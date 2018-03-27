The Most Delicious Easter Brunches in LA This Year

Recommended Video Bottoms Up This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds Watch More

Catch Santa Monica Sit down to a proper prix fixe at oceanfront eatery inside the luxe Casa del Mar Hotel. For $110 a pop, you’ll get three courses with appetizers like tuna carpaccio or lobster Benedict, entrees of seared Chilean sea bass or rack of lamb, and a few desserts (chocolate Easter eggs and cheesecake together) that will make you swear off the whole paleo thing forever. The $45 kids’ menu includes an entree and dessert -- here’s hoping Junior has the wherewithal to choose the petit filet over the chicken fingers.

11am to 4pm. Make reservations here, or call 310.581.5533

Gracias Madre West Hollywood Sure, there are carnivores out there who’ll announce they want nothing to do with a vegan Easter brunch, but they’ll end up sheepishly scarfing down everything once they set foot in this gorgeous WeHo space that doles out meatless wonders. The usual plant-based brunch menu will be supplemented with specials of cashew ricotta-stuffed French toast and grilled garlic-breadcrumb-spiked grilled asparagus, in addition to the tequila-based Easter cocktail La Aviacion done with violet, maraschino, and lemon. Groups will, of course, need a pitcher of habanero-infused Mexican mimosas.

10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.

Georgie Beverly Hills If you’re in the mood to get all dolled up and go decadent this Easter, head for Geoffrey Zakarian’s sophisticated scene at the Montage. For a cool $128, you can access the grand buffet, toggling from carving station to oyster-shrimp-and-snow-crab-stocked raw bar to the omelet station to a dumpling bar before topping it all off with a crazy number of dreamy desserts. If you’ve got kids in tow (whose buffet will cost $45 if they’re ages 4 to 12), use them as a reason to stop eating for five minutes and head outside for the Easter Egg Hunt in Beverly Canon Gardens.

11:30am to 3pm. Make reservations here.

Ray's and Stark Bar Miracle Mile LACMA’s stylish onsite bar and restaurant, which boasts an especially pleasant patio, will be offering its usual brunch menu and pizza selections along with a few Easter specials, including pancakes topped with dark chocolate ganache and caramelized bananas and eggs Benedict atop a pizza muffin. Tack on a post-brunch visit to the museum afterward and feel like you accomplished something.

10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime Beverly Hills Seafood and steak are surrounded by swankiness at this Modern American haunt. Its special Easter a la carte menu will include brunchy staples with upscale adds, like French toast with candied bacon and berries; a Bloody Mary garnished with a jumbo shrimp; and a lobster claw and short rib surf-and-turf eggs Benedict.

From 11am. For reservations, call 310.859.4818

Casa Vega Sherman Oaks Rather than turn your kitchen into a dye-splattered disaster area, take the kids to Casa Vega, where your server will deliver a complimentary crafts tray of Easter eggs, watercolors, and paint brushes. You’ll be more interested in the Bloody Mary cart, of course, pairing your libation with standbys like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

11am to close.

The Beverly Hilton

Circa 55 Beverly Hills Yet another solid 90210 Easter option is the grand buffet inside the Beverly Hilton pool-view restaurant. Go to town on a spread packed with paella, a fruit and cheese board, a carving station, sushi selections, salads galore, and a shellfish bar stocked with raw oysters, poached shrimp, Peruvian scallops, and that buffet royalty, king crab legs.

11am to 4pm. Make reservations here.

Mastro's Ocean Club Malibu If you’re looking for an Instagrammable Easter, this gleaming beachfront restaurant provides about as “Look where I live now, Doug from high school” a backdrop as you’ll find. Expect a seafood-heavy selection of a la carte items like Maine lobster Benedict, smoked salmon, and an Ahi burger, along with boozy brunch cocktails like the peach Bellini or Mastro’s mojito.

10am to 3pm. Make reservations here.

Chez Melange Redondo Beach The South Bay stalwart is clearly on team Sunday Funday with an array of boozy brunch drinks ranging from the Bloody Oink -- a house bacon-infused vodka -- to a Mimosa flight utilizing mango, pineapple, and pomegranate juices. The a la carte menu touts even more good-time fare, like a trio of avocado toasts, egg sliders, and fried chicken nuggets with brioche French toast.

9:30am to 2pm. Make reservations here.