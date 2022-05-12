14 Historic Las Vegas Restaurants for an Old-School Dining Experience

The Italian American Club formed in the early '60s as a social club for local Italians and built its own brick-and-mortar location after Frank Sinatra donated a Cadillac to a fundraiser. The club still has the same East Sahara address all these years later with minimal changes to the 12,000-square-foot layout. At one point, slot machines were installed to help pay for maintenance and upgrades, but didn't match the image of the club and were quickly dropped. However, the gaming license prompted the private club to officially open its doors to the general public and it's been that way ever since. Names from Joe DiMaggio to Joe Pesci have visited the restaurant, which is decorated with photos of vintage Las Vegas casinos. Dinner is served Wednesday-Sunday with regular live entertainment in the bar and lounge. The menu takes its selection of Italian-American dishes seriously. No sandwiches or pizza. Regulars swear by the Sole Parmigiano with angel hair pasta and a light red cream sauce. A 3,000-seat showroom and outdoor event space frequently welcome weddings, receptions, and other family gatherings.

How to book: Call 702-457-3866 to make a reservation. Go online to inquire about membership or to buy tickets for concerts and other special events.