The Best Brunch in 34 LA Neighborhoods

Arts District Manuela Address and Info Because art is always better appreciated on a full stomach, head to this stylish Arts District hotspot for a weekend morning feast before wandering the galleries of the surrounding Hauser & Wirth arts complex. Grab a seat on the spacious covered patio, and order up some of chef Wes Whitsell's brunch, which features a slight Southern twang with hushpuppies, buttermilk biscuits, deer burgers, and pulled pork sandwiches, rounded out with the likes of chilaquiles and cinnamon churros. You'll also likely want to sip a cocktail or two before soaking up the artwork.

Atwater Village Thank You For Coming Address and Info With a hat tip to departing neighborhood favorite Canelé, we'll point you in the direction of this super-friendly, under-the-radar hit for your next Atwater brunch outing. Part collectively run restaurant, part art space, Thank You For Coming is obviously not your typical brunch spot, and that's exactly why we love it. You'll find a thoughtfully curated menu featuring delicious fare such as sourdough French toast, a Turkish breakfast bowl with poached eggs, and a turmeric ginger rice porridge with poached egg, bacon, sautéed greens, and kimchi. You'll probably find yourself returning for one of the art workshops and events later in the week.

Beverly Grove A.O.C. Address and Info The European-style garden patio at this neighborhood stalwart would be enough to lure you in for brunch, but it's the inspired menu from award-winning Suzanne Goin that will keep you coming back. You'll find brunch standards gussied up with alluring accents like the must-order Spanish fried chicken and cornmeal waffles with jamón, or the vanilla bean French toast with chocolate sauce, candied hazelnuts, and cinnamon whipped cream. If it's a boozy brunch you're after, you can choose to #roséallday with Caroline Styne's selections or opt for a thoughtful cocktail.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Tres by José Andrés Address and Info If you're looking to be a brunch champion (and who among us isn't?), this is where you'll want to head in the 90210. The AYCE brunch spread is far superior to what you've likely encountered, and is actually reasonably priced ($49/person) considering what you can devour: assorted caviar, smoked salmon with all the fixings, a carving station with choice cuts, next-level cheese and charcuterie, and plenty more. You can add an additional entreé on top of that for a bit more scratch, or opt for the a la carte menu with hits like the "Torrijas" Spanish toast with baked apples, the tortilla española Spanish omelet, and the chorizo (or vegetarian) hash. Chances are you'll want to order up the Brazilian screwdriver with cachaça and fresh citrus as well, or the signature sangria blanca.

Boyle Heights Ciro's Restaurant Address and Info This no-frills neighborhood gem has been starting mornings right since 1972. You may have heard praise for the famous flautas and chunky avocado salsa, but you also don’t want to miss breakfast hits like the heaping platters of chilaquiles, chorizo and eggs, and steak and eggs -- all served with beans and rice, obviously. Throw some quarters in the jukebox, and try not to pass out from a food coma in the circular booth.

Brentwood Baltaire Address and Info Hit the stunning, citrus tree-lined terrace of this modern steakhouse for a swank brunch option. The new seasonal menu features winners such as a better-than-average breakfast sandwich with lamb merguez, feta cheese, soft-scrambled eggs, and manchego; caramelized brioche French toast with berry compote; and, of course, a prime New York strip steak with eggs and duck fat potatoes. And since you're splurging, oysters wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Burbank Bea Bea's Address and Info All due respect to the legendary breakfast burritos at Corner Cottage, but the all-around brunch experience at Bea Bea's really takes the (pan)cake. With over 20 types of pancakes -- including creative ones such as Thai tea, matcha with white chocolate chips, and black sesame with coconut -- plus nearly as many French toast variations, waffles, crepes, and all the classic breakfast options, you can understand why the motto here is "Breakfast is everything." Expect a wait, but it will be worth it.

Century City Clementine Address and Info This long-running, family-owned favorite is a one-stop shop for your weekend breakfasting needs. You'll find an array of freshly baked goodies, plus hits like the breakfast sandwich on a flaky buttermilk biscuit, loaded scrambles, and the Saturday-only eggs Benedict.

