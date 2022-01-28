15 Essential Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas

Kaiseki Yuzu carries out the vision and expertise of chef Kaoru Azeuchi, a master of high-end kaiseki dining. The experience is similar to omakase with eight to ten courses, but with menus that change monthly based on seasonal ingredients. Seatings are twice a night at 5:30 or 8 pm (Thursday–Monday) with a choice of three kaiseki tastings that range between $125 and $210 per person. Expect premium-level sashimi and nigiri with other dishes rounding out the meal, which often include a yakimo (grilled meat) course, tempura fish, and vegetables, and soups simmered on the spot like a hot pot. The cuisine is prepared with inventive recipes and compelling combinations, often showcasing unexpected flavors and textures. Despite the quality of the food, the environment is meant to be social and conversational; complemented by Japanese whisky or sake (with a choice of glass presented in a wooden box).

How to book: Reservations are required and are preferred at least two to three days in advance. Book a table online or call 702-778-8889.