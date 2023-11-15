A New Strip Restaurant Delights with French Riviera Flavors

The first thing you notice when sitting down for a meal at LPM Restaurant & Bar is a lemon, a pair of tomatoes, and a bottle of olive oil at the center of the table. They aren't just decorations. Guests are encouraged to pick up a small serrated knife, slice up the tomatoes in whatever shape or size they like, add a squeeze of lemon, and drizzle some olive oil on top to kick off the dining experience with hand grinders of sea salt and black pepper on standby. The do-it-yourself appetizer is an immediate representation of what LPM is all about: bright, simple, flavors driven by fresh ingredients, interactive hospitality, and an integrated art influence.

"You come to LPM to feel at home and that's something we do in the south of France," CEO Nicolas Budzynski explains. "There are tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables on the table, and you prepare a salad for everybody to enjoy."

LPM opens for dinner service at the Cosmopolitan this week, taking over the space formerly home to Milos Estaitorio, which moved to the Venetian more than two years ago. But make no mistake, the Las Vegas Strip resort didn't just exchange one Mediterranean restaurant for another. While Milos is built on a foundation of Greek heritage, LPM is inspired by the cuisine and culture of the French Riviera.

That's not to say there isn't some overlap. LPM shares its predecessor's appreciation for fresh seafood, composed of simple, elegant preparations that let individual ingredients shine, but LPM is eager to shape the character of its menu with subtle, inventive touches.