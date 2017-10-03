Food & Drink

The 12 Coolest Places to Eat in Burbank

By Published On 04/10/2016 By Published On 04/10/2016
Courtesy of Ghost Media (edited)

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Spotify's New 'Time Capsule' Offers 2 Hours of Nostalgic, Throwback Jams

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

Los Angeles If you haven’t been to IKEA -- er, Burbank -- in a while, you’re in for a treat! It turns out our neighbors over the hill have more reasons to justify a visit than Swedish meatballs and (another) taping of Ellen. But don’t take our word for it. Or, actually, do because we’ve put together 12 amazing spots you absolutely have to visit. Chili cheese tots await!

Best share plates: Commonwealth Restaurant

222 S. Glenoaks Blvd Is it tapas? Is it sushi? Maybe we’ll never know, but with gems like Maine lobster and truffle croquettes, who needs a label? This intimate, lively spot might also be the best place to go on a date -- where else can you take that special someone around the world in eight plates? Make a reservation, and try the oysters! Actually, try everything. More Stuff You Will Like

Related

related

Who ACTUALLY Invented the French Dip? We Got to the Bottom of It.

related

The Definitive Culver City Dining Guide

related

The 15 Most Essential Restaurants in Manhattan Beach

related

Who ACTUALLY Invented the French Dip? We Got to the Bottom of It.
Courtesy of Tony's Darts Away

Best bar food: Tony’s Darts Away

  1710 W. Magnolia Blvd Because sometimes it’s Friday night, and all you really want is to go somewhere with a to-die-for sausage menu and a beer list that runs deep. If that weren’t enough, Tony’s also serves up some of the best vegan options of any of the restaurants on this list -- including (but not limited to) Becky’s Bad Ass Buffalo Potatoes. Do yourself a favor and order those.

Best slice: Rico’s Pizza

  332 S Glenoaks Blvd While this place’s pasta, a la carte, and sandwich menu make it more than just a pizza spot, it’s the still the pie that Rico’s is best known for. And for good reason -- the crust is fantastic, the toppings are generous, and the prices are low. It’s also home to the Ajarski Khachapuri, aka the "breakfast pizza," available in plain and smoked salmon varieties. Seriously.

Best Thai time: Summer Buffalo

  449 S Glenoaks Blvd Good Thai food doesn’t exist outside of Thai Town, you say? Please meet our new friend Summer Buffalo: while the menu is contained and focused (only branching out from the classics to include three different styles of wings), the flavors are bold and true. The beef panang tastes even better than it looks, which is like finding out that cute guy at work also likes puppies and has been asking about you. Continue Reading

Courtesy of Ghost Media

Best brunch: Granville

  121 N San Fernando Blvd Honestly, Granville could have fit any number of categories in this list -- its dinner menu is stellar, and the fish is always great -- but if we could only come for one meal a day, it would be brunch. With an emphasis on fresh and organic ingredients, the food’s as delicious as it is satisfying. If you can’t find something to love on this menu, honestly, there’s something wrong with you.

Courtesy of Avo Kambourian

Best sandwich: Kings Deli

  109 N Pass Ave Maybe you’re visiting the studios (which it’s right beside), or maybe you’re just craving a sandwich stuffed with enough sliced meat you could buy it by the pound -- either way you’re in luck. The breakfast selection (try the hot black forest ham & cheese bagel) means they’ve got you covered all day, too; wash it down with some Groundwork Coffee, then get back to set already, kid.

Best lunch with sweets: Simplethings

  4013 W Riverside Dr If, like us, you know this cute little business from its WeHo location, you know what you’re in store for: incredible (Stumptown) coffee and a simple but delicious menu of sandwiches and salads. Really, though, the reason you’ll come back is the pie. From the staples to the constantly innovative specials, you can try them all at “cutie pie” level ($2.50 samplers, and guilt free) until you find the one you love. Or, who are we kidding -- the “ones.”

Courtesy of Allen Kim

Best sushi: Toro Sushi Poke House

  144 N. San Fernando Blvd If you haven’t yet tried the poké phenomenon, it’s time. Fresh from Hawaii (and the sea), feed your fish cravings with one of the signature bowls; or, if you’re in the mood for something more traditional, there’s a substantial sushi roll list. And if that wasn’t enough, throw in happy hour prices all day on the best sellers, and get in the car already.

related

LA's 12 Best Breakfast Sandwiches Make You Actually Want to Get Out of Bed

related

The Definitive Culver City Dining Guide
Flickr/L.A. Foodie

Best sausage and dogs: Dog Haus

  3817 West Olive Avenue The sausages here are so good you’ll forget that you usually only eat hot dogs after 20 beers with your friends. The menu is playful -- look for the Thai currywurst alongside the classics Brats -- but the flavors are always big and true. And should you be dropping in after those 20 beers, there are only three other words you need: “Chilli Cheese Tots.”

Best Mexican: Don Cuco

  3911 W Riverside Dr Not to be confused with its sister restaurant nearby on Orange Grove Ave, this Don Cuco’s is the kind of dimly lit haven LA does so well. With deep booths and even deeper pours on top-shelf margaritas, it’s Mexico in the style of Tarantino: a little old school, a little eclectic, and always a good time... just without the body count.

