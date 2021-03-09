21 Essential Women Owned Restaurants You Should Know in Las Vegas

With it being Women’s History Month—actually, no, we don’t need a special month to celebrate all of the hard-working, inspirational women busting their butts in Las Vegas’ food and beverage industry. Here, we celebrate some of the women who are shaping the local culinary scene in extraordinary ways as the owners (and sometimes also chefs) of some of the most popular, and most renowned, restaurants in Las Vegas.

And while this list places a focus on restaurants owned by Vegas locals, we’d be remiss not at least nod to the celebrity-backed, women-owned restaurants on the Strip like Giada at The Cromwell, owned by Giada de Laurentis; CHICA Las Vegas, owned by Lorena Garcia; Border Grill at Mandalay Bay, owned by Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken; and Mama Rabbit (temporarily closed) at Park MGM, owned by Bricia Lopez.

Whether you’re sticking to the Strip or eating your way through the greater Las Vegas area, make it a point to support these worthwhile restaurants not just during Women’s History Month, but all throughout the year.