The 16 Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

One Steakhouse used to be known as MB Steak (when Virgin Hotels was the Hard Rock), but was given a welcome makeover with all-new decor and an elaborate crystal light fixture in the bar that slowly changes color throughout the evening. In a wise move, One Steakhouse retained the services of executive chef Patrick Munster, who knows how to balance familiar favorites with inventive modifications. Why have one surf and turf on the menu when you can have three? All are presented at the table on a charcoal grill. Similar interactive touches are seen in the lobster bisque (with a creamy broth poured over chilled, fresh lobster seconds before you taste it) and the photogenic Baked Alaska dessert. No spoilers, just have your camera ready. Steak purists can't go wrong with a serving of Japanese Wagyu or a bone-in Tomahawk, sliced for two with a perfect char to balance out the rich, marbleized beef. For a change of pace, try the ricotta gnocchi with brandy peppercorn sauce as your side dish. An upstairs lounge for overflow seating has windows that open wide toward the Strip.

How to book: Make a reservation online.