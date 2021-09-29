16 Essential Latino-Owned Restaurants in Las Vegas You Should Know

As Sin City and the City That Never Sleeps, Las Vegas has earned a reputation for being decadent and over-the-top. Tourism drives our city and resident turnover is high, which leads some to (incorrectly) assume that our city has no real culture. Well we’re here to prove that assumption wrong, and that there’s more to our city besides gambling, drinking, and, well, sin. Take Vegas’ local Latino community for example. Encompassing over 35% of the population, there’s no denying the influence of these diverse cultures, which are especially strong east of the Strip and in North Las Vegas. With Hispanic Heritage Month upon us, it’s an ideal time to reacquaint yourself with our local Latino communities and make it a point to support their businesses, which lucky for us, include some of the most delicious restaurants in town, ranging from traditional Mexican spots to Puerto Rican and Argentinian eateries and more. If you’re looking for additional ways to support our local Latino communities, there are plenty of opportunities with organizations like Mi Familia Vota, Puentes, Dream Big Nevada, and more. Here are 16 essential Latino-owned restaurants in Las Vegas to support not just during Hispanic Heritage month, but all year long:

Casa Don Juan Multiple Locations

With an authentic Mexican menu that spans tacos, tortas, nachos, tamales, burritos, and soups, plus seafood plates and a selection of grilled meats, it’s easy to see why Casa Don Juan consistently lands at the top of Vegas’ best Mexican restaurant lists. Owners Raul and Maria Gil pride themselves on using seasonal, local ingredients and have decorated the family-friendly restaurant from top to bottom in festive Mexican art, including pieces by globally renowned artist Frida Kahlo.

How to Book: Walk-in accepted. For reservations, call 702-384-8070. Delivery via Grubhub, Postmates, and UberEats.

Leticia’s Cocina and Cantina Santa Fe Station

Sunday brunch, Game Day Happy Hour, and Taco Tuesday are just a few of the many fun events that create a lively and welcoming atmosphere in Leticia’s Cocina and Cantina. Owner and executive chef Leticia Mitchell has been a Las Vegas resident since 1964, but was born in Mexico City, where she learned to cook in her mother’s kitchen. Those crave-worthy family recipes are now featured heavily on her menu, in dishes like Leticia’s award-winning QuesaTacos, which stuff your preferred protein (grilled chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga, or sauteed veggies) inside a layer of melted and caramelized Oaxacan cheese, then wrap it in a fresh corn tortilla and top it with a chipotle cream sauce. Or, you can just drink your meal (we won’t judge) by ordering one of their massive La Salsa Bloody Marys with a house-made mix, grilled shrimp, bacon, and grilled jalapeno.

How to Book: Walk-ins are accepted. Reservations can be made through OpenTable. Pickup and delivery through DoorDash.

Gabi’s Gorditas Mountain’s Edge

Gabi’s Gorditas is good food that’s also good for you. Owner Fred Delatorre founded the fast-casual restaurant as an homage to the childhood trips he took to Mexico with his family and was inspired to offer a more nutritious take on Mexican cuisine after visiting Texas for a loved one’s funeral and realizing that much of the food he and his family were eating was quite unhealthy. Simple, natural, and organic ingredients are front and center in Gabi’s eponymous gorditas, which come with fillings like beef brisket, a house-made picadillo blend of beef and pork with purple Peruvian potatoes, tinga de pollo, chicharron, tuna poke, and vegetarian options like Peruvian black beans and roasted poblano. Wash it down with house-made horchata or mango lemonade, and make sure to save room for horchata cookies for dessert.

How to Book: Walk-ins welcome or order online for pickup and delivery.

Made in Argentina Spring Valley

In a prime location near Allegiant Stadium just west of the Strip, you’ll find Made in Argentina, a fast-casual cafe from Pablo Rodriguez, who comes from a family of restaurant owners and who prides his restaurant on delivering the best in Argentinian hospitality, with every guest treated as family. On the menu, you’ll see empanadas with fillings like creamy corn with white sauce, chicken breast marinated in a red bell pepper Argentinian sauce, ham and mozzarella cheese with onions, ground beef and hard-boiled eggs, and bleu cheese and mushrooms. Also on offer are choripan sandwiches filled with garlic sausage, pickled eggplant, roasted bell peppers, and slathered with chimichurri sauce, and Mollejas sandwiches with grilled organ meat. Newcomers to the cuisine can ease in with pizzas and pasta dishes.

How to Book: Walk-ins welcome. Place pickup and delivery orders via Grubhub.

Sofrito Rico Downtown

It’s easy to see why this spot won Best Ethnic / Cultural Food in the Best of Las Vegas Awards four years in a row. Owner Susanette Sandoval came to Vegas from Carolina, Puerto Rico, and her menu features the same recipes she grew up on. The restaurant presents its menu in a choose-your-own-adventure format, allowing you to select from proteins like grilled skirt steak with onions and chimichurri sauce, grilled chicken, or shrimp in garlic sauce, then choose from sides like Puerto Rican yellow rice with pigeon peas, sweet fried plantains, yuca fries, and mofongo— a popular dish with mashed fried green plantains with garlic and chicharrones.

