The Best Weekend Brunch Spots in Long Beach
From Colombian-inspired decadence to family-owned standbys and more, these are the best brunch spots in the LBC.
Whether you’re looking to dine al fresco with views of the ocean or want to visit an old school diner downtown, Long Beach has plenty of brunch options. This seaside town is less than an hour south of LA and part of its appeal is the diversity of cuisine—from Colombian to Levantine, vegan to Southern-inspired. Long Beach also has a plethora of neighborhood cafes that are as friendly and laid back as its residents, with a quintessential beach vibe. So round up your friends and check out these brunch spots in Long Beach, a combination of old classics and new favorites.
Renowned chef Michael Mina teamed up with nightlife guru Brent Bolthouse on this day-to-night hotspot with locations in Belmont Shore and Tiburon outside of San Francisco. It’s definitely worth stopping by in the evening for drinks and dancing, but the weekend brunch offers a slightly restrained atmosphere in the same chic and bohemian setting, with a menu that favors seasonal, Cal-fresh cuisine. Go for the $39 two-course prix fixe brunch with options like Ricotta Toast and Michael Mina’s Tuna Tartare for your starter and mains like Tokyo Hot Chicken & Matcha Waffles and a white Breakfast Pizza with crispy guanciale, Yukon gold potatoes, Pecorino Romano, and drizzled with a poached egg. There’s also a selection of pastries and California cheeses that can be combined into a charcuterie plate, a raw bar, and a full bar menu with standouts like Alotta Rossa with blood orange, passion fruit, pomegranate, and sparkling wine.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Family-owned Schooner or Later opened in 1985 and has been serving up favorites like The Mess, griddled eggs with ham, bell pepper, onions, and cheese, ever since. If you visit on the weekend, be prepared for a wait, especially since they don’t take reservations. Once seated, you’ll be surrounded by patrons holding court on captain’s chairs that overlook the marina. A well-stocked outdoor bar offers mimosas and other cocktails and the menu features diner classics such as omelettes and pancakes served up with plenty of old-school charm. There’s just something about this place that makes you want to keep going back.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, order takeout and delivery online.
Selva
Located on East Anaheim Street in the former Hideaway space, Selva serves up Colombian-inspired cuisine concocted by chef Carlos Jurado. The restaurant and attached bar opened earlier this year, and has already gained quite a following. Order the Selva Benedict and you’ll be treated to poached eggs and a house-made sausage patty atop warm arepas and smothered with a house-made aji amarillo hollandaise, with yucca fries served on the side. Or indulge in the French Toast made with sweet plantains and basil blackberry jam. But whatever you do, make sure you try the Obleas, a popular Colombian dessert that consists of dulce de leche stuffed between two wafers. Plenty of houseplants and bright wall decor make you instantly feel at home.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation online.
The Wild Chive
This restaurant describes itself as serving “handcrafted soulful vegan cuisine gone wild,” and with options such as French Quarter Beignets, Stuffed French Toast, and a Country Breakfast with soft-scrambled tofu, house-made herb breakfast sausage, grilled cheese, onions, home fries, pepper, slow-roasted tomatoes and baby arugula, served with country gravy and butter sourdough toast, it’s not difficult to understand how it earned this moniker. The Wild Chive evolved from a vegan pop-up series and food festival fixture into a full-service restaurant helmed by chef Soozee Nguyen. Guests are greeted by a painting of RBG and a Pride flag that proclaims its inclusive status. No matter what dish you order, you’ll be able to taste the care and creativity that goes into every texture and flavor profile.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome or make reservations via Tock. Note that weekend reservations are required for dine-in. Takeout and delivery via Toast.
At Claire’s, you can dine on the oceanfront at the Long Beach Museum of Art as you enjoy views of Long Beach Harbor, the Queen Mary, and Catalina Island. The restaurant was named after Claire Falkenstein, the artist who created Structure and Flow, a dramatic water sculpture that serves as the centerpiece to the outdoor patio. Order a Peach Bellini or a Bacon Bloody Mary and select from a menu that includes decadent classics such as Short Rib Benedict and Crème Brûlée French Toast. Once you’re completely satiated, stroll through the sculpture garden and then head over to the museum for a tour of the latest exhibits.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, reservations are strongly recommended for parties of five or more guests.
Fuego
Located along the waterfront at Hotel Maya, Fuego celebrates the coastal cuisines of Mexico and Latin America. Try one of their signature margaritas or bloody marys and pair it with brunch specialties brought to life by executive chef Victor Juarez. You’ll have a difficult time choosing between the Seafood Crepas, which are stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat and rock shrimp and accompanied by a black bean and corn relish, and other dishes such as Al Pastor Chilaquiles and Ropa Vieja, a Cuban-style braised short rib. Enjoy views of the Long Beach skyline and the close proximity to the Queen Mary and Shoreline Village—both places you can walk to after your meal.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, reservations can be made online. Takeout and delivery available via UberEats.
