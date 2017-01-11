All the Celebrity Chefs in Las Vegas, Ranked

1. José Andrés

Variety, quality, and inventiveness from this influential Spanish chef places him at the top of our list. Bazaar Meat, his latest Las Vegas venture, is the flagship dining spot for the SLS resort, offering an innovative spin on the familiar steakhouse concept. He also has three destinations at the Cosmopolitan. Jaleo perfects Andrés' reputation for Spanish tapas and paella, while China Poblano mixes Chinese with Mexican on the same menu. é by José Andrés is an entirely different concept all to itself, taking reservations months in advance to serve a carefully crafted dinner -- of at least twenty courses -- to one small party at a time. There's really no one else doing what this guy does. Andres has made more than a few TV appearances over the years, was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People, and even got into a public legal battle with Donald Trump over presidential campaign rhetoric. It squashed plans for a Washington, DC restaurant partnership between the two but hey, it's nothing to worry about. There's always Las Vegas.