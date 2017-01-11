The Best Daily Food and Drink Specials Under $15 in LA

Keeping track of every ‘Taco Tuesday,’ ‘Wine Wednesday,’ or [insert food + drink] [insert day] deal across LA can be exhausting. The good news is that we’ve tracked down the best weekly specials worth remembering for those times when you’re looking to drink and dine on the cheap -- or you just don’t feel like spending $15 on a craft cocktail.
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
Santa Monica
When: Every day from open until 7pm
The deal: This Santa Monica gem is always poppin’, so get there early and take advantage of its happy hour menu, which includes select beer, wine, and cocktails for $6. If you like a little kick in your drink, try the Mezcal Yellow Jacket cocktail.
Palomino
Westwood
When: Every day, all day
The deal: Thrifty UCLA students flock to this local spot and we can see why. The food selection is pretty solid with favorites like the potatoes gorgonzola ($8.95) or charred kale salad ($5.95), and you can find a list of cocktails, including a whiskey sour and pomegranate margarita, each for under $5.95.
Fleming’s
Various locations
When: Every day 8-10pm
The deal: When you (or your wallet) are not in the mood for a full steak and wine dinner, Fleming’s bar options offer excellent alternatives without the hefty price tag. Wine and cocktails start at just $9 and delicious meat-y bites include short rib empanadas ($9), the Prime Burger ($10), filet mignon flatbread ($11), and the Prime Rib Dip ($11).
Peking Tavern
Downtown
When: Every day 5-7pm, Monday 5-10pm
The deal: It’s “hoppy hour” at Peking Tavern where all IPAs are $2 off, select beers start at $4, cocktails and wine at $5, and a variety of delicious dumplings and fried goodies are $5-6.
Pour Haus Wine Bar
Arts District
When: Every day 4-7pm
The deal: Skip rush hour and take advantage of $5 food AND drink options instead. Appetizers include oxtail tacos, flatbread, grilled cheese and soup, and other light bites.
The Bellwether
Studio City
When: Monday 5-10pm
The deal: For $15, you get half of a fried Mary’s chicken, with a side of house-made chow chow slaw and hot sauces. You’ll also find happy hour deals on all beverages on tap, which includes $5 beers, and $9 wines and cocktails.
Bodega Wine Bar
Santa Monica
When: Monday night
The deal: Happy hour prices all night, from 5pm-12am, including $4 beers, $8 pizzas, and $6 wines, Soju drinks, and appetizers. Appetizer highlights include the fig challah & brie grilled cheese, BBQ slow braised beef sliders, and the Tres tacos.
Big Wangs
Multiple locations
When: Monday all day
The deal: Half off all wings with the purchase of a beverage all day long. If you’re looking for a place to watch Monday Night Football and devour a lot of wings, this is your place.
Bacaro L.A.
Downtown
When: Monday 5-10pm
The deal: BOGOGOWFF (aka buy one get one glass of wine for free). Who doesn’t love to be rewarded with a free glass of wine for every one purchased?
MiniBar
Hollywood
When: Monday all night
The deal: This petite spot for killer cocktails now hosts Food Truck Mondays, where you’ll find $3 PBRs until 6pm and $6 margaritas all-night long, and you can bring in bites from the food truck parked outside.
The Rockefeller
Hermosa Beach & Manhattan Beach
When: Every Tuesday starting at 5pm
The deal: 99 cent burger with the purchase of a beer or glass of wine. Let’s be real, unless you’re at a fast-food chain, you really can’t find a burger for less than a buck. But at The Rockefeller, you can have a burger (menu changes monthly), and pair it with a frosty cold beer all for less than $10!
TLT Food
Multiple locations
When: Tuesday all day
The deal: $3 tacos. All. Day. Long. We love you Taco Tuesday.
Pizzanista!
Arts District
When: Tuesday all day
The deal: When you’re tired of tacos on Tuesdays (is that even possible?), you can grab a slice of pizza for two bucks and then wash it down with a beer for another two bucks. Score!
Cabo Cantina
Multiple locations
When: Tuesday all day
The deal: Come hungry because it’s AYCE tacos for $6 when you buy a drink.
Westbound
Arts District
When: Tuesday-Thursday 12am-2am
The deal: $10 classic cocktails and small bites are served like the fried pork rillette for $9. Bonus: if you stick around until 1am, you’ll get a freshly baked brownie for free!
