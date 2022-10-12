The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now

No, the name isn't short for "What's up?" It's pronounced "soup" because that's the specialty here. The restaurant makes about 60 to 70 gallons of the stuff each day with a selection that rotates frequently. The idea got off the ground when the husband and wife behind the venture began inviting friends over to try their homemade pots of soup. The passion carried over officially to Süp in a 1920s-era Midtown space with a large outdoor wooden deck underneath string lights. Chicken noodle, tomato bisque, broccoli cheddar, and chicken tortilla are the staples, but you always get loaded baked potato on Monday and New England clam chowder on Friday. Anything else is fair game, including intriguing global recipes like West African peanut stew or Colombian Ajiaco. No matter what you order, the recipes tend to be simple but flavorful—with no overwhelming heaviness. Beer, wine, sandwiches, and salads are thrown in to round out the menu, but every dressing, sauce, and stock is made in house. The steak baguette is just as good with chimichurri or roasted red pepper horseradish. Bring your dog.

How to book: Just walk in, but know that seats fill up fast. You can always order online for pickup.