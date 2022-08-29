Martha Stewart Unveils Showstopping First Restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip

With decades of books, magazines, and television appearances under her belt, Martha Stewart has proven herself the absolute icon of hosting, party planning, and home decor. She runs her own multimedia empire, complete with a one-stop online shop to share recipes and sell everything from cookbooks to kitchenware to garden supplies. She even hosts her own podcast—with close friend Snoop Dogg appearing as her first guest.

Now the successful businesswoman is branching out with another long-anticipated venture: the opening of her very first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart on the Las Vegas Strip. For someone who's shaped her identity in food and the art of entertaining, it's almost a shock it's taken this long.

While you’re unlikely to see Martha flitting between tables greeting guests, rest assured that the star has taken every step to imbue the space with her tastes and styles. The servers can't stop talking about her, beginning with the drink order ("Martha's favorite bourbon"… "Martha's favorite vodka"...) and continuing throughout the meal. Here, starpower is everything, and in a town that can't get enough celebrity chefs, Stewart’s Bedford hopes to establish itself as la creme de la creme.