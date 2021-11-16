Alice Waters Opens First-Ever LA Restaurant with LULU at the Hammer Museum

The restaurant is mission-driven, with an ethos that advocates for school-supported agriculture. Committed to sourcing from local regenerative farms, Tanis and his team visited over a dozen farms in the LA area before selecting sources for the restaurant, as well as from local farmers markets. The menu is lunch-only and prix-fixe to begin, and will change daily, based on availability and seasonality. Recent sample menus include courses like a kabocha squash soup with chive cream; a grilled chicken salad with walnuts, persimmons, pomegranate seeds and treviso; and an apple-quince galette. A small a la carte menu also offers items like black bean soup, eggplant banh mi on focaccia, and beef stew with wild mushrooms and mash.

The wine list will focus on biodynamic producers as well as female winemakers. The cocktail menu from Rosemary West will also be driven by seasonal ingredients and also includes a non-alcoholic selection.