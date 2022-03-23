The Absolute Best Brunch Spots in Los Angeles
From fancy eggs Benedict to breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros, we’ve got you covered with 23 of the best menus in town.
LA’s a brunch town. In 2019 BC (Before Covid), you could land in just about any LA neighborhood on the weekend and be witness to Angelenos brimming with the type of joy that only bottomless drink specials can provide as they gleefully stumbled down city blocks. Thankfully, with our restaurant industry fully back in action, we can look forward to day drinking at brunch with the specific type of abandon that one acquires after two years of pandemic living. And with Easter and Mother’s Day on the horizon, you might be starting to look for that perfect brunch destination to satisfy a crowd.
Bookmark this guide for all of your LA brunch adventures, with options in every neighborhood, from Downtown LA to Culver City, Santa Monica and beyond. And don’t forget to check out our newly updated guide to LA’s Best Restaurants for lunch and dinner options.
Yangban Society
The newly opened Korean American deli-super concept from chef-owners Katianna and John Hong honors the pairs’ culinary heritage while paying respects to the New York deli experience. The changing menu features regional California ingredients in specials like Biscuits and “Kare” Gravy, which features Korean curry gravy with ground beef and pork, as well as a fragrant Congee Pot Pie with roasted chicken stock, short grain rice, ginger and white pepper. Head to the adjoining supermarket to pick up house-made canned cocktails like Grape Drink, inspired by a classic Collins cocktail and the nostalgic flavors of Kool-Aid and Welch’s grape soda. Grab a seat in their bleached wood-paneled dining room or on the string-lit alleyway patio.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Detroit Vesey’s
This new queer-centered cycling cafe comes courtesy of chef Erin Detroit Vesey, who was inspired to recreate the community she experienced during AIDS/Lifecycle’s 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to LA. We’d say she’s made good on her mission, as the all-day spot has quickly become a neighborhood favorite with weekly drag dinner shows and organized bike rides. The comfort-enhanced menu spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with standout items like a Vegan Breakfast Burrito, and Pork Belly Tacos with sweet potato hibiscus hash. Detroit Vesey’s is proudly alcohol-free, with mocktails like Beachland Ballroom, with Seedlip Spice 94, Tepache, lime juice, and a spiced rim, plus coffee drinks, sodas, and smoothies.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Fia
With an eclectic interior that feels like staying in a countryside B&B and a hidden patio where lights drape from trees among potted plants, Fia is a place you want to keep coming back to. For brunch, Executive Chef Brendan Collins simplifies things into a three-course, prix fixe affair, where a basket of pastries are presented for the table and bottomless mimosas or margs come with the $59 price tag. The hardest decision will be landing on an entree, with options like a Maine Lobster Croque Madame competing with a Black Truffle Cheesy Scramble and Southern Fried Chicken with biscuits. Add the $7 banana split if you want to top it off with something sweet.
The Waterfront
With indoor and outdoor seating options that include Venice Boardwalk-adjacent tables, a kitschy interior space with a record player and vintage furniture, and a light-filled back patio with hanging lanterns and pops of plant life, it’s easy to lose an afternoon at The Waterfront—made easier by the fact that brunch extends until 4 pm. You’ll find spritzes, frozen cocktail options, wine by the bottle and glass, and draft as well as canned beer, plus mimosas on draft and an Adobo Michelada that pairs a lager with chipotle, pineapple, and lime. For food, you can tuck into all-day classics like a pretzel with queso, hot wings, and grilled shrimp tacos, or opt for brunch specials like Wild Mushroom Eggs Benedict, Bagel and Lox, and a selection of pot pies.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome
Salazar
Though they don’t have a dedicated brunch menu, Salazar remains a favorite for early-afternoon tippling adventures, with an expansive Southwest-inspired patio landscape accented in cobalt and plenty of cacti and drought-resistant plant life. There’s a new chef at the helm with Esteban Lluis, who made the trek down the coast after spending two years as chef de cuisine at Cala in San Francisco. New menu items include grilled oysters with guajillo compound butter and pork belly tacos with green pipian and cactus salad, but you’ll also find the same Santa Maria-style wood-fired dishes that Salazar is known for, like Trout Contramar that’s served with house-made tortillas and grilled onions. Drinkwise, the focus remains on agave, with a Prickly Pear Margarita representing one of the most popular items.
