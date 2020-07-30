Cannabis

Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Nevada

Everything's a little different when it comes to Sin City. Here are some tips when ordering green well into the early hours of the morning.

By Lauren Yoshiko

Published on 7/30/2020 at 1:44 PM

Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

Everything's a little different when it comes to Sin City (and surrounding areas). While most states have hard rules around modest hours of operation, you can order weed well after midnight in Vegas. Though you can't technically order delivery to a hotel room (must be sent to a private residence), some dispensaries run shuttle services to-and-from the Strip. Call around.

Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for OregonCalifornia, and Michigan.)

Jump to: CARSON CITYFERNLEYHENDERSONLAS VEGASPAHRUMPRENO

carson-city

Rise Cannabis*
(775) 461-3909
Delivery Area: Within Carson City Limits

Sierra Well*
(775) 800-9355
Delivery Area: 15 Mile Radius

fernley

Silver State Relief*
(775) 302-4031
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

henderson

Essence Cannabis Dispensary*
(702) 978-7687
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

las-vegas

Acres*
(702) 359-9876
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

The Apothecarium*
(702) 331-2625
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

The Apothecary Shoppe*
(702) 740-4372 
Delivery Area: 20 Mile Radius

Blum*
(702) 536-2586  
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

Curaleaf Las Vegas*
(702) 359-9875
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

The Dispensary*
(702) 827-4988
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

Essence Cannabis Dispensary*
(702) 978-7591
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

Essence Cannabis Dispensary - Tropicana West*
(702) 500-1714
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

Euphoria*
(702) 960-7200
Delivery Area: Las Vegas Area.

The Grove*
(702) 463-5777
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

Jardin*
(702)-331-6511
Delivery Area: 20+ Mile Radius, to Boulder City

Jenny’s Dispensary*
(702) 718-0420
Delivery Area: North Las Vegas

Las Vegas Releaf*
(702) 209-2400
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson

MedMen*
(702) 405-8597
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

Nuleaf*
(702) 297-5323
Delivery Area: Within Las Vegas City Limits

Oasis Cannabis Delivery*
(702) 420-2405
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson

Pisos*
(702) 367-9333 
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Boulder City

Planet 13*
(702) 815 1313
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson

ShowGrow*
(702) 227-0511
Delivery Area: Within Vegas City Limits

The Source*
(702) 708-2000
Delivery Area: Las Vegas and Henderson

Thrive*
(702) 776-4144
Delivery Area: Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mt. Charleston, Boulder City, and Mesquite

pahrump

The Grove*
(775) 556-0100
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius

reno

Blum*
(775) 420-2586
Delivery Area: 89429, 89410, 89460, 89449, 89448, 89411, 89413, 89705, 89423, 89403, 89440, 89408, 89703, 89701, 89706, 89440, 89704, 89451, 89508, 89441, 89436, 89433, 89434, 89521, 89511, 89523, 89506, 89519, 89503, 89502, 89509, 89431 

The Dispensary*
(775) 499-2972
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits

Exhale
(702) 367-0537
Delivery Area: Throughout the Reno Area

Kanna*
(775) 674-0420 
Delivery Area: Sun Valley, Reno, Sparks, Elko, Lemmon Valley, Spanish Spring, Verdi, Washoe Valley, Carson City, Incline, Minden, Fallon

MYNT*
(775) 686-6968 
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits

Nuleaf Lake Tahoe
(775) 404-5323
Delivery Area: Reno, Carson, Incline Village

Sol Cannabis*
(775) 451-7290
Delivery Area: Within Reno City Limits

Silver State Relief*
(775) 440-7777
Delivery Area: 25 Mile Radius
 

