6 Chinese restaurants that're better than your local delivery spot

Because there's way more to Chinese food than the nearest grease-joint that delivers, we're rounding up six delivery-free Chinese places that're actually worth putting on pants (and a shirt, and shoes, maybe even socks, ooooooh and a belt) for, including a brand-spanking-new one in Glendale.

Din Tai Fung, Glendale
Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung
Glendale
The original strip-mall location of this mini-chain's been lauded forever for its soup dumplings -- fragile, tender noodles wrapped around broth and crab/pork meatballs -- which you can now get at this more-accessible, far-nicer new location at the Americana at Brand, which's decidedly less strip-mall-y, thanks to a designer interior, the addition of truffle dumplings, and a full bar with specialty cocktails.

Phillipe, Beverly Hills
Phillipe

Phillipe
Beverly Hills
After a couple-years-absence, this hoity NY import's back open in Beverly Hills in a stunning, white-tablecloth room that's connected to both hidden-away VIP rooms and an open kitchen. Pro tip: get the Peking duck. And eat it.

Chi Lin, Hollywood, CA
Jeff Miller

Chi Lin
West Hollywood
This Sunset Strip spot's got one of the best-looking insides in all of LA, with glittery panels and big 'ol banquettes, as well as a chef who's doing fusion-y awesomeness like crab & mascarpone egg rolls w/ lemon zest, and jumbo scallops w/ black pepper sauce.

Mr Chow, Malibu
Mr Chow

Mr Chow
Malibu
The second location of the long-running, wallet-emptying Beverly Hills power-meal spot opened in Malibu in 2012 with a P.Diddy-approved interior (all white, son!) and next-level dishes like classic hand-cut noodles and "Drunken Fish".

WP24, Los Angeles
WP24

WP24
Downtown
Last week, we told you to hit their attached bar after going to Staples Center, but if you can get a reservation, it's also totally worth hitting their full-service restaurant, which has amazing views of downtown LA and incredible food, including a Sunday night-only dim sum menu with pork belly pot stickers.

Hakkasan, Beverly Hills
Jeff Miller

Hakkasan
Beverly Hills
The drinks at this clubby-feeling, high-end Asian-ry include tricky, thirst-quenching cocktails made with piped-in smoke, plus world class eats like filet mignon Mongolian beef. Also, don't be fooled by the kinda-nondescript Beverly Hills office building exterior -- this thing's actually Vegas-hotel-schmancy inside.

