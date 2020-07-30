Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Nevada
Everything's a little different when it comes to Sin City. Here are some tips when ordering green well into the early hours of the morning.
Everything's a little different when it comes to Sin City (and surrounding areas). While most states have hard rules around modest hours of operation, you can order weed well after midnight in Vegas. Though you can't technically order delivery to a hotel room (must be sent to a private residence), some dispensaries run shuttle services to-and-from the Strip. Call around.
Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, California, and Michigan.)
Jump to: CARSON CITY | FERNLEY | HENDERSON | LAS VEGAS | PAHRUMP | RENO
Rise Cannabis*
(775) 461-3909
Delivery Area: Within Carson City Limits
Sierra Well*
(775) 800-9355
Delivery Area: 15 Mile Radius
Silver State Relief*
(775) 302-4031
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Essence Cannabis Dispensary*
(702) 978-7687
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Acres*
(702) 359-9876
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
The Apothecarium*
(702) 331-2625
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
The Apothecary Shoppe*
(702) 740-4372
Delivery Area: 20 Mile Radius
Blum*
(702) 536-2586
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Curaleaf Las Vegas*
(702) 359-9875
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
The Dispensary*
(702) 827-4988
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
Essence Cannabis Dispensary*
(702) 978-7591
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Essence Cannabis Dispensary - Tropicana West*
(702) 500-1714
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Euphoria*
(702) 960-7200
Delivery Area: Las Vegas Area.
The Grove*
(702) 463-5777
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Jardin*
(702)-331-6511
Delivery Area: 20+ Mile Radius, to Boulder City
Jenny’s Dispensary*
(702) 718-0420
Delivery Area: North Las Vegas
Las Vegas Releaf*
(702) 209-2400
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson
MedMen*
(702) 405-8597
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
Nuleaf*
(702) 297-5323
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits
Oasis Cannabis Delivery*
(702) 420-2405
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson
Pisos*
(702) 367-9333
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Boulder City
Planet 13*
(702) 815 1313
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson
ShowGrow*
(702) 227-0511
Delivery Area: Within Vegas City Limits
The Source*
(702) 708-2000
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson
Thrive*
(702) 776-4144
Delivery Area: Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mt. Charleston, Boulder City, and Mesquite
The Grove*
(775) 556-0100
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
Blum*
(775) 420-2586
Delivery Area: 89429, 89410, 89460, 89449, 89448, 89411, 89413, 89705, 89423, 89403, 89440, 89408, 89703, 89701, 89706, 89440, 89704, 89451, 89508, 89441, 89436, 89433, 89434, 89521, 89511, 89523, 89506, 89519, 89503, 89502, 89509, 89431
The Dispensary*
(775) 499-2972
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits
Exhale
(702) 367-0537
Delivery Area: Throughout the Reno Area
Kanna*
(775) 674-0420
Delivery Area: Sun Valley, Reno, Sparks, Elko, Lemmon Valley, Spanish Spring, Verdi, Washoe Valley, Carson City, Incline, Minden, Fallon
MYNT*
(775) 686-6968
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits
Nuleaf Lake Tahoe
(775) 404-5323
Delivery Area: Reno, Carson, Incline Village
Sol Cannabis*
(775) 451-7290
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits
Silver State Relief*
(775) 440-7777
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
