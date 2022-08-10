The Best Weekend Brunch Spots in Long Beach

Renowned chef Michael Mina teamed up with nightlife guru Brent Bolthouse on this day-to-night hotspot with locations in Belmont Shore and Tiburon outside of San Francisco. It’s definitely worth stopping by in the evening for drinks and dancing, but the weekend brunch offers a slightly restrained atmosphere in the same chic and bohemian setting, with a menu that favors seasonal, Cal-fresh cuisine. Go for the $39 two-course prix fixe brunch with options like Ricotta Toast and Michael Mina’s Tuna Tartare for your starter and mains like Tokyo Hot Chicken & Matcha Waffles and a white Breakfast Pizza with crispy guanciale, Yukon gold potatoes, Pecorino Romano, and drizzled with a poached egg. There’s also a selection of pastries and California cheeses that can be combined into a charcuterie plate, a raw bar, and a full bar menu with standouts like Alotta Rossa with blood orange, passion fruit, pomegranate, and sparkling wine.

How to book: Reservations can be made online.