Cheviot Hills John O'Groats Address and Info A charming, family-run classic, John O'Groats has been luring in fans with its legendary drop biscuits since 1982. The place is only open for breakfast and lunch, so you know the brunch game is strong. In addition to the various of biscuits (which you should definitely take home by the dozen), the rest of the menu soars with favorites like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, overflowing scrambles and omelets, and the Huevos O'Groats with a biscuit dough tortilla topped with beans, peppers and onions, eggs, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Of course, you could just keep it simple with the signature Irish oatmeal instead.

Culver City The Wallace Address and Info This bustling spot has continued to prove its staying power in a fickle neighborhood, and brunch is clearly one key to holding down the fort. Definitely start off with the assortment of donuts before diving into bigger dishes like the pork belly tartine with poached egg, the mushroom hash, or the shakshuka with merguez sausage. The breakfast cocktails are well worth exploring as well, including the bourbon & passion fruit combo that is the Morning Sex.

Downtown Badmaash Address and Info While DTLA boasts plenty of excellent brunch spots, if you're looking to take a detour from the usual classics, the dudes at Badmaash just dropped a creative new weekend morning lineup. The fun, Indian-influenced mash-ups include the bacon biryani topped with a sunny-side-up egg, the Railway Masala omelet spiked with turmeric and serrano chili, a killer grilled cheese, and a pork belly hash. Cool off with the mango mimosa, a craft beer, or iced chai.

Eagle Rock CaCao Mexicatessan Address and Info This neighborhood favorite turns up the heat on brunch with its must-order chilaquiles en mole poblano. You're also likely to be quickly won over by the tres leches pancakes, chile relleno with roasted corn, Mexican cheeses, and eggs, and the selection of amazing beer and wine cocktails like the pineapple chipotle margarita.

related The Best Sushi in Los Angeles

East Hollywood Square One Dining Address and Info Feel the gaze of the Scientology building looming over you (just kidding! We love you! Don't sue/stalk us!) as you eat some of the best breakfast food anywhere: sizzling skillets with mustard greens and bacon, insanely fluffy omelets, and the best... uh... fruit bowl (seriously, it's absurd). And yes, we know you're shocked not to find mention of that place with the famous sorrel pesto rice bowl that also starts with "Sq," but we're pretty sure you can find your way there by following the line down Virgil.

Echo Park The Park Address and Info While plenty of buzzworthy brunch spots have populated the neighborhood in recent years, the fine folks at The Park are quietly holding it down with top-notch weekend offerings. Highlights include the buttermilk-fried chicken and French toast combo, the smoked brisket hash, and the grits with greens, eggs, and your choice of meat or soyrizo. The mimosas are also easy on the wallet, and the beer and wine selection is always choice.

Encino More Than Waffles Address and Info Obviously you can order more than just waffles at this family-owned institution, like its big-ass omelets, stacks on stacks of pancakes, and sweet/savory crepes -- but you will definitely be getting some waffles as well. And a waffle Benedict?! Yeah, that too.

Fairfax Wolf Address and Info Top Cheffer Marcel Vigneron keeps his stylish spot packed on the weekends with a solid lineup of breakfast fare. You'll find bell-ringers like the turmeric-tinged Golden Eggs, chai French toast, perfectly crispy potatoes, and a fully stacked 10K burger with avocado and a sunny-side egg. You'll also likely want to start with a matcha latte and/or the Wolf's Blood cocktail.

Flower District Poppy + Rose Address and Info Tucked between wholesale flower warehouses, this cozy breakfast/lunch joint has a chicken & waffle game that is unbelievably on point. Super-tender buttermilk-brined chicken is fried to a handsome golden brown and served atop an earthy brown butter vanilla Belgian waffle with a side of smoked honey butter. Also, get the biscuits. Or don't, it's your life. (Really though, get the biscuits.) You can also now chow down on the Flower District’s Southern comfort fare at Royal Bar in Hollywood with the new concept Bastard Son.

