas chain where everything is based on fresh, vibrant ingredients. The airport location is basically a grab-and-go version of the concept. When it comes to pre-made sandwiches and salads, these are by far the top choices in the airport. You can also order up smoothies and juices made fresh on the spot. Watermelon juice all by itself is pretty awesome and a good way to hydrate after a long flight. Ruby's Dinette

This sit-down restaurant has a modest 1950s diner theme, rounded out with a jukebox and thick milkshakes that require a spoon to finish off. Pay at the counter and hang around until the food is brought to your table. Fair warning: it can take a few minutes. Burgers are made fresh on the grill and the cooked-to-order fries are a nice change of pace from the fast food alternatives. A separate bar area is adults-only, allowing you to sip on that airport-quality Old Fashioned without children screaming in your face. Wolfgang Puck Express

Wolfgang Puck Express is the closest you'll come in the airport to experiencing Vegas' fondness for celebrity chef culture, even if it's pretty much in name only. This place isn't Spago, but probably the only Harry Reid restaurant with Butternut Squash Soup, Kale and Quinoa Salad, or gluten-free Fennel Sausage Pizza. The Wolfgang Puck brand of wines are also better than what you'll find at the average airport bar. Whether sitting down in the dining room or grabbing food to go, this is definitely near the top of the list. Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill

This one has nothing to do with Sammy Hagar. Sammy's Woodfired Pizza is a regional chain with a strong presence in both Nevada and California. As the name implies, pizzas are the big draw here, along with kobe burgers, salads, and wraps. Definitely on the higher end of choices at the airport, but between Metro and Wolfgang Puck, there are almost too many options for pizza by the D gates. Burke in the Box

This quick-casual concept by David Burke doesn't feel like it has anything to do with a celebrity chef—it's rather routine—but the food and dining room room work for anyone who wants to take a load off their feet for a while. The breakfast platter exceeds expectations. Only get a sandwich if it comes with a pretzel bun. The adjacent "On the Fly" to-go counter has little in common with the regular restaurant menu, but you gotta buy bottled water somewhere. Honey Salt at Centurion Lounge

We're hesitant to mention airport lounges due to their exclusive nature, but happy to make an exception for the Centurion Lounge. Vegas's own Kim Canteenwalla helped shape the menu with favorites from the chef's Honey Salt restaurant. Dishes rotate with the season but can include Turkey Meatballs, Kale and Pepper Mac n' Cheese, or Brioche Caramel Bread Pudding. The downside–the lounge is only open to American Express Platinum and Centurion card members. The Club LAS

Okay, wait, let's mention one more lounge. The Club at LAS upgraded its menu in a big way with scrambled egg frittatas and vanilla-infused french toast for breakfast and Mango Bruschetta and Coconut Curry Chicken for lunch and dinner. The lounge, which has comfy furniture, work stations, and even a shower, is open to anyone with a flat-rate pass of $40 (or $34 for AAA members). A reasonable deal considering it includes unlimited beer, wine, and spirits in addition to all that food. A second version of The Club LAS is at the E gates in Terminal 3. Other Options in Concourse D: Auntie Anne's, Baja Fresh Express, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen, Cinnabon, Chili's, Estrella Jalisco Bar, Fresh Attractions, Great American Bagel & Bakery, Mrs. Fields, Port of Subs, Quiznos, Red Mango, Starbucks, Stella Artois Bar, and TCBY

Las Vegas Chophouse & Brewery | Photo courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport

Terminal 3 CONCOURSE E Las Vegas Chophouse & Brewery

Terminal 3, or "T3" as the kids call it these days, is the newest wing of the airport and where you'll end up for international travel. So it's no surprise the E concourse has the Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery—the closest Harry Reid comes to fine dining. It isn't as good as the best steakhouses in Vegas, but you can still get a juicy New York Strip or filet ordered to your liking with a nice char on the outside. The "brewery" part of the name is a bit odd since the beer selection isn't much, but you're better off sticking with a martini or Bloody Mary anyway. Round out the meal with a Loaded Baked Potato, Caesar Salad, or French Onion Soup. Village Pub

An interesting choice for the airport. The Village Pub is a locals video poker hangout with 14 locations throughout the valley that most tourists wouldn't usually bother with. Take advantage of the comfortable seating and order the Fish & Chips. It will make you happy. So will the microbrews (and root beer!) from the local Ellis Island Brewery. Other Options in Concourse E: Burger King, Carl's Jr., Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Fresh Attractions, The Local (bar), and Starbucks

