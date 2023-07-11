A New Destination for Steak, Seafood, and Killer Views Just Opened on the Strip

Location is everything in real estate, and Las Vegas restaurants are no exception. Ocean Prime is the latest example, opening as the first major tenant of 63, a four-story retail and entertainment plaza on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The opportunity almost came around by accident. 63 was built in the footprint of Harmon Tower, a condo building that never opened due to construction defects and was slowly dismantled piece by piece, leaving an empty two-acre space in the northeast pocket of the high-profile CityCenter complex.

Construction on 63 began last year, and while there are 18 other Ocean Prime locations throughout the United States, the Las Vegas version is the largest and most expensive. At a price tag of $20 million, the restaurant spans more than 14,000 square feet with three bars and seating for at least 400 people. The main dining room has a timeless, mature art deco design with a raw bar display and circular layout that encourages social interaction. However, the real star of the show is the 2,500-square-foot terrace: a spacious outdoor space with shaded, temperature-controlled booths, trees between tables, and up-close views of the resorts, landmarks, and neon lights that make Sin City one of the most recognizable destinations in the world.

Executive chef Eugenio Reyes, formerly of Ocean Prime in Manhattan, was enlisted to lead the kitchen team in Vegas. He knows the menu inside and out, beginning with a focus on seafood, delivered from ocean to table within 24 hours with fish fileted in-house.