Candela Taco Bar
Miracle Mile
When: Wednesday all day
The deal: Taco Wednesdays are the new thing (at least at Candela). All non-seafood tacos are $1 with a drink purchase, so go crazy and get one (or three) of each.
The Park Restaurant
Echo Park
When: Wednesday night
The deal: $6 burgers, walk-ins only. Every Hump Day, this Eastside restaurant slashes their prices on their quality burgers. Take your pick between their standard burger dubbed The Park Burger or their veggie option, both come with your choice of fries or mixed greens.
The Gaslite
Santa Monica
When: Thursday all night
The deal: $3 Rolling Rock. What’s better than $3 beers? $3 beers followed by karaoke!
E.P. & L.P. Rooftop Bar
West Hollywood
When: Every day 9pm to late
The deal: Late-night snacks like the excellent crispy chicken sandwich, pork or crab bao, and waffle fries are available for $10 or less.
Cecconi's
West Hollywood
When: Tuesday-Saturday 4-7pm
The deal: Beat the dinner rush and grab a seat at the bar to enjoy food and drink specials from $4-7 between 4-7pm. The baked gnocchi, meatballs, and pizzetta are top-notch dishes and you can’t go wrong with $7 drinks. Repeat after us, 4 to 7.
Dog Haus Biergarten
Pasadena
When: Sunday 3pm-12am
The deal: Two-for-one on select beer, wine, and cocktails. Sliders, tater tots, and fries cost a whopping $1.25 each, so knock yourself out.
Hudson House
Redondo Beach
When: Monday-Friday until 7pm, Weekends until 5pm (beverages only)
The deal: The weekend happy hour menu doesn’t have a drink over $6, so your wallet will thank you... at least until 5pm.
Basement Tavern
Santa Monica
When: Monday-Saturday 5-8pm, Sunday 5pm to close
The deal: Get an early start to your Saturday night and pre-game at this hideaway bar on the lower level of the Victorian. Libations include wine, cocktails, and beer starting at just $3 and bar snacks like sliders and poutine fries will run you $8.
The Hudson
West Hollywood
When: First Sunday of each month 6pm-close
The deal: You can’t beat beer for a buck. The WeHo gastropub serves a select beer for just $1 at the monthly beer night. Plus, there’s a pretty sweet “Huddy Hour” daily from 4-7pm, which include food and drink discounts like a $4 cabernet and $7 short rib tacos or mac & cheese.
Far Bar
Little Tokyo
When: Sunday-Monday 9pm to close
The deal: The next time you’ve got the late-night munchies after a round of karaoke at Max’s, head to Far Bar for $5 tacos, sliders, wings, wasabi fries, and sushi rolls. Beer and house wine are just $5, cocktails are $7, and Sapporo is just $3!
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
-
1. The Misfit225 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
-
2. Palomino10877 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. Fleming's Steakhouse8970 University Center Ln, La Jolla
-
4. Peking Tavern806 S Spring St, Los Angeles
-
5. Pour Haus Wine Bar1850 Industrial St, Los Angeles
-
6. The Bellwether13251 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
7. Bodega Wine Bar814 Broadway, Santa Monica (& other locations)
-
8. Big Wangs1562 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
-
9. Bacaro LA2308 S Union, Los Angeles
-
10. MiniBar6141 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
-
11. The Rockefeller418-422 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
-
12. TLT Food1116 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
13. Pizzanista!2019 E 7th St, Los Angeles
-
14. Cabo Cantina Sunset Strip8301 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
15. Westbound300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
-
16. Candela Taco Bar and Lounge831 S La Brea, Los Angeles
-
17. The Park Restaurant1400 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
18. The Gaslite2030 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
-
19. E.P. & L.P.603 N LA Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood
-
20. Cecconi's8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
21. Dog Haus Biergarten93 E Green St, Pasadena
-
22. Hudson House514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
-
23. Basement Tavern2640 Main St., Los Angeles
-
24. The Hudson1114 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood
-
25. Far Bar347 E 1st St, Los Angeles
The Misfit has a sprawling bar that begins its happy hour at NOON on weekdays and has both delicious food and drink menu offerings. If you're looking for a cocktail, try the Jumping Jack Flash, which is both what happens when you wear your short shorts to gym class and a concoction made with ginger, mint, and Buffalo Trace.
