The killer is knocking down the door, the couple shares a first kiss, and the reveal is even better than you thought — what do you reach for? The snack you choose before you press play will either add to the experience or leave you wanting more. The next time you’re prepping for a late night of streaming, make the nachos below. The DORITOS® Nacho Cheese chips dripping with cheese sauce and crema, and dotted with refried beans, avocados, jalapenos, and salsa will stand up to any plot twist.





Loaded DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Nachos



Ingredients:

Large bag of DORITOS® Nacho Cheese

1 - 15 ounce jar of cheese sauce

2 cups warm refried beans

1 cup Mexican crema

1 ripe avocado, cubed

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

1 cup pico de gallo, divided

1 lime, cut into wedges



Directions:

Microwave cheese sauce in 30-second intervals until hot. Select a large platter and spread ½ cup of beans at the bottom of the platter, a drizzle of crema, and ⅓ of the Doritos. Cover the Doritos with ⅓ of the cheese sauce, followed by another ½ cup of beans. Pile on another ⅓ of the chips, followed by another ⅓ of the cheese, a drizzle of crema, half the pico de gallo, and ½ cup of beans. Layer on the remaining chips, followed by the rest of the cheese, beans, avocados, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and crema. Serve with limes.



