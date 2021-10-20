11 Essential Brazilian Restaurants You Need To Know in Los Angeles

In the mid-to-late 1980s, a wave of migration from Brazil across the U.S. set into motion the establishment of several unofficial yet distinct Brazilian enclaves throughout Los Angeles. The oldest of these enclaves is “Little Brazil” in Culver City, where today you can find an assortment of Brazilian-owned businesses ranging from retail shops to markets, and of course restaurants. LA’s Brazilian influence has since expanded to other neighborhoods, offering Angelenos the opportunity to traverse South America’s largest country through its vibrant and wide-ranging cuisine, which features influence from West Africa, Portugal, and various Indigenous groups, depending on the region.

So whether you’re in the mood for an all-you-can-eat churrascaria (Brazilian steakhouse), street-style stuffed pastries, or cachaça-enhanced caipirinha cocktails, it’s easy to satisfy those cravings in LA. This list doesn’t just reflect the country’s regional diversity, but also represents all of the individuals behind the scenes that make Brazilian cuisine so unapologetically bold. With over 10,000 Brazilians currently living in Los Angeles, there is no greater time to explore the impact that this multicultural society has had in shaping our city's culinary make-up.