How to order: Walk-ins welcome
Post & Beam
Only available on Sundays until 4 pm, Post & Beam’s brunch is worth planning ahead for. Whether seated in their comfortable dining room with columns and dark wood accents or on the relaxing patio that’s backed by a blooming plant wall, you’ll quickly understand why Post & Beam was recognized as a semifinalist for Most Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Awards. The brunch menu offers hearty options like Braised Oxtail Hash as well as lighter dishes like a Farmers Market Scramble with cage-free eggs and breakfast potatoes. Also of note are the Shrimp and Grits with scrambled eggs and smoked bacon, and Fried Chicken Thigh and Buttermilk Waffle. Libations like Bloody Marys and bottomless mimosas are available, as well as a Bellini that’s sweetened with Napa Valley peaches.
Cara Cara
On the rooftop of the Downtown LA Proper Hotel is this breezy, all-day spot with a Mediterranean and Portuguese-inspired menu that’s helmed by chef Suzanne Goin, who also oversees the Caldo Verde restaurant on the hotel’s lobby level. Take in the skyline views as you take down dishes like Chickpea Fritters, Piri Piri Fried Chicken, and White Trumpet Mushroom Focaccia Pizza. A selection of wines by the glass and beers by the bottle are available, as well as signature cocktails like a Cucumber Gimlet with chili-infused vodka, lime, fresh cucumber juice or a Passionfruit Caipirinha with mezcal, cachaça, passion fruit, and citrus.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Manuela
Industrial chic and secret garden meet at Manuela, where you can nab a seat on the extensive plant-strewn patio or in the charming dining room that’s adorned with paintings and hanging floral bouquets. Located in the Hauser & Wirth complex, brunch is every weekend from 10 am–2:30 pm, with a focus on seasonally driven, Southern-inflected dishes like Shrimp and Rice Grits and a Popover Benedict with Sweetheart Ham, poached egg, hollandaise, and garden greens, plus shareables like beignets and cast-iron cornbread. A variety of wines by the bottle and glass are available, including some organic options, as well as craft cocktails like Florida Man with blueberry-rested Silencio mezcal, Lo-Fi Vermouth, lemon, and African basil. Classic Bloody Marys and Micheladas only appear on the restaurant’s brunch menu.
How to book:
République
Chefs and owners Walter and Margarita Manzke are responsible for whetting Angelenos’ appetite for French-inspired delicacies with this all-day restaurant that’s housed in a historic building originally erected by actor Charlie Chaplin. They’ve since expanded on the trend with the recent opening of Bicyclette and Manzke restaurants, but Republique remains a favorite for weekend brunches that feature seasonally changing dishes as well as Margarita’s famous pastries. The menu spans veggie-friendly items like a pupusa stuffed with mushrooms, zucchini blossoms, black beans, and Oaxacan cheese, that’s topped with a fried egg and avocado, as well as hangover-busting dishes like a Croque Madame with house-cured ham, gruyere cheese, baby green salad, and a fried egg. Carafes of mimosas and sangria are on offer, as are brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and a Papa Hemingway Spritz with grapefruit aperitif, rum, passion fruit, maraschino, lime, and soda.
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
This pandemic-era restaurant comes courtesy of Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb (Flour+Water), who converted the Pasadena Fire Department’s former horse stable into a neighborhood dining destination with a charming interior and grab-and-go market, plus a lush outdoor patio with ceiling fans to keep the Pasadena heat at bay. Elevated American comfort food is the theme here, with dishes presented on unique floral plates that make items like Tater Tot Casserole and Pimento Omelet all the more appetizing. Along with mimosas and a full craft cocktail menu, Seasonal Fizz cocktails are on offer, pairing sparkling wine with in-season fruit. There’s also a riff on a Bloody Mary that’s called a Red Snapper, with house-made snapper mix, cheddar cheese, chicken salt, and your choice of spirit.
How to book: Seating is first-come, first-served.