A Westwood outpost of the popular and upscale chain, Palomino is serving up classic Italian dishes, such as rigatoni bolognese, chicken marsala, and asiago- & almond-encrusted scallops, plus artisan pizzas, like the must-try Sopressata, made with Italian Salumi, marinara, house-made mozzarella, caramelized Onions, roasted peppers, and green olive. Though there are plenty of cozy brown booths and white-clothed tables here, you might want to grab a seat at the bar. Why? Palomino is famous for its all-day, every-day happy hour, during which food and drink specials are served exclusively in the bar area.
Upscale steakhouse in La Jolla serving prime cuts like ribeye, rib chops, and filet mignon with sides like a loaded baked potato, chipotle cheddar mac & cheese (!!), and grilled asparagus.
Tucked beneath a historic bank in DTLA, stylish gastropub Peking Tavern lets you peek (pun intended) into its glass-windowed kitchen, where chefs are busy hand-pulling noodles for the restaurant's addictive Beijing street food. You'll witness the time and care that goes into the authentic dishes here -- from handmade dumplings with boiled crab, pork, and cabbage to noodle soups with braised beef shank and Chinese sauerkraut. Even the cocktails at Peking's full bar are specialty, like the Liquid Jade with xi feng bai jiu (a pea-flavored drink made from barley), lemon and celery juices, and simple sugar.
Pour Haus Wine Bar is a favorite hangout for Arts District locals, thanks to their extensive wine selection and board game collection. Not to mention, it offers complimentary popcorn and elevated small plates, such as papitas bravas and stuffed mushrooms. If you're looking for something a little heartier, go for the sloppy sliders or the oxtail tacos. Last but most definitely not least: the desserts. S'mores, crepes, and gluten-free pancakes topped with a hazelnut-chocolate spread, whipped cream, maple syrup, strawberries, and bananas. What are you waiting for?
This hip Studio City brunch and dinner spot started by Father's Office veterans Ann-Marie Verdi and Ted Hopson is full of colorful shared plates (charred octopus, chamomile roasted carrots), craft beer, and good cheer. The food menu includes two dozen small and big plates, and the beverage menu goes way beyond mixed drinks with cocktails and wine on tap.
Located in Santa Monica, Bodega prides itself on being unpretentious about wine. A go-to date spot, the wine bar is intimate and perfect for quiet conversation over good vino and small plates. It also has an awesome late night Happy Hour starting at 10 pm.
Big Wangs is the place to be to catch a game, throw back some brews, and eat some above-standard American food. There are over 10 TVs with premium sports broadcasts, weekend brunch booze deals (like their 32 oz. Bloody Mary), and, of course, excellent wings.
A modern-minimalist sleeve with banquette seating and 12-15 rotating selections scrawled on a slate wall, Bacaro LA was started up by a man who's paid his vino dues: as a sommelier (at AOC), a retail employee (Silverlake Wine), and a wine-speakeasy founder (in the courtyard of a friend's apartment -- he's the one who buzzed you in).
A Best Western might not sound like the ideal place to grab a cocktail (in Hollywood of all places), but the aptly named MiniBar, a retro lounge on the ground floor of the Best Western Hollywood Hills, is a must-try for its vintage decor, throwback drinks, and low volume that actually lets you converse with a date (a rarity among LA bars). Another option? Go alone to enjoy the peace and quiet, and pretend you're a brooding Old Hollywood writer as you sip on The Bernard (a gin martini with a pickled mushroom) or a remixed Fuzzy Navel with pear brandy and apricot liqueur. Throw on a fedora and you'll fit right in with this petite spot's red leather booths, golden tables, and wood paneling.
This rustic-chic Hermosa spot serves up scrumptious bites like truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots, plus an extensive list of wine, beer, and sangria. Oh, and mimosas. We can't forget the mimosas. Head to The Rockefeller on weekends when they're bottomless, and toss 'em back alongside a dish from the tasty brunch lineup, including Belgian waffles, pork belly Benedict, and chilaquiles.
After winning The Great Food Truck Race, the dudes behind The Lime Truck opened up this brick-and-mortar counter-serve in Westwood (they also have another location in Irvine). They're still serving their vaguely Mexican menu of sandwiches, tacos, and fried food, and everything tastes wonderfully satisfying. On the weekend, the menu takes a turn for bottomless mimosa brunch with breakfast versions of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and nachos.
Founded in 2011 by skateboarder Salman Agah, Pizzanista! has gained the rep of having some of the best 'za, which is made from fresh, all-natural ingredients. They blend the flavor of New York thin-crust style with California’s fresh produce with amazing results.
