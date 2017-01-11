Baroo's Kwang Uh on Being One of the Best Chefs in LA

Tell me about what 2016 meant for you

Kwang Uh: The speed of time in 2016 flew relatively faster than any other year, which was due to the tons of work, attentions, and recognition we got this year. We can feel it as if we space-traveled for six months but the real time spent was a year. It was busy -- we were living in a dream, totally unexpected, and unbelievable.

Both personally and professionally, absolutely I'm so so so grateful and appreciative, and at the same time asking myself questions like "Is it real? These rewards, this attention? Are you qualified for this something like that?"