Best spot to work and caffeinate: Simply Coffee

  940 N Lima St Because everyone should have a place where they can get some work done while eating pastries and drinking stupid-good coffee, there’s Simply Coffee. There’s indoor/outdoor seating, the atmosphere is friendly and chill, but most of all, it’s the home of the STUMPTOWN NITRO COLD BREW ON TAP. You read that right.

Best healthy option: Açai Jungle Bowls Cafe

  326 N Victory Blvd Equal parts “Yogurtland DIY” and “Brazilian OMG,” Acai Jungle Bowls Café is serving up bowls of the frozen berry with superfood toppings of your choice. Think cacao, mango, bee pollen, goji -- basically everything you should’ve eaten instead of going to Dog Haus. Consider this your act of penitence and be glad, because contrition never tasted so much like dessert. Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer. Trent Atkinson is an Australian born screenwriter whose great, perhaps too great, appreciation of food lead him to LA and you.  Find him feigning cool on Instagram @sweatnbutter

1. Commonwealth Restaurant 222 S Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Is it tapas? Is it sushi? Maybe we’ll never know, but with gems like Maine lobster and truffle croquettes, who needs a label? This intimate, lively spot might also be the best place to go on a date -- where else can you take that special someone around the world in eight plates? Make a reservation, and try the oysters! Actually, try everything.

2. Tony's Darts Away 710 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506 (East Valley)

Because sometimes it’s Friday night, and all you really want is to go somewhere with a to-die-for sausage menu and a beer list that runs deep. If that weren’t enough, Tony’s also serves up some of the best vegan options of any of the restaurants on this list -- including (but not limited to) Becky’s Bad Ass Buffalo Potatoes. Do yourself a favor and order those.

3. Rico's Pizza 332 S Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

While Rico's serves pasta and sandwiches on the menu- it’s the still the pie that Rico’s is best-known for. And for good reason -- the crust is fantastic, the toppings are generous, and the prices are low. It’s also home to the Ajarski Khachapuri, also known as the "breakfast pizza," available in plain and smoked salmon varieties.

4. Summer Buffalo 449 S Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

At Summer Buffalo, the authentic Thai menu is contained and focused (only branching out from the classics to include different styles of wings), the flavors are bold and true to their roots. The beef Panang tastes even better than it looks, which is true of most dishes on the menu, that you can enjoy in the restaurant's relaxed atmosphere.

5. Granville Cafe 121 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Honestly, Granville's dinner menu is stellar, and the fish is always great -- but if we could only come for one meal a day, it would be brunch. With an emphasis on fresh and organic ingredients, the food’s as delicious as it is satisfying. If you can’t find something to love on this menu, honestly, there’s something wrong with you.

6. Kings Deli 109 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA 91505

Maybe you’re visiting the studios (which it’s right beside), or maybe you’re just craving a sandwich stuffed with enough sliced meat you could buy it by the pound -- either way you’re in luck. The breakfast selection (try the hot black forest ham & cheese bagel) means they’ve got you covered all day, too; wash it down with some Groundwork Coffee, then get back to set already, kid.

7. Simplethings Sandwich & Pie Shop 8310 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

If, like us, you know this cute little business from its WeHo location, you know what you’re in store for: incredible (Stumptown) coffee and a simple but delicious menu of sandwiches and salads. Really, though, the reason you’ll come back is the pie. From the staples to the constantly innovative specials, you can try them all at “cutie pie” level ($2.50 samplers, and guilt free) until you find the one you love. Or, who are we kidding -- the “ones.”

8. toro sushi & poke 144 N. Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502

If you haven’t yet tried the poké phenomenon, it’s time. Fresh from Hawaii (and the sea), feed your fish cravings with one of the signature bowls; or, if you’re in the mood for something more traditional, there’s a substantial sushi roll list. And if that wasn’t enough, throw in happy hour prices all day on the best sellers, and get in the car already.

9. Dog Haus 3335 S Figueroa St Ste D, Los Angeles, CA 90007 (Downtown)

This fast-casual spot is the place to go for gourmet-level sausages, hot dogs, and burgers. The hot dogs are all-beef, the sausages are hand-crafted, and the burgers are a blend of chuck and brisket. The funky menu dresses each up in bacon-wrapped ways, and if meat isn't your thing, don't worry, veggie versions are available upon request. Just don't forget to order chili cheese tater tots on the side.

10. Don Cuco Mexican Restaurant 218 E Orange Grove Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

The Burbank outpost of Don Cuco is the kind of dimly lit Mexican haven LA does so well. With deep booths and even deeper pours on top-shelf margaritas, it’s Mexico in the style of Tarantino: a little old school, a little eclectic, and always a good time.

11. Simply Coffee 940 N Lima St, Burbank, CA 91505

Because everyone should have a place where they can get some work done while eating pastries and drinking stupid-good coffee, there’s Simply Coffee. There’s indoor/outdoor seating, the atmosphere is friendly and chill, but most of all, it’s the home of the STUMPTOWN NITRO COLD BREW ON TAP. You read that right.

12. Acai Jungle Cafe 330 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Equal parts “Yogurtland DIY” and “Brazilian OMG,” Acai Jungle Bowls Café is serving up bowls of the frozen berry with superfood toppings of your choice. Think cacao, mango, bee pollen, goji -- basically everything you should’ve eaten instead of going to Dog Haus. Consider this your act of penitence and be glad, because contrition never tasted so much like dessert.

Stuff You'll Like