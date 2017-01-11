The Best Taco Bell in the World Just Opened in Las Vegas

Tech makes tacos even better

Taco Bell Cantina has a new digital menu system. You can even order on tablets to cut down on wait time. The wall is also lined with 16 video screens that feature entertainment, sports, social media interaction, and live-streaming video. There's also a camera on the DJ perch to view the action live from the second floor.

Hold up, what about the food?

You'll get all your Taco Bell favorites, plus some fun shareable dishes served tapas style. They include Chicken Tenders, Spicy Bacon & Ranch Smothered Potatoes, and Homestyle Nachos that come topped with black beans.

There are other Taco Bell Cantinas in San Francisco, Chicago, and Austin but the new edition on the Las Vegas Strip is the only one of the four open 24 hours a day. Consider it your new party spot -- or at least your first detour on the way home from the club.