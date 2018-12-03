The New Eataly Is the High-End Food Destination Your Vegas Vacation Needs

Eataly is basically an amusement park for foodies, so it makes sense that Las Vegas (aka, the biggest grown-up amusement park in the country) would be the spot for their sixth US location. Specifically, the 40,000-square-foot space is set to open on December 27 at the new Park MGM resort -- bringing with it everything from Neopolitan pizza to pasta-making demonstrations to an entire market dedicated to tasty Italian bites. Helmed by Executive Chef Nicole Brisson (who cut her teeth in top kitchens in Italy), the newest Eataly is set to be one of the most unique offerings in Sin City -- and it’s bound to take your vacation to new food-focused heights. Here’s why:
It's a food destination Vegas has never seen before
In Vegas, you’ve got plenty of steakhouses. Omakase sushi joints? Celebrity-chef outposts? They both litter the place. But a place to grab a more casual bite, or better yet, high-end ingredients to pull together your own meal… well, that’s harder to come by. Enter Eataly. “Eataly wouldn't be Eataly without a marketplace,” Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly USA told us. “It was important to stay true to our philosophy of ‘eat, shop, learn.’” That concept means that here, you can certainly sit down to a nice meal at one of its restaurants, but you can also peruse a marketplace of Italian goods and watch cheese get made. And that’s an immersive food experience the Strip hasn’t really seen before.
You can catch dinner and a show
Would it be a Vegas vacation if you didn’t take in some kind of entertainment? We think not. And while acrobatics or feather-boa-rocking showgirls may not be everyone’s cup of tea, checking out live demonstrations of tasty food being made will (or should) be. Whether you want to see what goes inside an authentic Sicilian cannoli, learn how fresh pasta gets made, or just be mesmerized by hand-pulled mozzarella, all of it will happen at Eataly, right before your very eyes -- and that’s a Vegas show we can get behind.
Finally, a place to grab a bite on the go
When you’re visiting Las Vegas for the weekend, there definitely isn’t a ton of downtime -- you’ve got clubs to get into, shows to see, and maybe even some card games to test your luck. So finding time to refuel with a decent meal can feel like it’s eating into valuable time. Happily, Eataly Las Vegas will take advantage of its location facing South Las Vegas Boulevard with take-away windows where visitors can walk up and grab a quick bite (Roman-style pizza slices, anyone?) or a cappuccino to go. If you’re looking to stop and soak up some of that Vegas sunshine, the outdoor space will also offer seating, making it an ideal spot to enjoy an Aperol Spritz on a hot afternoon. (If that doesn’t scream “vacation,” we don’t know what does.)
Your hotel snack game just got an upgrade
While Eataly Las Vegas will predominantly feature restaurants and eateries, their signature marketplace will still pack a punch. Here, you’ll be able to shop for everything from 100% extra-virgin olive oil to bronze-extruded pasta to Italian wines. It won’t just be a must-hit spot for Italian goods either -- Eataly is partnering with farmers and suppliers in Nevada and California to offer up locally-sourced goods as well. So besides giving you the ability to serve a chef-worthy charcuterie plate in your hotel room before a night on the town, this is the spot to pick up some truly highbrow (not to mention, edible!) souvenirs.
There's a surprise restaurant concept
While there will obviously be fresh pasta, Neapolitan and Roman style pizza, and an Italian bakery within these 40,000 square feet, Eataly’s reps are also teasing a completely new concept that’s unique to this Vegas location. (And, it seems like it could be one to hit up after you -- gasp -- get tired of carbo-loading on Italian food.) All they’ll let on for now is that this restaurant will have “a particular focus on flame-cooked prime cuts” -- so we’ll have to wait until opening day to find out all the meaty details.