The 18 Most Essential Las Vegas Food Experiences

Indulge in Thai cuisine at Lotus of Siam

Off the Strip

Lotus of Siam is more than just Penn Jillette’s favorite restaurant . Its success proved to the rest of the world that you didn’t have to visit a hotel lobby to find a great restaurant in Las Vegas. The recipes of Chef Saipin Chutima, passed down through generations of family history, represent the diversity of Thai cuisine with a heavy emphasis on the Northern region, where spicy flavors and coconut milk sauces carry a Burmese influence. The authenticity is felt in dishes like the Nam Kao Tod (pork fried rice that manages to be both chewy and crispy at the same time) and Som Thum (a bright papaya salad with apples and peanuts). The wine list leans towards whites to balance the intense flavors of the food. This is the one restaurant that every other chef in Vegas makes a point to visit on their downtime—and some tourists plan their vacation around. The original Lotus of Siam is tucked inside a worn-out shopping center on Sahara, but plans are in the works to re-open a second location on Flamingo that’s recovering from roof damage.

How to order: Book a reservation online (knowing that the wait could be long if you show up without one).