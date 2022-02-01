The 17 Most Romantic Restaurants in Las Vegas
Go all out for date night.
Las Vegas isn't just a great place for a quick hookup. It's a destination for romance. A city where you can fall in love, go on dates, and share kisses—when a face mask isn't getting in the way. As we navigate the new normal, dating isn't as easy as it used to be. Fortunately, your love life can still be as vibrant as ever—especially if you know where to eat. Sin City is full of hot new restaurants, bucket list dining spots, and even a few burger joints. But which restaurants best sets the tone for a romantic evening? Swipe right on the following suggestions.
Todd English's Olives
After a brief absence, Todd English is back in Las Vegas, rebooting his signature Olives restaurant (which once overlooked the Bellagio fountains) at the new Virgin Hotels. It's an impressive yet comfortable space, mixing modern and retro decor with the energy of an open kitchen. In many ways, the menu is a study in contrasts. Just look to the appetizers, where the delicate bite of small Honey Cakes with creme fraiche and generous amounts of caviar rub elbows with an indulgent Beef Carpaccio, given extra heft and texture from a small polenta cake underneath and thick slices of parmesan on top. It's perfect to share—over dinner and later when you eat the leftovers at home. The Veal Parmesan is another show-stopping dish in both portion size and presentation, with the traditional recipe of mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil complemented by a side of braised veal sauce. Enjoy it with a wine recommendation from the sommelier. The atmosphere is best on weekends with live music in the bar area.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Le Cirque
Le Cirque was closed for much of the pandemic, but reopened in late 2021, proving it still knows how to present French fine dining in a way few others can match. The menu was fully revamped by new executive chef, Dameon Evers, who's understanding of complex, balanced flavors is seen in a delicate Hawaiian Kampachi with pineapple mint and an exclusive 45-day dry-aged Mishima Ribeye with matsutake mushroom, smoked beet, and red wine sauce. Meals come in three, six, or ten-course tasting menus; a format that—while pricey—allows guests to comfortably control their spending from beginning to end. The dining room is as charming as ever with a vintage circus theme, Bellagio fountain views, and an experienced service team, some of whom have been in place more than 20 years.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Scarpetta
Scarpetta puts a modern spin on Italian dining in Las Vegas, serving an inspired take on classic dishes in a contemporary dining room with dramatic Strip views—plus unobstructed sightlines of the Bellagio fountains next door. The restaurant is dark and secluded, but still feels like an extravagant experience. Best of all, the recipes by Executive chef Michael Vitangeli are perfectly executed, from a truffled Mushroom Polenta to Duck and Foie Gras Ravioli, served in hearty portions with bright ingredients that take inspiration from the chef's own Italian-American heritage. Start the evening with a cocktail in the lounge before taking your seat in the dining room with a bottle of Italian red wine.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
NoMad Library
The NoMad hotel-within-a-hotel at the Park MGM adds plenty of New York-inspired boutique charm to the Strip. Even if you're just coming by for dinner, you'll find a seductive serving of romance at the NoMad Library. Formerly known as NoMad Restaurant, the dining room is surrounded by two floors of illuminated bookshelves with a spiral staircase and three chandeliers. The menu has been reformatted a bit under the direction of executive chef Michael Rellergert, but still has shareable dishes like the tableside Tuna Tartare or a Seafood Tower loaded with cool stuff like scallops with jalapeno and pistachio, or lobster with avocado cream and caviar. Save room for a porcini-rubbed Wagyu Prime Rib or the Signature Roast Chicken stuffed with parmesan, lemon, and brioche bread.
How to order: Book a reservation online via Seven Rooms.
Nobu
Nobu Matsuhisa has a global empire of namesake restaurants, but there's something special about the one at Caesars Palace, which anchors the Nobu hotel-within-a-hotel at the resort. The dining room is dark and seductive, with modern decor, secluded circular booths, and curtained private areas with their own teppanyaki tables. The menu features familiar Nobu staples, like a sweet and tender Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi, prepared with jalapeno and cilantro. The common theme is simplicity—with thoughtful recipes that bring out the flavors of individual ingredients. Seafood is the top draw, but don't overlook the steaks, especially an A5 Wagyu served flambé or the delicately sliced Australian Lamb Chops. A second Vegas Nobu at Virgin Hotels is less extravagant, but still a great date spot in its own right. A third is opening this year at the Paris resort.
