9 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in Las Vegas

Once limited to the Historic Westside, Las Vegas’ Black-owned food scene has evolved in recent years. For a long time, the practice of redlining was a hurdle for Black-owned businesses that sought to expand beyond what’s colloquially known as the “Black Strip.” Those that did exist often reflected the flavors and techniques of Black Southern cuisine, with many of those Black restaurant owners belonging to the Great Migration and seeking to bring flavors to Sin City that reminded them of home.

In recent years, pro-business incentives, relatively affordable housing, and a favorable tax climate have attracted a new wave of Black residents to the city, as well as immigrants hailing from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Jamaica, Belize, and across the globe. As Las Vegas’ food scene expanded to offer Spago, Nobu, and Alain Ducasse’s haute French cuisine, so too have the culinary offerings and imaginings of the African Diaspora.

Like the rest of the country, Las Vegas remains a far cry from equity. We still don’t have a fully Black-owned and operated fine dining establishment on the Strip. Thankfully, this has not stopped the community from finding opportunities to showcase their culinary talents. Chances are that wherever you are in Las Vegas, there is at least one Black-owned restaurant that’s worthy of your attention.

Don’t just limit your support to Black History Month in February—the following Black-owned restaurants encompass soul food, Caribbean cuisine, gastropubs, and more, and are some of the most impressive in the city.