Restaurant Reboots: Everything Old Is New Again in Las Vegas

Casinos were forced to close during the early days of the pandemic, but it took the Palms quite a bit longer than most to reopen–part of which also had to do with a change of ownership. One of the property's best restaurants, Vetri Cucina, was sorely missed before finally welcoming guests again this past November. After being inactive for almost two years and eight months, just the mere presence of Marc Vetri's Italian destination makes it feel brand new again with few, if any, dramatic upgrades. Vetri Cucina still sits on the 56th floor of the Ivory Tower with a charming rustic design, just 75 seats, and sweeping panoramic views of the Strip through floor-to-ceiling windows. The menu was always subject to seasonal tweaks but hasn't changed much overall (and that's a good thing), with signature hand-made pastas like the spinach gnocchi and almond tortellini familiar to those with good memories. Even the bold and gamey smoked goat is back for another round. The wine list is exceptional, and the cocktails are better than ever. Just make sure to order something from the amari cart before biting into the apple rum baba for dessert. Overall, Marc Vetri is taking the right approach of, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," a rare and refreshing mentality in this town as we welcome the restaurant back like an old friend.