Vegas’ Newest Restaurant Spectacle Takes You on a Lavish Trip Under the Sea

It wasn't enough for Lost Spirits to be an interactive tourist attraction. The rum distillery just debuted 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, an immersive, 16-course tasting dining experience that’s helmed by a renowned chef and only available to 12 diners per seating. It’s fantastically weird, aggressively experiential, and serves as one of the most rewarding meals you'll enjoy anywhere in Las Vegas.

You’ll find Lost Spirits in AREA15, a growing entertainment complex full of strange destinations (including Meow Wolf's trippy grocery store spoof Omega Mart), but has its own separate 35,000-square-foot building across from the main parking lot. It's a dark maze of Chinese lanterns and vintage decor, with a surprise around every corner. "It's designed to make you lost,” says owner and mastermind Bryan Davis.

Everyone is greeted at the main entrance with a snifter of Lost Spirits' signature navy rum: military-grade at 122 proof and strong enough to ignite wet gunpowder. Diners then enter a simulated submarine that travels to an "underwater" lounge where chandeliers sway, fish swim by with cartoon grins, and Leonard Cohen plays in the background.

Round a corner into the dining room and you'll join one of the most exclusive tickets in town. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea welcomes just 12 guests per seating (5:30 or 9 pm), Thursday through Saturday, at an all-inclusive price of $240 per person. The meal is divided into 16 courses and broken down into four sections inspired by Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, but you don't need to read the book or stream the movie on Disney+ to follow along.