Girl & The Goat
After wowing Chicago diners (as well as the judges on Top Chef), chef Stephanie Izard brought her midwest restaurant Girl & the Goat to the West Cast last year, landing in oa luscious, plant-filled space in the burgeoning Arts District. The menu is globally inspired with a focus on seasonal California ingredients, with brunch offering decadent dishes like Everything Crumpets and Cured Smoked Salmon with tzatziki cream cheese and fried egg salad, and a Potato Crepe with Vietnamese-style sausage, montamore cheese, sweet and sour sauce, and pickled veggies. Drinkwise, a rotating list of craft beers, global selection of wines from small producers, and fun craft cocktails round out the menu.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Perch
One of our can’t-miss dining experiences in LA, Perch offers a 16-story view of Los Angeles, plus French-inspired dishes and cocktails, on its rooftop. Brunch is served from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, with hors d’oeuvres like Baked Brie and Truffle Cheese Frites, plus large-format dishes like Huevos Rancheros and a Crab Benedict. There’s also the option to do a three-course prix fixe brunch with the most popular plates for $40. Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Marias, and bellinis are on offer, but we recommend groups opt for a pitcher of sangria with seasonal fruit (for just $31) to get the most bang for your buck.
How to book: Reservations can be made online.
Akasha
Helmed by chef Akasha Richmond, this Culver City staple is housed in the historic Hull Building and features a New American menu with global influences translated through California ingredients. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, with highlights like Tiramisu French Toast and Shakshuka, plus drinks like an Elderflower and Aperol Mimosa alongside traditional mimosas and Bloody Marys. Akasha also totes one of the best bottomless deals in town at just $20 for unlimited mimosas (90-minute limit with purchase of a big plate required). Chef Akasha has also curated her favorite pantry items in the restaurant’s marketplace, so you can grab the restaurant’s popular pastries or house-made jams to go.
The grand space that is chef Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser’s Redbird once served as a rectory for the adjacent historic cathedral-turned-event-space Vibiana. It’s always been the perfect glam restaurant for lingering over a long brunch, and the menu is a varied one with influences from just about everywhere. Brunch brings signature items like Duck Confit Chilaquiles and Basque Baked Eggs with short rib, morcilla, piquillos, potatoes, and melted etorki, plus cocktails like a “Modern Mimosa” with prosecco, clarified OJ, and bubbles, and the enlivening Good Morning Vietnam with Venezuelan rum, amaro, cold brew, and coconut cream. Choose between seating areas that include a sky-lit main dining room, cozy lounge with lush banquettes, and garden area with string lights and swaying trees.
How to book: via Tock.
All Day Baby
The team behind Here’s Looking at You opened this all-day counterpart in Silver Lake in late 2019 and it quickly became a neighborhood favorite thanks to a creative comfort food menu. The restaurant recently expanded to offer dinner service, but its brunch menu still manages to draw in hangover-weary Angelenos with items like the ADB Breakfast Sandwich, with scrambled eggs, American cheese, strawberry jam, and bacon or sausage on a buttermilk biscuit. For the cocktail menu, they’ve got boozy milkshakes, Bloody Marys and Micheladas, plus craft cocktails like the ADB Painkiller with aged rum, chinola passion fruit liqueur, coconut cream, pineapple and orange juices, and a strawberry puree float.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Little Dom's
Your favorite Los Feliz sidewalk cafe offers a prime spot for people-watching along Hillhurst Blvd and possibly the earliest brunch in town beginning at 9 am and extending through 3 pm every Saturday and Sunday. The obvious choice from their brunch menu is the Breakfast Pizza with a sunnyside up egg, speck, mozzarella, and tomato sauce, though their Buckwheat Polenta with sauteed kale and onions and topped with a fried egg is a close runner-up. Rounding out your brunch options are an Egg Sandwich with Wild Boar bacon, Eggs Bruschetta, and Ricotta Cheese and Blueberry Pancakes. The brunch cocktails include bottomless prosecco ($30) or mimosas with OJ or grapefruit juice ($35), plus Little Dom’s Bloody Mary and an Aperol Spritz.
Angelini Osteria
This longtime neighborhood Italian favorite from Gino Angelini has a quaint patio that’s partitioned away from the street and is perfect for weekend brunch, which extends from 11 am to 3 pm. Dig into dishes like a Frittata Alla Carbonara, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with blueberry and raspberry compote, and scrambled eggs with white or black truffles on crunchy crostini bread, plus a Greek yogurt with honey, chia seeds, walnuts, almonds, and blueberries for those who prefer a lighter meal. Mimosas are prepared with freshly squeezed OJ and prosecco, but at $15 a pop, it might make more sense to bring your own bottle(s) and pay the $30 corking fee (the fee rises to $50 for the third corkage).
