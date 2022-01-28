15 Essential Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas
From decadent omakase to casual sushi counters.
Craving a bite of sushi? Well, you're in luck. Not only is it possible to find fresh fish in the middle of the desert, but Las Vegas is loaded with great chefs and restaurants to make sure it tastes incredible (and some places even serve awesome sushi without any seafood at all). The top Japanese restaurants for sushi in Las Vegas are deep and diverse, ranging from elegant multi-course fine dining experiences to charming neighborhood hangouts. Each one has its own style and character, but share a common drive to offer delicious, engaging dishes with quality ingredients. The best part? You get to try 'em all.
Sen of Japan
Imagine fine dining-quality Japanese cuisine in a cozy strip mall restaurant. That's the idea behind Sen of Japan, owned and operated by executive chef Hiro Nakano, who once ran the kitchen at Nobu inside the Hard Rock (now Virgin Hotels). The dining room is cozy, but contemporary with sharp red and balck colors covering the walls. The chef loves adding little touches (like lemon olive oil, truffles, ponzu, roasted garlic, and fried capers) to the fresh-sliced sashimi, while the rolls are divided between traditional favorites and fun exclusives. Try the eel and seared scallop combo for a bright, savory bite of seafood. The restaurant's signature dish, the black cod soy has the option of being topped with foie gras—worth the extra charge. Always check the specials board out front. You might see venison and a few other surprises work their way into the dishes.
How to book: Call 702-871-7781 to make a reservation or place a takeout order.
Yui Edomae
Yui elevates sushi into a fine-dining experience with spectacular results—and it's worth every penny. Chef Gen Mizoguchi, who refined his craft at the similarly awesome Kabuto, treats his creations like a work-of-art, presenting omakase packages that range from $120 to $270 per person. The environment is no-frills and seating is limited, but that's part of the charm. The focus is strictly on ingredients, ranging from fresh seafood flown in daily from Japan to lightly grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu. Nothing is buried in sauces or heavy seasonings—it's all about sourcing, preparation, and natural textures. If you just want to stop by for a few bites, look for Tsuya Sake Lounge, a speakeasy-style bar behind the host stand with a more casual menu.
How to book: Request a reservation on the restaurant's website.
SUSHISAMBA
SushiSamaba is a bit of a tourist magnet, but never disappoints fans of ambitious sushi combinations. The restaurant's name reflects a unique mix of Japanese and South American cuisine and culture, which is a concept based on a history of Japanese immigration to Brazil and Peru. So try the ceviche with potato and corn alongside yellowtail taquitos and a cut of Wagyu served with black beans, collard greens, and dipping sauces. The Samba Rolls are decadent and playful, but the clean simplicity of the lobster sashimi, served in the shell is even more rewarding. The restaurant has a dark, stylish dining room, but recently expanded with the addition of Tree Bar, a new lounge that sits under a canopy of orange trees.
How to book: Make an online reservation.
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
The Downtown Arts District continues to be one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Las Vegas and in little more than a year, Yu-Or-Mi has established itself as the best place in the neighborhood for sushi. Strip veteran Virakone Vongphachanh has put together an intriguing menu of small, shareable plates with strong inspiration given to vegan and vegetarian rolls (including some off-menu, so feel free to quiz your bartender). If you prefer seafood after all, you can't miss the signature Yu-or-Mi roll, which loads up tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp against the bright pop of pickled daikon. The bar program is strong, featuring cocktails, wine, sake, and Japanese spirits, although when it comes to beer, the restaurant favors local breweries (like neighboring CraftHaus) over imports. Happy hour runs 3-5 pm.
How to book: The restaurant seats on a first-come, first serve basis, but feel free to call 702-473-5200 with any questions.
Sushi Kame
Sushi Kame works best when you don't think about the menu too hard and leave the fate of your meal in the hands of chef Eric Kim and his experienced kitchen team. Indulgent, seasonal tasting menus are the specialty, whether it's omakase in a private dining room or an all-encompassing kaiseki experience in the main area. No matter how you order, each bite is based on carefully sourced ingredients and delicate preparation; seen in full effect in fresh seafood rolled into sushi, lightly seared certified Kobe beef, and a lobster sashimi served outside its shell with caviar and gold flakes. Even the hot pots feel like something special. Sushi Kame succeeds on multiple levels, covering a complete meal from beginning to end, not to mention some of the best cocktails and desserts in Chinatown.
