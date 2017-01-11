The Best Daily Food and Drink Specials Under $15 in LA

Keeping track of every ‘Taco Tuesday,’ ‘Wine Wednesday,’ or [insert food + drink] [insert day] deal across LA can be exhausting. The good news is that we’ve tracked down the best weekly specials worth remembering for those times when you’re looking to drink and dine on the cheap -- or you just don’t feel like spending $15 on a craft cocktail.

Pin it The Misfit | Courtesy of LGO Hospitality

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar Santa Monica When: Every day from open until 7pm

The deal: This Santa Monica gem is always poppin’, so get there early and take advantage of its happy hour menu, which includes select beer, wine, and cocktails for $6. If you like a little kick in your drink, try the Mezcal Yellow Jacket cocktail. Continue Reading

Palomino Westwood When: Every day, all day

The deal: Thrifty UCLA students flock to this local spot and we can see why. The food selection is pretty solid with favorites like the potatoes gorgonzola ($8.95) or charred kale salad ($5.95), and you can find a list of cocktails, including a whiskey sour and pomegranate margarita, each for under $5.95.

Fleming’s Various locations When: Every day 8-10pm

The deal: When you (or your wallet) are not in the mood for a full steak and wine dinner, Fleming’s bar options offer excellent alternatives without the hefty price tag. Wine and cocktails start at just $9 and delicious meat-y bites include short rib empanadas ($9), the Prime Burger ($10), filet mignon flatbread ($11), and the Prime Rib Dip ($11).

Peking Tavern Downtown When: Every day 5-7pm, Monday 5-10pm

The deal: It’s “hoppy hour” at Peking Tavern where all IPAs are $2 off, select beers start at $4, cocktails and wine at $5, and a variety of delicious dumplings and fried goodies are $5-6.

Pour Haus Wine Bar Arts District When: Every day 4-7pm

The deal: Skip rush hour and take advantage of $5 food AND drink options instead. Appetizers include oxtail tacos, flatbread, grilled cheese and soup, and other light bites.

Pin it The Bellwether | Marie Buck

The Bellwether Studio City When: Monday 5-10pm

The deal: For $15, you get half of a fried Mary’s chicken, with a side of house-made chow chow slaw and hot sauces. You’ll also find happy hour deals on all beverages on tap, which includes $5 beers, and $9 wines and cocktails.

Bodega Wine Bar Santa Monica When: Monday night

The deal: Happy hour prices all night, from 5pm-12am, including $4 beers, $8 pizzas, and $6 wines, Soju drinks, and appetizers. Appetizer highlights include the fig challah & brie grilled cheese, BBQ slow braised beef sliders, and the Tres tacos.

Big Wangs Multiple locations When: Monday all day

The deal: Half off all wings with the purchase of a beverage all day long. If you’re looking for a place to watch Monday Night Football and devour a lot of wings, this is your place.

Bacaro L.A. Downtown When: Monday 5-10pm

The deal: BOGOGOWFF (aka buy one get one glass of wine for free). Who doesn’t love to be rewarded with a free glass of wine for every one purchased?

MiniBar Hollywood When: Monday all night

The deal: This petite spot for killer cocktails now hosts Food Truck Mondays, where you’ll find $3 PBRs until 6pm and $6 margaritas all-night long, and you can bring in bites from the food truck parked outside.

The Rockefeller Hermosa Beach & Manhattan Beach When: Every Tuesday starting at 5pm

The deal: 99 cent burger with the purchase of a beer or glass of wine. Let’s be real, unless you’re at a fast-food chain, you really can’t find a burger for less than a buck. But at The Rockefeller, you can have a burger (menu changes monthly), and pair it with a frosty cold beer all for less than $10!

TLT Food Multiple locations When: Tuesday all day

The deal: $3 tacos. All. Day. Long. We love you Taco Tuesday.

Pizzanista! Arts District When: Tuesday all day

The deal: When you’re tired of tacos on Tuesdays (is that even possible?), you can grab a slice of pizza for two bucks and then wash it down with a beer for another two bucks. Score!

Cabo Cantina Multiple locations When: Tuesday all day

The deal: Come hungry because it’s AYCE tacos for $6 when you buy a drink.

Westbound Arts District When: Tuesday-Thursday 12am-2am

The deal: $10 classic cocktails and small bites are served like the fried pork rillette for $9. Bonus: if you stick around until 1am, you’ll get a freshly baked brownie for free!

Candela Taco Bar Miracle Mile When: Wednesday all day

The deal: Taco Wednesdays are the new thing (at least at Candela). All non-seafood tacos are $1 with a drink purchase, so go crazy and get one (or three) of each.

The Park Restaurant Echo Park When: Wednesday night

The deal: $6 burgers, walk-ins only. Every Hump Day, this Eastside restaurant slashes their prices on their quality burgers. Take your pick between their standard burger dubbed The Park Burger or their veggie option, both come with your choice of fries or mixed greens.

The Gaslite Santa Monica When: Thursday all night

The deal: $3 Rolling Rock. What’s better than $3 beers? $3 beers followed by karaoke!

E.P. & L.P. Rooftop Bar West Hollywood When: Every day 9pm to late

The deal: Late-night snacks like the excellent crispy chicken sandwich, pork or crab bao, and waffle fries are available for $10 or less.

Cecconi's West Hollywood When: Tuesday-Saturday 4-7pm

The deal: Beat the dinner rush and grab a seat at the bar to enjoy food and drink specials from $4-7 between 4-7pm. The baked gnocchi, meatballs, and pizzetta are top-notch dishes and you can’t go wrong with $7 drinks. Repeat after us, 4 to 7.

Pin it Courtesy of Dog Haus

Dog Haus Biergarten Pasadena When: Sunday 3pm-12am

The deal: Two-for-one on select beer, wine, and cocktails. Sliders, tater tots, and fries cost a whopping $1.25 each, so knock yourself out.

Hudson House Redondo Beach When: Monday-Friday until 7pm, Weekends until 5pm (beverages only)

The deal: The weekend happy hour menu doesn’t have a drink over $6, so your wallet will thank you... at least until 5pm.

Basement Tavern Santa Monica When: Monday-Saturday 5-8pm, Sunday 5pm to close

The deal: Get an early start to your Saturday night and pre-game at this hideaway bar on the lower level of the Victorian. Libations include wine, cocktails, and beer starting at just $3 and bar snacks like sliders and poutine fries will run you $8.

The Hudson West Hollywood When: First Sunday of each month 6pm-close

The deal: You can’t beat beer for a buck. The WeHo gastropub serves a select beer for just $1 at the monthly beer night. Plus, there’s a pretty sweet “Huddy Hour” daily from 4-7pm, which include food and drink discounts like a $4 cabernet and $7 short rib tacos or mac & cheese.

Far Bar Little Tokyo When: Sunday-Monday 9pm to close

The deal: The next time you’ve got the late-night munchies after a round of karaoke at Max’s, head to Far Bar for $5 tacos, sliders, wings, wasabi fries, and sushi rolls. Beer and house wine are just $5, cocktails are $7, and Sapporo is just $3!

