Where to Easter brunch in LA this weekend

Los Angeles Sure, earlier this week, we told you all about the best brunches in LA, but that was for regular weekend brunch. This is the list you're gonna want to look at for this weekend, because it's chock full of EASTER-ONLY brunches in LA. We’re good like that.
Superba Snack Bar: This is not your Grandma’s Easter brunch... unless your Grandma also served a mind-altering Easter extravagance of lobster soft-scramble on brioche, or cured salmon toast with caviar crème fraiche. Oh, she did? Well played, Grams. Continue Reading
Tortilla Republic: Instead of pushing kids out of the way, battle your tequila-soused peers at Tortilla Republic’s adult egg hunt! "Hunt" might be a strong word, considering servers will just bring you an egg stuffed with a special prize (think: free margarita tokens), but still... adult egg hunt!! Oh also, the brunch: it's a Mexican-inspired Easter feast of smoked salmon Benedict stacked with house-smoked chile de árbol salmon, poached eggs, chili-dusted hollandaise, and a Manchego scone, plus Easter crepes loaded with Nutella, piloncillo syrup, and cajeta caramel drizzle. Shizzle.
Cooks County: Cooks County serves up the rustic charm of a backyard Easter potluck, with a Southern-style, holiday-only special of dungeness crab quiche and sultry, slow-cooked braised pork toast with a fried duck egg. That’d be awesome all on its own, but their pastry chef’s also doing Easter-only hot cross buns, which’re not just Jesus’s least-favorite buns (crossed… get it?), but’re actually rolls with candied kumquats, fennel seeds, and marzipan (made only once a year).
Girasol: Because man cannot survive on jelly beans alone (try as we may), Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson will knock your Easter egg-patterned socks off with a three-course, forage-friendly, this-Sunday-only menu. Keepin’ it hyper-local, CJ will serve up a citrus baby clafoutis, followed by duck confit hash with poached eggs or a Spring quiche with farmer’s market veggies, and then drop some funky Cali cheeses on it all.
Bucato: Go to stomach-church with Bucato's Italian Easter spread, which includes Dante’s favorite "Eggs in Purgatorio" with charred octopus and shelling beans, the heavenly blueberry focaccia with goat milk butter and fleur de sel, and the delta asparagus with wild morels, sunny-side-up egg, and salsa bastarda.
