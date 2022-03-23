The Absolute Best Brunch Spots in Los Angeles

LA’s a brunch town. In 2019 BC (Before Covid), you could land in just about any LA neighborhood on the weekend and be witness to Angelenos brimming with the type of joy that only bottomless drink specials can provide as they gleefully stumbled down city blocks. Thankfully, with our restaurant industry fully back in action, we can look forward to day drinking at brunch with the specific type of abandon that one acquires after two years of pandemic living. And with Easter and Mother’s Day on the horizon, you might be starting to look for that perfect brunch destination to satisfy a crowd.

Bookmark this guide for all of your LA brunch adventures, with options in every neighborhood, from Downtown LA to Culver City, Santa Monica and beyond. And don’t forget to check out our newly updated guide to LA’s Best Restaurants for lunch and dinner options.