How to order: Book an online reservation at Caesars Palace or Virgin Hotels.
The concept began in Hong Kong and the name honors a historic address in New York's Chinatown, but with a mix of style and substance, Mott 32 feels right at home in Las Vegas. The dining room, tucked away in the back of the Palazzo casino, is a bold, modern space with secluded corners and large, comfortable booths for added intimacy. The Peking Duck, wood-roasted in a custom brick and clay oven, is the specialty, but it's hard to overlook other elevated takes on Cantonese cuisine—most notably, the use of Iberico pork and black shaved truffles in some of the best dim sum in Las Vegas. Clay pots, soups, A5 Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu, and fresh seafood also have a strong presence on the menu. There's an emphasis on Cantonese dishes, but other regions are well represented. The Ma Po Tofu, for example, is a spicy, pungent Szechuan dish with a lobster peeking out of the bowl. While the dining room is nice and intimate, don't hesitate to grab a table in the restaurant's large bar and lounge area, which may be preferable if you're still in the "let's see how things are going" phase of a relationship.
How to order: Online reservations are available, but call 702-607-3232 to order Peking Duck in advance.
Edge Steakhouse
There's nothing better than saying "I know a place" and taking your date by surprise—in a good way, of course. Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate has a perfectly fine dining room with plenty of room for trade show parties that filter over from the neighboring Las Vegas Convention Center. But for a change of pace, request a seat at the recently renovated and expanded bar, where head bartender Mike Thompson is usually on duty—a longtime customer favorite who's ready to hand out a stiff Manhattan and a dose of New York-flavored hospitality. He'll guide you through the menu, which is in great hands these days under the direction of new executive chef Rhori Kow. Try the five-course tasting menu and leave the tough decisions in the hands of the kitchen team.
How to order: Place an online reservation or try your luck and request bar seats by calling 888-796-3564.
Joël Robuchon
The first restaurant in the Western Hemisphere by the late Joël Robuchon—famously branded "Chef of the Century" by a French publication—simulates what it's like to dine in a private mansion (while being just steps from a Las Vegas casino floor). The room is exquisite. Some spaces are more private than others. Dinner isn't cheap, but it's one of the most immaculate, inventive meals you'll ever taste, carried out with skill and precision by a kitchen team led by executive chef Christophe de Lellis. The restaurant was closed for much of the pandemic, but recently returned with a 15-course tasting menu, focusing on classic recipes from over the years, including King Crab with Osteria Caviar and Truffled Langoustine Ravioli. For an added dose of romance, enjoy a few sips of cognac in the lounge before your meal gets underway.
How to order: Book a table online or call 702-891-7925.
Lamaii
There's no shortage of great food in Chinatown, but Lamai has a stylish, contemporary dining room with imported Thai furnishings and low lighting. It all sets a mood to match Bank Atcharawan's engaging take on Thai cuisine. The name of the restaurant translates to "delicate," a description reflected in minimalist, modern plates decorated with flowers and microgreens. Fresh sashimi and crisp salads are balanced by bold recipes like spicy grilled pork jowl, fried duck, and a beautiful steak tartare flavored with lime, fish sauce, and Isaan-inspired spices. The wine list is worth a visit alone and is offered at low markups from compelling small producers. There are slightly more whites than reds on the menu, including sweeter Rieslings, which help counter the spiciness found throughout much of the food. A Henderson location is scheduled to open later this year.
How to order:Call 702-238-0567 or make an online reservation.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant
The next time you gaze up to the top of the Eiffel Tower replica on the Strip, lower your eyes a bit to the middle. That's where you'll find the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, where the dining room comes with sweeping Strip views that overlook the Bellagio fountains across the street. The restaurant, which features a mix of American and French cuisine, is so romantic, it's seen more than 10,000 proposals over the past 20 years with special packages available to pop the question in the best way possible. Insiders know to request Table 56 while making a reservation. It's in the corner of the dining room with the best unobstructed views in the house. As can be expected, Champagne is well represented on the menu with at least four options by the glass.
How to order: Book online or call 702-948-6937 with special requests.
Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar
This Chicago steakhouse keeps the lights down low and while you may have to use your cellphone to illuminate the menu, the darkness creates a seductive mood that's especially welcome on a date. The prime Midwest steaks are the main attraction, but the restaurant has a few French touches here and there, including the duck and goat cheese terrine appetizer. The whiskey selection is nearly as strong as the wine list with at least four Old Fashioned variations crafted with high-end spirits. For a greater dose of intimacy, retreat to the Parlor Room, a speakeasy-style bar in the back for a post-dinner nightcap.
How to order: Call 702-730-6700 or book a reservation online.
Americana
With Omaha steaks, Nantucket scallops, and fresh Hawaiian fish making frequent appearances on a constantly evolving menu, it's easy to see why Steven Blandino named his restaurant Americana. Yet the chef likes to mix in a few Asian and European elements here and there as well, taking inspiration from the melting pot mentality that built our great nation. The Desert Shores favorite has a sturdy, timeless dining room, but the best seats (when the weather is right) are in the outdoor garden alongside Lake Jacqueline. Show up right before dusk for a romantic mood that will last long after you've finished off the tableside Cherries Jubilee dessert.
How to order: Call 702-331-5565 to reserve a table.
Mizumi
Eager to impress? Between the food and the dining room, Mizumi is a spectacular experience of Japanese-inspired fine dining. Sit alongside a koi pond and 90-foot waterfall while feasting on fresh-sliced toro and charcoal-grilled lobster. You can crowd around a teppanyaki grill if that's your thing, but the most exclusive seats are on the patio, especially the floating pagoda table for two, which usually requires a reservation made well in advance. Since you're already going big, spend a few extra dollars on the steaks. Mizumi was one of the first in Vegas to carry true, certified Kobe beef and the selection of Japanese cuts has only gotten better and more varied over time under the direction of Executive Chef Min Kim.
How to order: Head online or call 702-770-3320 to book a reservation.
Hugo's Cellar
Little has changed since Hugo's Cellar opened at the Four Queens in 1966. As soon as you walk down the steps and through the front door, you and your date are suddenly a world away from the hustle and noise of the casino floor, let alone the chaos of the nearby Fremont Street Experience. Classic tableside presentations aren't rare in Las Vegas, but feel especially authentic here, from the Caesar Salad at the beginning of the meal to the Bananas Foster dessert at the end. Along the way, share a seafood tower, cook your own beef, chicken, or seafood on a hot slab of granite, and enjoy the deep flavor of juicy dry-aged steaks. Every lady is handed a bright red rose to take home.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Michael's
With plush red velvet furniture, tableside presentations, and an intimate space of about 50 seats, Michael's Gourmet Room has been a locals' favorite for more than 30 years, dating back to its days at the long-gone Barbary Coast casino on the Strip. The restaurant is now on the south end of town in the South Point casino, but remains as engaging as ever. Browse "his" and "hers" menus underneath a rose-budded glass ceiling and try to decide if you want a prime charcoal-broiled steak, veal saltimbocca, or a Sicilian-style chicken drenched in olives and artichokes. No matter what, start with the French onion soup and lobster cocktail.
How to order: Call 702-796-7111 or book a reservation online.
Top of the World
One of the best things about the 1,149-foot-tall Stratosphere tower (now officially The Strat), is the Top of the World restaurant on the 106th floor. The closer you sit to the floor-to-ceiling windows along the edge, the better, since the circular dining room revolves slowly for complete 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Valley. Give it about 80 minutes for a full rotation. And don't panic if you see a person drop past the window. That's just the SkyJump, a modified bungee ride from the top. The menu and kitchen team has evolved over the years, but American classics have always been the heart of the menu. Whether you get a grilled bone-in filet, stuffed lobster, or lamb chops, anything pairs well with those views. Ready for a commitment? Work in a wedding proposal for a meal that will never be forgotten.
How to order: Place a reservation online or call 702-380-7711.
Picasso
Julian Serrano's secluded fine dining restaurant at the Bellagio has two options for a great date night. Sit on the outdoor patio and enjoy an up-close view of the resort's iconic fountain shows or reserve a table indoors where the decor includes rare, priceless artwork by Pablo Picasso. Now that you know how the restaurant got its name, shift your focus to the menu, which features a combination of French and Spanish dishes, best enjoyed in multi-course tasting menus with wine pairings. From caviar lobster salad and a large U-10 scallop to sauteed halibut and Scottish salmon, seafood is the specialty, but there's still plenty of variety.
How to order: Place a reservation online.