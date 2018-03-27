The Most Delicious Easter Brunches in LA This Year

It's not clear when our Easter attention turned from bunnies and baskets to booze and Benedicts, but nowadays when Resurrection Sunday rolls around, most of us are in full-on brunch mode. And while you may already have plans for a proper prime rib dinner later in the day, there's no rule saying you can't do both -- so take advantage of LA’s ridiculous weather and get out there early. This town's packed with excellent brunch options for the other 364 days of the year, but the restaurants below are eager to give you an Easter brunch for the ages.
Catch
Santa Monica
Sit down to a proper prix fixe at oceanfront eatery inside the luxe Casa del Mar Hotel. For $110 a pop, you’ll get three courses with appetizers like tuna carpaccio or lobster Benedict, entrees of seared Chilean sea bass or rack of lamb, and a few desserts (chocolate Easter eggs and cheesecake together) that will make you swear off the whole paleo thing forever. The $45 kids’ menu includes an entree and dessert -- here’s hoping Junior has the wherewithal to choose the petit filet over the chicken fingers.
11am to 4pm. Make reservations here, or call 310.581.5533
Gracias Madre
West Hollywood
Sure, there are carnivores out there who’ll announce they want nothing to do with a vegan Easter brunch, but they’ll end up sheepishly scarfing down everything once they set foot in this gorgeous WeHo space that doles out meatless wonders. The usual plant-based brunch menu will be supplemented with specials of cashew ricotta-stuffed French toast and grilled garlic-breadcrumb-spiked grilled asparagus, in addition to the tequila-based Easter cocktail La Aviacion done with violet, maraschino, and lemon. Groups will, of course, need a pitcher of habanero-infused Mexican mimosas.
10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.
Georgie
Beverly Hills
If you’re in the mood to get all dolled up and go decadent this Easter, head for Geoffrey Zakarian’s sophisticated scene at the Montage. For a cool $128, you can access the grand buffet, toggling from carving station to oyster-shrimp-and-snow-crab-stocked raw bar to the omelet station to a dumpling bar before topping it all off with a crazy number of dreamy desserts. If you’ve got kids in tow (whose buffet will cost $45 if they’re ages 4 to 12), use them as a reason to stop eating for five minutes and head outside for the Easter Egg Hunt in Beverly Canon Gardens.
11:30am to 3pm. Make reservations here.
Ray's and Stark Bar
Miracle Mile
LACMA’s stylish onsite bar and restaurant, which boasts an especially pleasant patio, will be offering its usual brunch menu and pizza selections along with a few Easter specials, including pancakes topped with dark chocolate ganache and caramelized bananas and eggs Benedict atop a pizza muffin. Tack on a post-brunch visit to the museum afterward and feel like you accomplished something.
10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.
Ocean Prime
Beverly Hills
Seafood and steak are surrounded by swankiness at this Modern American haunt. Its special Easter a la carte menu will include brunchy staples with upscale adds, like French toast with candied bacon and berries; a Bloody Mary garnished with a jumbo shrimp; and a lobster claw and short rib surf-and-turf eggs Benedict.
From 11am. For reservations, call 310.859.4818
Casa Vega
Sherman Oaks
Rather than turn your kitchen into a dye-splattered disaster area, take the kids to Casa Vega, where your server will deliver a complimentary crafts tray of Easter eggs, watercolors, and paint brushes. You’ll be more interested in the Bloody Mary cart, of course, pairing your libation with standbys like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.
11am to close.
Circa 55
Beverly Hills
Yet another solid 90210 Easter option is the grand buffet inside the Beverly Hilton pool-view restaurant. Go to town on a spread packed with paella, a fruit and cheese board, a carving station, sushi selections, salads galore, and a shellfish bar stocked with raw oysters, poached shrimp, Peruvian scallops, and that buffet royalty, king crab legs.
11am to 4pm. Make reservations here.
Mastro's Ocean Club
Malibu
If you’re looking for an Instagrammable Easter, this gleaming beachfront restaurant provides about as “Look where I live now, Doug from high school” a backdrop as you’ll find. Expect a seafood-heavy selection of a la carte items like Maine lobster Benedict, smoked salmon, and an Ahi burger, along with boozy brunch cocktails like the peach Bellini or Mastro’s mojito.
10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.
Chez Melange
Redondo Beach
The South Bay stalwart is clearly on team Sunday Funday with an array of boozy brunch drinks ranging from the Bloody Oink -- a house bacon-infused vodka -- to a Mimosa flight utilizing mango, pineapple, and pomegranate juices. The a la carte menu touts even more good-time fare, like a trio of avocado toasts, egg sliders, and fried chicken nuggets with brioche French toast.
9:30am to 2pm. Make reservations here.
Del Frisco's Grille
Santa Monica
If you decide on brunch at this bustling bar and grill, make sure to snag a seat on the popular patio across from the Santa Monica Pier. You’re here to eat light, so order up chicken fried steak and eggs with creamed chorizo gravy or red velvet Belgian waffles and bacon from the regular brunch menu -- or, take advantage of the old-school Easter special (bone-in prime rib served with au jus and creamy horseradish) that Del Frisco’s will be doing all weekend long.
10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.