How to Book: Walk-ins welcome. Pickup via their website and delivery through Grubhub.

Havana Express Cuban Kitchen & Bakery Paradise

Don’t be fooled by the drive-thru, as this unassuming spot consistently delivers on authentic Cuban flavors, while also having plenty of options for those picky eaters in the backseat. Stop by in the morning for Cuban-style omelettes or opt for combos that include creamy lemon-garlic chicken fricassee, fried chicken, grilled salmon, or roasted pork served with rice. You’ll also find a menu of burgers and sandwiches, including a griddled Cuban sandwich with ham, pork, cheese, and pickles, plus pastries like guava-filled pastelitos that you’ll want to wash down with some fresh-brewed Cuban coffee.

How to Book: Walk-ins are welcome to dine in. Order at the drive-thru or get pickup/delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

Havana Grill Cuban Restaurant & Bakery Henderson

Eastern Avenue boasts an abundance of restaurant choices, but this location is worth visiting on its own. Owner Jenys Peña and her team deliver Cuban ambiance and flair with live music and dancing on the eatery’s patio on the weekend, as well as flavorful dishes, like Havana Bistec Salteado, which features top sirloin strips stir-fried with veggies and potatoes, and Palomilla Empanizada, or thinly sliced sirloin steak that’s marinated and breaded then deep-fried and topped with onions; both entrees come with a side of white rice, and red, black, or garbanzo beans. For cocktails, they’ve got a full mojito menu that ranges from mint to more daring mango, passionfruit, and pineapple flavors. If you still have room after dinner, try the signature Orgasmo Havanero dessert, a three-layer cake with chocolate tres leches, cheesecake, and flan that’s drizzled with a special tres leches and caramel sauce.

How to Book: No reservations are needed. Just walk in and enjoy.

Mojarra Loca Restaurant and Bar Multiple locations

This seafood-focused Mexican spot offers more takes on shrimp than Forrest Gump’s BFF, including grilled shrimp, steamed shrimp, tamarind-sauce shrimp, garlic shrimp, sweet and sour shrimp, marinated shrimp, spicy chipotle salsa shrimp, and shrimp empanadas. But you’ll also find made-to-order seafood cocktails that add octopus, scallops, and clams along with shrimp; plus a variety of aguachiles, ceviches, seafood cocktails, tostadas, plus oysters on the shell, lobster and prawn dishes. The restaurant also has a few steak dishes, including a sizzling fajita plate, for those who prefer land over sea.

How to Book: Walk-ins welcome.

Tres Cazuelas Chinatown

Tres Cazuelas is arguably one of the best Las Vegas restaurants for artisanal Latin cuisine. The environment is casual, but the food’s taste and presentation rival any fine dining establishment on The Strip. The patio is a great spot for date night, wine tasting, or Sunday brunch, while the interior is ideal for listening to a variety of Jazz, R&B, or Flamenco music. Owner Angelo Reyes has over 30 years of restaurant experience and his menu is a blend of family recipes and dishes he enjoyed growing up. Menu items include a blend of Spanish, South American, and Mexican dishes and range in price from $6 apps and tapas to the $84 prime porterhouse for two. We recommend the pork belly pintxos, a miniature dish that packs flavor and is served with grilled peach stone mustard sauce. The steak tartar and tuetano (bone marrow) with prime sirloin, savora, shallot, and capers is another bold but delicious choice.

How to Book: Make reservations through OpenTable or by calling 702- 370-0751. Online ordering is also available through their website.

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas and Cantina Multiple Locations

Before you even ask, yes, Juan’s fajitas are really flaming. And when lit up at the table, they make for great entertainment. There are two Vegas locations on opposite ends of town, and both sites offer weekend brunch and happy hour. The drinks here are superb and include local craft beers, margaritas, mojitos, coladas, sangrias, or tequila flights if you’re feeling frisky. If you dine in, make room for their sopapillas for dessert. The pillow-like flour tortillas are deliciously filled with honey, hot butter, and cinnamon sugar—or go for the more adventurous strawberry version with Dulce de Leche ice cream and strawberry purée.

How to Book: Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred. Call (702) 823-1400 for the Southwest location or 702-476-4637 for the Whitney location.

Sayulitas Mexican Food The Strip

There’s nothing worse than being hungry on The Strip and being clueless on where to go when you need a hearty late-night meal to soak up them libations. Luckily, Sayulitas, one of the newest Mexican restaurants in the city, has you covered. Chef and owner Tania Guerrero, from San Diego, has a unique concept of Filipino-infused Mexican food, but it works. Come with an open mind because some of the dishes in this family-owned restaurant are wild—we’re talking surf and turf fries, volcano tots, hot Cheetos burritos (with actual hot cheetos along with carne asada, guacamole, nacho cheese, and sour cream) and bacon-wrapped burritos. And beware: these burritos are massive. But as it says on the wall upon entering, “There is no problem a big ass burrito can’t solve.” And we agree.

How to Book: Walk-ins welcome. They also offer take-out and delivery.