Frogtown Salazar Address and Info With the chillest, most colorful desert-themed patio in town, Salazar is the obvious brunch choice in this neck of the woods (and not just because the options are limited in the immediate vicinity, for now...). Kick the morning off right with one of the spiked aguas frescas like the High Desert Cooler with rum, gin, aperol, banana, coconut, vanilla, and condensed milk, or any number of tasty cocktails. Then move into the satisfying eats, including the loaded chilaquiles and the eggs Benedict with machaca, or go big with the mesquite-grilled Niman Ranch pork chop.

Hancock Park/Miracle Mile République Address and Info The ridiculously talented chef duo of Walter and Margarita Manzke continues to draw high praise for the French-inspired fare and baked goodies at this Instagram-perfect, castle-like hotspot, and brunch is no exception. Must-orders include the brioche French toast, the shakshuka, and the now-legendary kimchi fried rice with egg and short ribs, and of course, the "sticky bomb" cream-filled brioche bomboloni.

Highland Park Good Girl Dinette Address and Info This legendary neighborhood favorite expertly blends Vietnamese flavors with classic comfort fare on the brunch menu, which features favorites like the breakfast banh mi, the li'l pho and li'l porridge, black pepper pork confit, and steak & eggs with maggi butter. You'll also definitely want to inquire about the pie of the day.

Hollywood Salt's Cure Address and Info Since moving to a larger space last year, Salt's Cure offers more room to enjoy its brunch goodness with an expanded bar lineup as a bonus. You definitely don't want to miss the oatmeal griddle cakes with maple cinnamon butter, and there are plenty of great options to share like the smoked salmon or chicken liver toasts. You could go for the classic 2x2x2 with two eggs, two house-made sausage patties, and two slabs of incredible house-cured bacon with house-made biscuit and jam, or make a statement with the pork shoulder chop with eggs and black-eyed peas. (Or ask for the "All Star" secret menu option, and score the 2x2x2 with the griddle cakes. Shhhhh.)

Inglewood The Serving Spoon Address and Info This super-friendly, family-run spot is up to some serious good in Inglewood with its chicken/waffle combo. The flaky-peppery crust encasing juicy and meaty chicken is the kind you stare at in awe as you anticipate your next bite, and the crisp-yet-spongy waffle truly delivers. Pro tip: Yes, you definitely want the cinnamon on your waffle.

Koreatown R Bar Address and Info Chances are you may have fuzzy memories of late nights in this dimly lit K-Town joint, but you likely haven't returned in the cold light of day to discover the excellent, under-the-radar brunch on offer. You'll probably want to start with a Bloody Mary or Corpse Reviver #2, before diving into a beast of a loaded breakfast burrito, the Spicy Hangover Soup, or the Triathlete: a sourdough sandwich with peanut butter, smoked bacon, banana, and a side of bacon. There are also some $5 options like one biscuit and sausage gravy, in case you blew your budget last night.

Los Feliz Alcove Café and Bakery Address and Info The patio of this bustling brunch destination is the place to be on the weekend -- or heck, even during the week, because what does everybody do for work around here anyway? You'll find a lengthy menu with strong renditions of brunch classics, plus some welcome twists like the huevos Benedictos with carnitas, poached eggs, mozzarella pupusas, and chipotle hollandaise, or the smoked salmon stack with potato pancakes. And you're definitely going to want to saunter inside to Big Bar where the perpetually creative bar team (led by Cari Hah) will whip you up some wonderfully inventive cocktails.

Malibu Malibu Farm Address and Info It would be difficult to beat the view from the pier, but the coconut French toast bread pudding, green eggs and ham "shakshuka," oyster shots, and mimosa bar certainly enhance the experience. Hope you don't have any other plans for the rest of the day besides catching a cool ocean breeze.

Mar Vista The Mar Vista Address and Info This relatively new neighborhood spot just launched brunch, and the bright and breezy dining room is calling your name. On the menu, you'll find light, farm-fresh fare like the blood orange and beets with greens, or heartier options like tortilla española with chorizo (or soyrizo), spinach, potato, and romesco; the smoked salmon loaded potato; or the sourdough French toast with citrus cream cheese and strawberries. You can also order up the oysters michelada or a couple ceviche options for a bit of seafood and spice, and wash it all down with Bloody Marys, mimosas, or sangria. You'll also occasionally catch a bit of mellow live music from local musicians on Sundays.