Interstellar
This neighborhood newcomer and one of our fave women-owned spots features a daytime menu of globally-inspired items with a full coffee bar, selection of pastries, and a mix of sweet and savory dishes. Tuck into panko-fried chicken and waffles topped with truffle honey butter, a loaded bagel with Scottish smoked salmon smeared with scallion cream cheese and a slice of avocado, or mixed berry brioche French Toast. Interstellar’s beverage menu stands out with a sake list, plus craft cocktails like a Pink Mimosa with pink guava juice and extra-dry prosecco, and a Spicy Bloody Mary with applewood smoked bacon and jalapeno. There’s also a menu “For the Pups” featuring Wagyu beef or chicken with market veggies and fruit.
How to book: Reservations can be made via Yelp.
Gjelina
Venice’s favorite cafe to see and be seen offers weekend brunch from 8 am to 3 pm, with something for everyone, from Buckwheat Banana bread to a Seven-Grain Porridge to Duck Confit with Potato Hash to Moroccan Baked Eggs nestled between Merguez sausage, tomato sauce, cilantro, and yogurt. A full menu of all-day plates and pizzas is also available during brunch. The alcohol menu is limited to mimosas, Micheladas, and a Cappelletti spritz, but they do have a full coffee bar to meet your caffeinated needs.
Manhattan Beach Post
Michelin-starred chef David LeFevre basically ignited the food world in Manhattan Beach, and his first outpost is still the best brunch spot in the South Bay. The brunch menu takes a departure from their dinner menu where small plates dominate, instead focusing on comforting and filling dishes like a benedict on a bacon cheddar biscuit with arugula, prosciutto, and hollandaise; truffle-honey laced fried chicken with kohlrabi slaw; and a massive chimichanga packed with scrambled eggs, chipotle chicken, pepper jack cheese, black rice, plantains, and spiced with salsa verde. Handcrafted brunch cocktails include Reina Albahaca, a sangria with
pisco, Noval Black, ruby port, orange, garnacha, and basil, plus a rye-inspired Bloody Mary called Blood & Smoke.
Alta Adams
One of our essential Black-owned restaurants in LA, Alta’s dining space includes a light-filled interior with windows that overlook Adams Blvd, plus a gorgeous wood-paneled back patio with draping greenery and string lights. Chef Keith Corbin, a Watts native, delivers an all-day Cal-fresh and Southern-inspired menu with standouts that include a market veggie-filled “California” gumbo, Oxtails and Rice, and Fried Chicken served with Fresno hot sauce, but you’ll want to order the crispy Black Eyed Pea Fritters with spicy herb sauce and corn bread with a side of honey butter for the table. The bar program features LA-inspired creations like the Angeleno with Bourbon, Montenegro, cacao-spiced bitters, and Luxardo cherry.
Piccalilli
Only available on Sundays from 12–2 pm, Piccalilli chef-owners and BFFs Macks Collins and Bryan Kidwell have created a simple yet compelling menu that acts as a tribute to their Southern upbringings while also enveloping in Asian-inspired flavors. The result is dishes like their Thai Chicken Katsu with pickled bird chili, aromatics, chicken fat, and market greens, and a Wok Crepe with maple cajeta, cinnamon apples, and house-made whipped cream. Brunch cocktails include a pineapple mimosa with fresh pineapple juice and OJ, a house Bloody Mary, and an iced Vietnamese coffee that’s spiked with bourbon.
Norah
With two brunch menus—one complete with items you’d expect like Breakfast Pizza, pancakes, and American Wagyu Steak and Eggs, while the other exclusively features vegan options—Norah is more than prepared to satisfy even the pickiest palette. The drink menu features a lengthy wine list and refreshing cocktails like a Passion Fruit Margarita and Lady Bunny, a cocktail with vodka, pressed carrot, ginger, lemon, and lime that we’re pretty sure acts as their version of a Bloody Mary. Whatever you do, order the cast iron cornbread with rosemary-honey butter and half-dozen of that day’s oysters to get your brunch started off on the right foot.