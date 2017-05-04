This LA Spot Breaks the Rules With Indian Fried Chicken Sandwiches

LA's Badmaash is far from a traditional Indian restaurant. Owners Pawan, Nakul, and Arjun Mahendro -- a father and his two sons -- have roots in both India and Canada, and they’ve blended the two cultures together to serve avant-garde fusion fare that breaks all the rules. Seriously: The restaurant’s name literally translates from Hindi as "rulebreaker."
Here, you'll find crossover dishes like chicken tikka poutine: a hybrid of Canadian poutine and Indian chicken tikka that starts with a base of masala-spiced fries, which are then topped with cheese curds, beef gravy, and chunks of tandoori chicken. Then there's the double fried butter chicken sandwich -- the chicken is fried in a spicy batter, drenched in smoky butter chicken sauce, topped with cucumbers, and served on a soft bun. Whatever you do though, don’t leave without trying the Bombay grilled cheese. An international take on the diner classic, it packs a serious punch with aged Cheddar, onions, cilantro, and serrano chilis. What's so great about following the rules, anyway?
To see what happens when Canadian food gets a twist from Indian flavors, check out the video above.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.