Pasadena The Raymond 1886 Address and Info This distinguished class act is a surefire bet anytime of day, so you can believe there's plenty of sparkle at brunch. Grab a seat on one of the patios or cozy up in a booth inside, then allow the talented bar team to whip you up an 1886 Bloody Mary or a Ramos Gin Fizz. Consider sharing the golden apple fritters before moving on to bigger bites like the Cheddar and herb griddle cakes, the vanilla French toast with house maple-bacon sausage, or the breakfast tacos with lamb bacon.

Santa Monica Milo & Olive Address and Info While the perpetually packed Huckleberry is an exceptionally reliable brunch option, our penchant for breakfast pizza and shorter lines draws us to its sister restaurant, Milo & Olive. Besides the wood-fired pie with sausage, potatoes, pickled chili, rosemary cream, and egg, you'll also want to investigate the croissant sandwich and the polenta with poached eggs, braised bacon bits, and eggs. If you get there early enough, try to score one of the coveted bagels.

Sherman Oaks Blu Jam Café Address and Info If you haven't had the signature crunchy French toast at the original Blu Jam Café on Melrose, 1) there's something wrong with you, and 2) you can now get it in Sherman Oaks and enjoy better parking. You also need to make Kamil's Breakfast happen ASAP: a pan-roasted macaroni scramble with eggs, ham, smoked bacon, and Cheddar cheese.

Silver Lake Cliff's Edge Address and Info Like the ancient titans, Cliff's Edge continues to clash with other brunches in the neighborhood, and it continues to be victorious with its cozy canopied patio, killer menu, and crafty cocktails. Kick things off with some house biscuits and lemon ricotta pancakes before moving on to larger bites like the smoked salmon with potato pancake and poached eggs, the pork belly hash, or the spicy shakshuka. Need a brunch cocktail? Of course you do.

South Bay Love & Salt Address and Info This breezy, ocean-adjacent neighborhood spot continues to be a big draw for brunch as well as dinner. Definitely start with the Italian donuts with Nutella and the addictive house-made English muffins. Then follow them up with the smoked salmon toast, and consider the deliciously towering -- and otherwise off-menu -- "Downlow" burger, the duck egg pizza with pancetta, or the bucatini with fennel sausage and black kale (because pasta for breakfast is a great idea). You'll also want to sign up for the bottomless brunch cocktails, which you can mix and match to your heart's content.

related The Best Food Trucks in LA

Venice Leona Address and Info There are plenty of brunch options in this part of town with lines out the door, but chef Nyesha Arrington's bright and vibrant outpost is where you want to be. Fire up your morning with oysters dressed up with chorizo, the pastrami Benedict, the whole wheat pancakes with coffee butter and caramelized bananas, or the smoked salmon pizza. You'll also find a quality rundown of local beers and wines.

West Adams Delicious Pizza Address and Info From the crew that brought you hits like "Funky Cold Medina" and "Bust a Move" on the Delicious Vinyl label, comes your new favorite brunch jam just south of the 10 (there's also a spot in Hollywood now). You'll find breakfast pizzas like the Sausage Sunrise with pesto, mozz, homemade sausage, and eggs, sandwiches like the lox and egg on ciabatta, stacks of fluffy ricotta pancakes, and tasty polenta and egg combos. There's also beer, wine, and the house specialty Funky Cold Sangria. Plus, every Saturday during the summer, you can catch live jazz on the back patio here during brunch, while other days you might catch a local DJ in the booth.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of The Church Key

West Hollywood The Church Key Address and Info Did somebody say Bloody Mary bar? Yes, they sure did. Customize your own Mary or opt for the two-hour bottomless mimosas or rosé Champagne, then set to work on brunch winners like fried chicken and blue corn waffles, eggs Benedict with spanish chorizo, the strawberry Dutch baby pancake, or the biscuits and gravy with house sausage and eggs. Care to take a dozen of the mini-brioche donuts home? Yes, yes you would.