Javier’s Las Vegas Aria Resort & Casino, City Center

Javier’s is the brainchild of Javier Sosa, who also has a handful of locations up and down the West coast all the way down to Los Cabos, Mexico. This beautifully decorated high-end restaurant offers authentic and elevated Mexican cuisine. The ambiance is sexy, romantic, and hip, and the food reflects that vibe. Visitors can enjoy combination plates, steak dinners, or even the $90 La Tablita for two, which is served on a wooden board with your choice of two proteins, plus rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, jalapenos, green onions, and fresh tortillas. Also, ceviche lovers must try one of the many aguachile dishes. Similar to ceviche with additional spice, aguachile has comparable ingredients including shrimp, cucumber, onion, and lime juice. Whatever you order, make sure to pair it with one of their hand-shaken margaritas. The Pina and the Jalapeno margarita are definite standouts.

How to Book: For reservations, call 866-590-3637.

Via Brasil Steakhouse Summerlin

Via Brasil owner Adam Gomes has been in the restaurant industry since he was an 11-year-old boy living in New York (where the original Via Brasil hails from). This Brazilian restaurant is modeled after churrascarias (the Portuguese word for barbeque) with food served rodízio-style, meaning the waitstaff brings various types of perfectly prepared meats like picanha, filet, flank steak, chicken hearts, garlic steak, seafood, and Brazilian pork to the table for you to enjoy in an all-you-can-eat format. Consider it a high-end buffet—but better. Pair your proteins with a multitude of side dishes like bacon-wrapped hearts of palm, or Feijoada, a national dish of Brazil made with black beans, smoked meats, and a Brazilian vinaigrette. Via Brasil offers gaming (if you must have your poker fix), intimate patio seating, happy hour, and a lively brunch. Pair your meal with a mojito, sangria, or a caipirinha, the national cocktail of Brazil that’s made with sugar, muddled lime, and cachaca liquor.

How To Book: Reservations and to-go orders can be booked directly from the website.

Chica Venetian Hotel and Casino

If you’re a fan of food television, you’ve probably seen Chica’s executive chef and partner Lorena Garcia on shows like Top Chef Masters, Food Hunters, America’s Next Great Restaurant, and Despierta America. The high-end restaurant features dishes influenced by Garcia’s home country, Venezuela, as well as other Latin American countries like Peru, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. This vibrant, lively, and colorful restaurant boasts rich and daring dishes whether you’re stopping in for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch. Night owls can even drop in for late-night fun on Fridays and Saturdays with DJs, live performers, and bottle service. Popular dishes include Latin quinoa and lentils, grilled Peruvian octopus, and Venezualan beef short ribs served with black-eyed peas, epazote oil, and pickled onions. Don’t forget to pair one of Chica’s dishes with specialty craft cocktails like the Chica-Rita, with Volcan Blanco Tequila, lime, pineapple, Elemakule tiki bitters, or an Expat with Knob Creek Rye, Bacardi Cuatro, raisin syrup, Cocchi Di Torino vermouth, and orange bitters.

How to Book: Chica will reopen October 7 after the interior is revamped, and reservations can be made by calling 866-659-9643.

Oiga Mire Vea Colombian Cuisine Spring Valley

Authentic Colombian dishes, a lively environment to watch Colombia’s national football team, Colombian souvenirs, fresh-baked Colombian bread—Oiga Mire Vea Colombian Cuisine acts as a one-stop-shop for all of that and more. Owner Olmedo Hoyos, who hails from Sevilla in the Valle del Cauca region of Colombia, has created an enticing menu with authentic dishes, soups, and beverages. Stop in for sancocho, a soup made with meat and ingredients like potatoes, plantains, yucca root, rice, and corn on the cob. Their tamals, hand-wrapped tamales with meat, peas, corn, and carrots, are also worth discovering. Pair your breakfast, lunch, or dinner with an Aguapanela, a traditional beverage with unrefined sugarcane and lime. Or, if you are short on time, stop in and purchase one of their frozen food items on sale.

How to Book: Walk in and dine or order delivery through Postmates or UberEats.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge Summerlin

La Neta, translating to ‘the truth’ in Spanish, is the newest Mexican dining experience in the city. Well-known restaurateur and nightlife veteran Ryan Labbe’s latest creation calls Downtown Summerlin home and will easily give other restaurants in the shopping district a run for their money. One word describes La Neta: sexy. The vibe is young, daring, and inviting. The décor is striking (think exposed brick and beams, dramatic chandeliers, vaulted ceilings, and bright and gorgeous murals), and the menu is a perfect match. They have classic dishes but also large-scale items for sharing or family-style eating. The paella is served with seafood, including shrimp, calamari, lobster, rice, and chorizo, and the WTF with Mulato chili-braised beef short ribs is a definite standout. Extra hungry? Try one of their BTFs, or “Big F’n Tacos” that come stuffed with proteins like butter-poached whole lobster, or go all out with 24Karne with grilled skirt steak and truffle cheese fondue wrapped in a 24K gold shell.

How to Book: Reservations can be made directly on the website.

