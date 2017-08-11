After 25 Years, Mexican Fast Food Chain Naugles Is Back

Hold on to your burritos. After over two decades, the Mexican fast food of your '80s memories is back.
Thanks to one guy, Christian Ziebarth, Naugles has been reincarnated via a brand new outpost at 18471 Mt. Langley in Fountain Valley, according to a report by Eater. Ziebarth, an area web developer and hardcore Naugles fan, recently scored the rights for the Naugles trademark and set out to resurrect the chain and even recreate the menu. All the dude’s missing is a cape.
The new outpost is serving up burritos of the cheese and bean varieties, tacos, bean and meat bowls, and more, according to the report.
Born as an offshoot of Del Taco, Naugles grew into an empire of over 200 locations before it was sold off and eaten up by none other than Del Taco in 1988. Within the next decade, the last remaining Naugles locations were gone. But clearly not forgotten.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks Naugles sounds like a creature from Harry Potter that Luna Lovegood would find fascinating. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.