This lively cantina has no shortage of Mexican dishes and margaritas served up amidst colorful, beachy decor.
Located on the site of a circa-1893 train station and modeled after the interior of an old-school train car, this Arts District bar and lounge is gorgeous and well-stocked. Expect expertly-made craft cocktails with fresh and unusual ingredients and sophisticated bar bites. The interior is dark and cozy with lush banquettes and purple-tinged wood walls.
From the family behind next-door's long-running Leonardo's nightclub, this upscale taqueria's bedecked with dangling candelabras and aged leather-and-wood seating, with grub like Camarones a la Diablo o Rancheros.
The Park is a feel-good restaurant for two reasons: every item in the diverse lineup of food (from New England clam chowder to a falafel sandwich to spaghetti & meatballs) is comfy, and there isn't a hint of pretension in the place. From the friendly staff to the mismatched wooden chairs to the black-and-white checkered floor reminiscent of a retro diner, it's a totally down-to-earth experience. Plus, the cooking is consistently tasty, featuring bistro fare with global influences, including gazpacho, a Vietnamese-style crepe, lamb gyro, and the Park Burger.
The Gaslite is part karaoke dive, part pseudo nightclub (read: no velvet ropes or bottle service, but a bustling dance floor nonetheless) in Santa Monica. The dimly lit, decades old joint is open until 2am every day, dedicated to providing guests with an ample place to dance, sing, or a place to just grab a late night, mid-week (cheap) drink in an unpretentious atmosphere on Wilshire Boulevard. Also of note: free popcorn.
It's a bit hard to discern which is which at this two-for-one West Hollywood spot. Downstairs is E.P., an Asian restaurant that combines Thai cooking with Chinese, Fijian, and Vietnamese elements. Meanwhile, L.P. is the upstairs patio bar serving up street food small bites and killer cocktails surrounded by stunning views of the Hollywood Hills.
This London transplant's an upscale Italian bistro (glass chandeliers, plush tufted leather banquettes) with subtle hints of '50s ice cream parlor (stationary purple barstools). The food is delicious, but the real star of the show is the build-your-own-but-they'll-still-make-it Bloody Marys at brunch, with tons of house-picked veggies, spices, and boozes to choose from.
This parlor-style joint brings Pasadena the most creative and delicious hot dogs around. Their special all-beef skinless dogs come in several signature varieties, like the Sooo Cali, topped with wild arugula, spicy basil aioli, crispy onions, avocado, and tomato. Feeling adventurous? You can customize your own dog with a selection of 40+ toppings. Veggie dogs are available, too, as are their tasty burgers and sausages.
If the fact that this PCH gastropub is owned and operated by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson isn't enough to peak your interest, then the over-the-top American bar food certainly will (hello, pretzel bun burgers). The beer selection is crazy in a good way, featuring brews from all the world (some are from California, others are from Iceland).
Located beneath the Victorian, this dimly lit basement bar (accessed through a semi-secret parking lot entrance) features lounge seating, chandeliers, and taxidermy-lined walls. Nightly live music and great cocktails make this a go-to Santa Monica spot.
Located in West Hollywood, The Hudson is a chic neighborhood bar and restaurant with American comfort food, craft cocktails, a rotating roster of microbrews, and 50ft trees breaking up the dining room. The moody Edison lighting, stark white marble bar, and high-backed banquettes with dark wood accents lend to the restaurant’s pre-Prohibition feel. The menu is stacked with creature comforts like jalapeño mac and cheese that can and should be topped with short rib, and a brioche grilled cheese (again, add short rib) with roasted tomato soup. Cocktails are classic and best enjoyed during “Huddy Hour” -- the daily happy hour -- or late night with the Hangover Burger (talk about foresight).
Don't let Far Bar's trendy industrial look fool you -- it doesn't have the hipster pretension of some other DTLA bars, instead attracting chill groups looking to indulge with its winning trio: classic sushi rolls, inventive burgers, and an extensive selection of craft beers from Japan. Inside, the long wooden bar is lined with patrons staring up at the big game on flat-screens, while outside, friends kick back on the patio illuminated by twinkle lights. You'll find them noshing on everything from wasabi fries and spicy tuna rolls to KBBQ short ribs and the PB & J & B Burger (peanut butter, strawberry jam, bacon, crispy onions, mayonnaise, house pickles). Not a beer drinker? Not to worry. There are more than 100 types of whiskey and plenty of sake choices to sip on, too.