An Iconic 21-Year-Old Italian Restaurant Is Expanding to the Palisades
Angelini Osteria will bring its legendary pizzas and pastas to a new part of town.
The beloved Angelini Osteria has charmed Beverly Grove diners for 21 years now with its handmade pastas, giant menu, and decadent entrees. More recently, they expanded in 2016 to open Alimentari next door on Beverly Blvd in Fairfax. But now for the first time since opening, the restaurant is bringing its trattoria vibes to the coast, opening a location in Palisades Village on Friday, February 11.
In partnership with friend and fellow restaurateur Tancredi Deluca (Amici Brentwood, EMILIA et al), chef Gino Angelini will bring his menu west, offering Angelini classic dishes with some brand-new items as well. “We have always wanted to bring our cuisine a little closer to the beach communities,” says Angelini in a press statement. Angelini himself hails from the Adriatic coastal province of Rimini, Italy.
The menu will offer old favorites like the Tagliolini al Limone and Linguine with Santa Barbara Sea Urchin, and new items like Gnocchi Pesto and Spaghetti Nerano (with zucchini, basil, and Parmesan). When in doubt: You can’t go wrong with classics like the Lasagna, Swordfish Carpaccio, or the Veal Shank Agnolotti.
The wine list will include organic and biodynamic selections, as well as traditional wines from Italy, California, and beyond. A custom amaro and grappa program will be on offer as well as signature cocktails.
Design wise, the space offers both indoor and patio seating with Terrazzo table tops, stained oak chevron floors, an antique mirrored wall, and a bar with brass details. Custom velvet booths inside will provide a cozy spot to post up for hours enjoying pizzas, pastas, and of course, tiramisu and gelatos to finish.
Angelini Palisades is open daily for lunch and dinner as well as brunch service on weekends. Reservations can be made via Opentable.