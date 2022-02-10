An Iconic 21-Year-Old Italian Restaurant Is Expanding to the Palisades

The wine list will include organic and biodynamic selections, as well as traditional wines from Italy, California, and beyond. A custom amaro and grappa program will be on offer as well as signature cocktails.

Design wise, the space offers both indoor and patio seating with Terrazzo table tops, stained oak chevron floors, an antique mirrored wall, and a bar with brass details. Custom velvet booths inside will provide a cozy spot to post up for hours enjoying pizzas, pastas, and of course, tiramisu and gelatos to finish.

Angelini Palisades is open daily for lunch and dinner as well as brunch service on weekends. Reservations can be made via Opentable.