How to book: Call 702-771-0122 to book a reservation. Omakase seatings are at 6 pm and 8:30 pm (with an extra 11 pm late-night seating on Saturday and Sunday).
Chikyu
Chikyu proves that a menu devoted to plant-based sushi can hold appeal to not only vegans, but meat-eaters as well. The food is expertly prepared by chef John Le who makes fruits and vegetables delicious with spices and inventive marinations. The specialty rolls, named after Nevada wildflowers, come with photogenic presentations that even look good in a takeaway box. The Stream Orchid, for example, is a robust combination of grilled mushroom, daikon radish, and avocado, topped with shredded tofu, tomato, bell pepper, and truffle soy. Even the nigiri is impressive, especially a slice of green mango pickled with clove and other spices. If you want to skip the alcohol but not the buzz, try one of the "euphorics" on the drink menu, made with nootropics for an eye-opening dose of mood enhancement.
How to book: No reservations, but you can call 702-777-3787 for pickup orders.
Morimoto
Masaharu Morimoto's Las Vegas restaurant brings Japanese and Western influences together for a host of unique flavors. The original Iron Chef made a point to have a teppanyaki grill for a wide array of hibachi-style dining, but don't overlook the sushi menu, which includes an elevated soft shell crab roll (in which the crab is deep fried and rolled with asparagus, tobiko, avocado, and scallions with a spicy sauce) and the Chef's Combination (also known as "Morimoto Stained Glass Rolls"), blending tamago, tuna, cucumber, rice, and nori into a rectangular, picturesque work of art. The restaurant is the only one on the Strip to serve Chef Morimoto's own line of sake, wine, and shochu.
How to book: Call 702-891-3001 to make a reservation.
Hiroyoshi
"Hidden gem" is an overused phrase, but Hiroyoshi might be one of the best sushi joints in town hiding in plain sight. More specifically: a strip mall west of the Strip. Even the marquee out front just says "sushi"—but once inside, you'll be rewarded with fresh, expertly prepared Japanese cuisine in an intimate dining room of traditional wood decor. There aren't a lot of over-the-top sushi rolls. Chef Hiro-san prefers high-quality fish that's so fresh and flavorful you barely need to use a splash of the restaurant's house-made soy sauce. The popular omakase option isn't advertised on the menu, but runs around $100 per person. Don't be surprised to see foie gras, black cod miso, and grilled prawns work their way into the presentation.
How to book: Call 702-823-2110 to inquire about reservations.
Kaiseki Yuzu
Kaiseki Yuzu carries out the vision and expertise of chef Kaoru Azeuchi, a master of high-end kaiseki dining. The experience is similar to omakase with eight to ten courses, but with menus that change monthly based on seasonal ingredients. Seatings are twice a night at 5:30 or 8 pm (Thursday–Monday) with a choice of three kaiseki tastings that range between $125 and $210 per person. Expect premium-level sashimi and nigiri with other dishes rounding out the meal, which often include a yakimo (grilled meat) course, tempura fish, and vegetables, and soups simmered on the spot like a hot pot. The cuisine is prepared with inventive recipes and compelling combinations, often showcasing unexpected flavors and textures. Despite the quality of the food, the environment is meant to be social and conversational; complemented by Japanese whisky or sake (with a choice of glass presented in a wooden box).
How to book: Reservations are required and are preferred at least two to three days in advance. Book a table online or call 702-778-8889.
Zuma
To stand out from the crowded field of Japanese restaurants in Vegas, Zuma had to show a little creativity beyond its eye-catching cocktails (like the fantastic Smoked History, a bourbon-citrus combo that’s smoked at the table). Fortunately, the restaurant offers fresh takes on classic Asian dishes in a stylish, upscale environment with clear sightlines of an open kitchen, sushi counter, and robata grill. Wagyu, used frequently to balance the seafood, is especially good when gently topped with an Asian chimichurri sauce. The off-menu Golden Toro Maki is a tribute to the Vegas Golden Knights with caviar and golden flakes atop fatty tuna.
