Only in Las Vegas: Inside the Momenti Boozy Ice Cream Factory

Every idea starts in a lab, or "development kitchen," that features a wide variety of ingredients, and Pearson will often invite local bartenders and chefs to help experiment. "They're welcome to come in and create flavors with me," he says. "It's a lot of fun." Most of the alcohol that's actually used in the final product is from Temperance Distilling in Michigan. Pearson says the alcohol is "every bit as good as -- or better than -- a lot of the brand names."

It took Momenti about six months to find the right place to develop a factory. The team settled on an industrial space in the East Valley, where Las Vegas begins to merge with Henderson. "It's probably the only factory in North America that specifically makes alcohol-infused ice cream," Pearson adds. "Everything is tightly structured; it's a 2,000 square foot space."