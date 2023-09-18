A New Mediterranean Restaurant Is Reshaping This Growing Las Vegas Neighborhood

The idea behind Pine Bistro was simple. Save a drive to the Strip and give Southern Highlands an upscale Mediterranean restaurant to call its own. However, the final result is such an intriguing mix of cuisine and culture that it's bound to draw curious diners from throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

See what it's all about when Pine Bistro celebrates an official grand opening on Thursday, September 28. The dining room is inviting, bright, and open, with wood decor and industrial touches that pair well with a hand-painted mural, copper accents, Turkish window frames, and wicker light fixtures, including lanterns that glow softly above the bar. The surroundings are designed to impress, but it's the food that will keep you coming back.

Pine Bistro serves Mediterranean cuisine with a heavy Lebanese influence, rewrapping traditional recipes and flavor profiles into an elevated, contemporary package. "We want to take the same service, quality of product, and experience you get on the Strip and bring it into the communities where we live," Lowell Raven of Ayya Hospitality Group, the driving force behind Pine Bistro, said. "We take traditional Lebanese cuisine, traditional Mediterranean flavors, and put them into a cool, modern, high-energy environment."

Executive chef Dany Chebat, a Strip veteran, draws on his own Lebanese heritage in putting a wide array of dishes together. Deep, distinctive seasonings like sumac, za'atar, and kuzbara (coriander) are staples of the cuisine, balanced by the frequent use of mint, lemon, pomegranate, and other bright ingredients.