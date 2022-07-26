14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in Las Vegas

The Oyster Bar is a simple concept that manages to be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in town. The sit-down counter in Palace Station has just 18 seats and no reservations. Seating is first-come, first-serve, leading to long lines around the corner. However, the restaurant is open 24 hours, so show up at three in the morning and you might get lucky. A creamy pan roast and Bouillabaisse Seafood Stew are among the most popular dishes, both with fresh, flavorful chunks of seafood. Can't decide? The "Bouill-roast" is a once-secret combination of the two that's now on the regular menu. Gulf oysters (and a rotating lineup of seasonal picks) are served fresh-shucked on the half shell and the Shrimp Cocktail is a longtime favorite among regulars. The Oyster Bar is also one of the few restaurants in Vegas with Manhattan-style Clam Chowder, so don't be afraid to dive into the red stuff. A second Oyster Bar at Sunset Station has a similar, but less-coveted menu with more seats, shorter waits, and regular hours.

How to book: Show up and see what happens.