Saint & Second
Saint and Second is easy to find—in the heart of Belmont Shore on 2nd Street, its corner location sprawls over two levels with outdoor patios on each. With a menu that spotlights seasonal and organic fare, the restaurant also features spirits from artisan distillers. Peruse the menu and you’ll spot such standouts as Brioche French Toast smothered with blackberry compote, Eggs Benedict, and Fried Chicken & Biscuits. Be sure to try one of their most popular cocktails, Everything Orange. Reminiscent of the nostalgic Orange Julius drinks, this adult version is made with citrus vodka, white rum, dry curacao, and an egg white.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, reservations via SevenRooms. Order online for takeout.
Vibes Beach Cafe
Owned by mother and daughter team Cindy and Makenzie Hendrix, this breezy beach cafe’s clean design and friendly vibe are a perfect match for the Cali coastal-inspired menu. Situated on the peninsula opposite Naples Island, you can enjoy brunch all day—whether it’s the So-Cal Brunch Bowl or French Toast made with brioche loaf and covered with maple syrup. Vibes has a neighborhood focus and proudly promotes wellness, community, and sustainability. They focus on cuisine that is organic and locally sourced, as evidenced by their tiny rooftop garden. The outdoor patio is perfect for lounging, and they also have a dog-friendly front patio and bar.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout or delivery.
With locations in Belmont Heights and downtown, The Breakfast Bar’s reputation precedes it. Perhaps that’s because they aim to recreate the family recipes of owners Josh and Pamela Beade in a laidback and friendly environment, plus a creative cocktail menu with selections such as the La Paloma Loca—grapefruit tequila served in a schooner with a champagne split. Or just cut to the chase and order the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shot, a mixture of Rum Chata and Fireball. The menu features comfort food classics and the hearty Hung Over Breakfast Poutine, which consists of french fries topped with pork sausage, bell peppers, and onions with a heavy serving of gravy, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome or order online.
Located in a 1920s Craftsman-style house on an unassuming corner in Belmont Heights, The Attic is owned and run by a Long Beach local since 2012. You’ll find yourself daydreaming about their rendition of Southern classics like Short Rib Poutine and traditional New Orleans beignets coated with powdered sugar, plus inspired takes like Mac & Cheese that’s topped with crumbled Flaming Hot Cheetos. Now might be a good time to sample one of their legendary cocktails, including favorites like the stacked Meaty Man, with a secret, house-made bloody mix, olives, bacon, and a short rib slider.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout.
The Crooked Duck
Any regular at The Crooked Duck can tell you the legend of the waterfowl that inspired its name, and they know that owner Joseph Rooney named his restaurant as a tribute to that duck. He even has a dish that pays homage to it—the Crooked Duck Omelet, made with duck chili and melted jack cheese. You’ll also find a wide variety of other egg specialties as well as the trifecta of flapjacks, french toast, and waffles. Locals gather daily on the outdoor patio to exchange gossip and indulge in popular items like the in-house roasted Corned Beef Hash. But no dish is complete unless accompanied by the Crooked Duck Mango Mimosa.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout.
Ubuntu Café
On a raised patio that overlooks the Colorado Lagoon and Will Rogers Mini Park, Ubuntu Cafe is a perfect spot to take in the views and people-watch. Your four-legged friends are welcome too, and you can even fetch them a frozen yogurt and peanut butter snack. For yourself, enjoy a fluffy and delicate French-style omelette with cheese and chives, or the famous breakfast sandwich with avocado, Gruyere cheese, bacon, and a fried egg. If you’re craving comfort food, sample the Brioche Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Soup. Ubuntu Cafe also offers a selection of picnic baskets that you can order in advance, such as the Breakfast in Bed with fruit, yogurt and granola, pastries, prosecco, and orange juice.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome, order online for takeout.
Ammatoli
Ammatoli is the Long Beach spinoff of owners and chef Dima and Sam Habibeh’s Hermosa Beach-based restaurant, Beirut Mix. With Ammatoli, chef Dima has outdone herself with Levantine cuisine that originates from Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine—and the brunch menu is no exception. Whether you’re craving Shakshouka with eggs poached in tomato stew, or Levantine Chilaquiles, each dish evokes a home-cooked meal. There’s also shawarma, manoushe, and flatbreads, as well as Musakhan Chicken—a classic Palestinian dish with sauteed onions and pine nuts served alongside a cucumber and yogurt salad. Ammatoli’s tiled walls and long leather banquettes are reminiscent of a Parisian cafe, complete with fresh flowers on every table.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome. Order online for pickup and delivery.