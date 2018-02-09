The Most Romantic Restaurants in Las Vegas

Recommended Video Guides The Most Overlooked Mediterranean Paradise in Europe Watch More

The Barrymore Royal Resort A gem in the north end of the Strip

The Barrymore is one of the best reasons to venture towards the often-neglected North end of the Strip. The menu features prime bone-in steaks and pan-seared foie gras, but the real romance blossoms when you enjoy a drink before your meal near the long fire pit on the patio.

Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro The Palazzo Try to choose between more than 60 cheeses and 400 wines by the bottle

This French steakhouse has an American touch, with wild prawns from California and three-pound grilled lobsters from Maine, but make sure you enjoy some selections from the oyster bar. If oysters aren't your speed, have no fear; any of the steaks grilled under the restaurant's 1200-degree broiler will do just fine.

Michael's Gourmet Room South Point An award-winning, intimate space you should dress up for

The atmosphere is cozy and intimate with just 50 seats and plenty of plush red furniture. Browse through the “his and hers” menus while sitting underneath the rose-budded glass ceiling that has been a staple of the restaurant for more than 20 years -- dating back to its days at the old Barbary Coast casino on the Strip before moving to South Point.

Restaurant Guy Savoy Caesars Palace So serious about flavor that flowers and perfume are banned among staff

This spot is quiet and intimate and perfect if you want to spend quality time with your date. Gaze into each other’s eyes, or gaze out the window where Las Vegas Boulevard meets Flamingo, while enjoying a long multi-course dinner prepared and served by a team that is so precise and knowledgeable, it’s like your meal was engineered instead of merely cooked. You won't see any flowers or other aromatics except the food.

Sonoma Cellar Sunset Station A steakhouse for ritzy wining and dining, plus flaming coffee

The best opportunity for romance in Henderson can be found here, where you'll feel like you're in a Napa wine cellar. Many of the servers have been around for more than 10 years and specialize in tableside presentations that include spinach salad, cherries jubilee, bananas foster, and flaming coffee.

é by José Andrés The Cosmopolitan An 8-seat, Spanish avant-garde adventure, so book far in advance

This intimate spot from Chef José Andrés is tucked away in a small private room and set against a dramatic red wall and red velvet curtain. You’ll be blinded by love and science alike, with an evening of Spanish cuisine made with molecular gastronomy.

Cleo SLS Las Vegas Mediterranean options you can enjoy in Twin Peaks-throwback dining rooms

Cleo has a deeply diverse Mediterranean menu that goes far beyond the expected hummus and lamb. Enjoy the grilled octopus and potatoes near the hustle of the main floor, or share the kale flatbread in one of several private dining areas.

Hugo’s Cellar Four Queens A (relatively) casual, cozy spot with excellent prime rib

The night begins with a red rose for your date and a cozy old-school atmosphere that makes you feel miles away from the chaos of Fremont Street upstairs. The house salad is prepared with a table-side cart. Pick out your ingredients together, and sink your teeth into anything. Reservations definitely recommended.

Joël Robuchon MGM Grand Literally the only restaurant of its kind in the Western Hemisphere

It’s hard to believe that this restaurant is just steps off the casino floor of the MGM Grand. It’s almost like walking into the dining room of a private mansion, but it's actually the only proper full restaurant in the Western Hemisphere from acclaimed French chef Joël Robuchon… unless you count the more casual, budget-friendly L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon next door.

Beauty & Essex The Cosmopolitan Energetic spot for people watching and share plates

Beauty & Essex overflows with style and energy, including a lounge area perfect for cocktails before moving on to a table in one of several dining rooms. The gold decor is designed to mimic a jewelry box and the food is meant for sharing, especially the 40-day dry-aged Tomahawk rib-eye. The pawn shop near the host stand may seem a bit odd, but makes for a good conversation piece when struggling through an awkward first date.

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire Mandarin Oriental Gorgeous decor, floor-to-ceiling windows, and high-end French food

The only US restaurant by French chef Pierre Gagnaire is clearly designed to be "an experience" from beginning to end -- from the broken eggshell design of the plates and floating overhead lights to the stunning floor-to-ceiling window views of the Strip. The seasonal tasting menus vary in price, but are worth every dollar for the quality of ingredients and inventive flavor combinations.

Bavette's Park MGM The acclaimed Chicago steakhouse, now in Vegas

As the Monte Carlo continues its slow transformation into the Park MGM, Bavette's is the most promising example of the improvements already in the works. Opening at the tail end of 2017, this Chicago-style steakhouse is dark, moody and the kind of place where you can get close to your date in a comfortable circular booth with little disturbance. Start things off by sharing the duck and goat cheese terrine… then choose your red meat from there.

Mr Chow Caesars Palace Dinner served in a white dining room with a Champagne trolley

After conquering cities like London and Beverly Hills, Mr Chow found a home in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. Take a private elevator upstairs to what feels like the "restaurant of the future" -- a dining room with all white decor and a kinetic sculpture in the center of the ceiling that moves around whenever it seems to feel like it. But what really makes this a romantic dinner destination is the crispy Gambler's Duck, the Champagne cart that roams between tables, and the bar hidden in the back that overlooks the Garden of the God swimming pool.

Rivea The Delano Italian and French cuisine you can enjoy from the top of the world

The cuisine by Alain Ducasse borrows inspiration from the coastal shores of France and Italy, but your mind will be strictly focused on the beauty and scope of Las Vegas. That's because the dining room sits at the very top of the Delano resort. We're talking 64 stories high -- enough to soak in the entire Strip from the south end. Request a seat on the open-air balcony and enjoy the desert breeze while chowing down on marinated sea bass and house-made pasta.

