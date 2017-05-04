Food & Drink

This LA Spot Breaks the Rules With Indian Fried Chicken Sandwiches

LA's Badmaash is far from a traditional Indian restaurant. Owners Pawan, Nakul, and Arjun Mahendro -- a father and his two sons -- have roots in both India and Canada, and they’ve blended the two cultures together to serve avant-garde fusion fare that breaks all the rules. Seriously: The restaurant’s name literally translates from Hindi as "rulebreaker."

Here, you'll find crossover dishes like chicken tikka poutine: a hybrid of Canadian poutine and Indian chicken tikka that starts with a base of masala-spiced fries, which are then topped with cheese curds, beef gravy, and chunks of tandoori chicken. Then there's the double fried butter chicken sandwich -- the chicken is fried in a spicy batter, drenched in smoky butter chicken sauce, topped with cucumbers, and served on a soft bun. Whatever you do though, don’t leave without trying the Bombay grilled cheese. An international take on the diner classic, it packs a serious punch with aged Cheddar, onions, cilantro, and serrano chilis. What's so great about following the rules, anyway?

To see what happens when Canadian food gets a twist from Indian flavors, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who believes anything’s possible when it comes to food hybrids. Follow her on Instagram.