How to book: Call 702-698-2199 or visit Seven Rooms to make a reservation.
Kabuto
Kabuto was the first restaurant to elevate sushi to an art form in Las Vegas. No crazy rolls. No gooey sauces. Sashimi and nigiri are prepared with simplicity and delicate presentations, allowing the natural flavors of the ingredients to shine in a small, intimate dining room. Seafood is flown in from Japan (with the bluefin tuna an exception from Mexico, fully sliced in-house into beautiful fatty bites full of flavor). A meal is best enjoyed in an omakase format with grilled meats, soups, and appetizers as part of the presentation. However, guests are also welcome to order sushi a la carte. Either way, the food pairs well with sake.
How to book: Read the restaurant's reservation policy online.
Soho Japanese Restaurant
John Chien Lee once served an upscale take on sushi to CityCenter visitors at Social House, but branched out on his own with Soho Japanese Restaurant in a southwest valley strip mall. The idea is to expose locals to Strip quality cuisine without breaking the bank. The growing world-of-mouth sometimes leads to a short wait for tables, but any delay is worth it for the photogenic sashimi platters. The restaurant has shifted direction during the pandemic, offering an excellent all-day happy hour (with a variety of bites between $5 and $8). Check the board for daily specials, which include the latest cuts of fish and a rotating choice of rolls. Beyond his signature restaurant, Chef Lee has expanded his brand with an ever-growing chain of Soho Sushi Burrito spots throughout Vegas.
How to order: Call 702-776-7778 to make a reservation or place an order for pickup.
Mizumi
The Wynn's upscale Japanese restaurant is a stunning environment of vibrant colors with an outdoor garden, waterfall and koi pond. Ask for a private table in the middle of the water for an extra-romantic experience. Executive chef Min Kim did such a good job running Mizumi at Wynn Palace in Macau, he was brought in to run the Vegas original in 2020. The menu is better than ever with wild snapper and bluefin tuna from Japan, toothfish from Chile, and red-spotted prawns from the California coast. Mizumi was one of the very first restaurants in Las Vegas to serve authentic, certified Kobe beef, which is thoroughly enjoyed in thin slices, seared at the table with a hot Himalayan salt block.
How to order: Head online or call 702-770-3320 to book a reservation.
Tokyo Boys
Don't get caught off guard. Tokyo Boys is inside a standalone building that used to be an old-school 50's-style diner. And while the chrome decor and ruby red booths might suggest a greasy cheeseburger, the restaurant actually serves some of the freshest, cleanest sushi in Las Vegas. For a complete experience, grab a seat at the counter; not for a milkshake but for an on-the-spot omakase meal, featuring the day's best ingredients and recipes by chef and owner Hirofumi Miyoshi. Otherwise, grab a table, browse the menu, and scan the whiteboard for the day's specials, which typically include the fattiest cuts of tuna (o-toro and chu-toro) and other seafood flown in from Japan, along with tender, marbleized A5 Wagyu beef. On the less expensive side, a $10 omakase appetizer of three small but delicious bites can change by the day.
How to book: Call 702-834-5578 to book a reservation Wednesday-Sunday.
Nobu
The namesake restaurant of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa set the standard for modern Japanese fine dining in the United States, popularizing now-common dishes like black cod miso, jalapeno yellowtail crudo, and spicy rock shrimp tempura. The Las Vegas Strip version anchors the Nobu hotel tower at Caesars Palace and was the first Nobu in the United States with teppan tables. It also serves rare Hokusetsu sake. Another location is a couple miles away at Virgin Hotels and was recently renovated to make the dining room more open and comfortable. Either way, you're going to get plenty of fresh sushi to complement those signature dishes. If that wasn't enough, a third Las Vegas Nobu is scheduled to open this year at the Paris resort.
How to book: Make a reservation online at Caesars Palace or Virgin Hotels.