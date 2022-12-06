Loaded DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Nachos

Upgrade your streaming snack.

By Vox Creative

Published on 12/6/2022 at 4:21 PM

The killer is knocking down the door, the couple shares a first kiss, and the reveal is even better than you thought — what do you reach for? The snack you choose before you press play will either add to the experience or leave you wanting more. The next time you’re prepping for a late night of streaming, make the nachos below. The DORITOS® Nacho Cheese chips dripping with cheese sauce and crema, and dotted with refried beans, avocados, jalapenos, and salsa will stand up to any plot twist.


 

Loaded DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Nachos


Ingredients:

  • Large bag of DORITOS® Nacho Cheese
  • 1 - 15 ounce jar of cheese sauce
  • 2 cups warm refried beans
  • 1 cup Mexican crema
  • 1 ripe avocado, cubed
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup pico de gallo, divided
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges


Directions:

  1. Microwave cheese sauce in 30-second intervals until hot.
  2. Select a large platter and spread ½ cup of beans at the bottom of the platter, a drizzle of crema, and ⅓ of the Doritos.
  3. Cover the Doritos with ⅓ of the cheese sauce, followed by another ½ cup of beans.
  4. Pile on another ⅓ of the chips, followed by another ⅓ of the cheese, a drizzle of crema, half the pico de gallo, and ½ cup of beans.
  5. Layer on the remaining chips, followed by the rest of the cheese, beans, avocados, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and crema.
  6. Serve with limes.


 