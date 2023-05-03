A Nostalgic New Restaurant Elevates Pot Roast and Pudding Cups in Vegas

Believe it—pot roast is cool again. This week, brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio open one of the most ambitious new restaurants of the year in Las Vegas, even if it takes a moment to fully absorb what it's all about. Retro by Voltaggio reimagines classic American staples in a playful '80s- and '90s-themed environment that provides both inspiration and a nostalgia fix for sibling chefs who understand the finer points of fine dining.

"We're gonna bring you food and put it in the middle of the table in casserole dishes," says Michael, "but modernized in a beautiful presentation."

Retro was billed as a "one-year culinary residency" when officially announced a few months ago, yet it's hard to imagine the new place won't stick around longer. The restaurant takes over the space formerly home to Charlie Palmer's Aureole—one of the most iconic dining rooms on the Strip. Its famous two-story wine tower is now an exhibit of pop culture artifacts with bicycles, roller skates, toys, vinyl records, board games, and other glimpses of the past on display.