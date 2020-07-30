Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Nevada

Everything's a little different when it comes to Sin City (and surrounding areas). While most states have hard rules around modest hours of operation, you can order weed well after midnight in Vegas. Though you can't technically order delivery to a hotel room (must be sent to a private residence), some dispensaries run shuttle services to-and-from the Strip. Call around.

Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers.

Jump to: CARSON CITY | FERNLEY | HENDERSON | LAS VEGAS | PAHRUMP | RENO