Las Vegas Food Secrets You Need to Know About

You can save big money at top restaurants

A restaurant doesn't have to be expensive to be great, but let's face it, a whole lot of them are, especially in Las Vegas -- a town known for excess, extravagance, and celebrity chefs. However, you can save some money on really amazing restaurants in Vegas, you just need to know where to look. One of the best deals on the entire Strip is the lunch menu at Estiatorio Milos -- a fine-dining Greek restaurant at the Cosmopolitan. You can get a three-course meal for just $25.16. That's the current price, anyway; it goes up by a penny each year. And yes, get the grilled octopus upgrade for an extra $10 -- totally worth it. Another killer deal can be found at the Four Seasons, where a "cut of the week" dinner is offered at Charlie Palmer Steak. It's a special three-course meal with bottomless wine pairings for $58. Depending on how much you drink, the price might be worth it for the vino alone.