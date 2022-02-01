The 17 Most Romantic Restaurants in Las Vegas

The concept began in Hong Kong and the name honors a historic address in New York's Chinatown, but with a mix of style and substance, Mott 32 feels right at home in Las Vegas. The dining room, tucked away in the back of the Palazzo casino, is a bold, modern space with secluded corners and large, comfortable booths for added intimacy. The Peking Duck, wood-roasted in a custom brick and clay oven, is the specialty, but it's hard to overlook other elevated takes on Cantonese cuisine—most notably, the use of Iberico pork and black shaved truffles in some of the best dim sum in Las Vegas. Clay pots, soups, A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, and fresh seafood also have a strong presence on the menu. There's an emphasis on Cantonese dishes, but other regions are well represented. The Ma Po Tofu, for example, is a spicy, pungent Szechuan dish with a lobster peeking out of the bowl. While the dining room is nice and intimate, don't hesitate to grab a table in the restaurant's large bar and lounge area, which may be preferable if you're still in the "let's see how things are going" phase of a relationship.

How to order: Online reservations are available, but call 702-607-3232 to order Peking Duck in advance.