Where to Order Takeout & Delivery in LA Right Now

It's no secret: LA restaurants and their employees are hurting, due to the temporary government regulations designed to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Restaurateurs are being forced to take drastic measures and gut-wrenching decisions to survive -- and as a result, LA’s seen a tidal wave of hospitality layoffs.
In response, many restaurants have pivoted to exclusively offer delivery and takeout, serving special menus, entirely new dishes, and even selling key ingredients from their pantries for home cooks. In doing so, these restaurants are actually providing a culinary lifeline to older and immune deficient people who are at especially high risk from COVID-19 if they leave home, along with parents who no longer have access to outside child care. Below, you'll find a lineup of restaurants offering compelling pickup and delivery, plus recommended dishes. For a more complete roster, refer to the dineL.A. To Go website.
You can find more ways to help support the restaurant industry on our in-depth guide. By supporting the restaurants that are still standing now, we’ll have a better chance of seeing them in business on the other side of this crisis.
Note: This situation is fluid, so call ahead to restaurants to confirm offerings are still available.
Focaccia Pizza from Antico
East Larchmont
Vaunted chef Chad Colby has earned a well-deserved reputation for making crusty Italian focaccia and showcasing seasonal SoCal ingredients in pastas and plates. Under COVID-19, he’s launched a takeout “focacceria & ice cream” concept featuring his signature bread as the base for pizzas that feed 4-6 people or single-serving panini co-starring Parmesan cream and either mortadella or veggies. Antico also sells pints of luxurious fresh-spun ice cream in flavors like blood orange and pistachio.
Cost: $40 for either meat or veggie pizza. Order pickup (preferred) by calling 323-510-3093 or schedule delivery through Caviar.
Blackened Salmon Collar from Eagle Rock Brewery Public House
Eagle Rock
Not many brewpubs get this ambitious with food. Jerry Su, ERB co-founder Ting Su’s younger brother, smokes meat in-house and adds beer to fried cod batter; for this edited all-day menu, Jerry also incorporates Southern influences into dishes like chicken & biscuits, shrimp & grits, and blackened salmon collar with buttery corn grits and braised greens. Select Eagle Rock Brewery cans and bottles are also available for pickup.
Cost: $18, available for pickup by ordering through Square.
Hand-Made Pasta From The Bellwether
Studio City
Ted Hopson and Ann-Marie Verdi aren’t holding back under duress, offering their whole menu (including dessert and wine) via curbside pickup -- that includes their knockout patty melt and thrice-fried French fries. Their hand-made pasta is a more recent phenomenon, but includes five preparations like rigatoni with crushed meatballs, burrata, and marinara; and delicate kerchief pasta with roasted mushrooms, house-made ricotta, poached egg, and brown butter. Get a 15% discount on orders over $150, and 25% off any wine bottles.
Cost: Pastas run $18-$22. Order by calling 818-285-8184.
Zucca Pizza from Ronan
Hollywood
Young couple Caitlin and Daniel Cutler strive to keep their dream alive on Melrose. Some of L.A.’s best pizza is still available for curbside pickup or delivery. The Zucca with zucchini shavings and blossoms -- and lemon -- is a beauty, served with peppery stracciatella on the side so the crust doesn’t get soggy. Inspired by Super Mario Bros, the 1UP teams mushrooms with pea tendrils, caciocavallo cheese, and sherry vinegar. If you'd rather make your pizza at home, Ronan also sells $5 dough balls and sauce pints. Meanwhile, the crispy grilled chicken with pistachio olive pesto is one of LA’s best birds; order for the sake of balance.
Cost: Pizzas costs $19-27. Order by calling 323-917-5100, or through Caviar, Doordash and Postmates.
Tamales from Broken Spanish
Downtown
Ray Garcia, one of California’s leading modern Mexican food practitioners, has identified artisanal tamales as a potential hero in these treacherous times. Their tamales taste best with tender, deboned lamb neck and oxtail meat, but they also serve a kale & mushroom version that's worth keeping an eye out for. Refried beans, mole negro and salsa verde round out limited offerings.
Cost: Tamales cost $19 per half-dozen and $36 per dozen, a dollar less for the veg version. Available exclusively through curbside pick-up by calling 213-749-1460.
PINCH Meals at Porridge + Puffs
Historic Filipinotown
Minh Phan has pivoted her restaurant into a collaborative “provisions shop" while COVID-19 precautions are in effect, selling porridges, salads, and banh mi, but the true standouts are the Thursday night PINCH dinners. These three-course meals make the most of undervalued ingredients and can include roasted and pickled root vegetable salad with spicy grapefruit; hand-made mochi dumplings topped with roasted chicken, vegetables, chrysanthemum, miso-ginger velouté, makrut-kabocha pickles, flowers and herbs; and a sour cherry + brown sugar sablé for dessert.
Cost: PINCH dinners cost $20. Pre-order for pick-up through Square and schedule delivery through Postmates.
Emergency Taco Kit from Guerrilla Tacos
Downtown
Chef Wes Avila and his business partner Brittney Valles are going big with their taco kit combo, packaging five pounds of roasted chicken with five pounds of carne asada, and a quart each of red and green salsa, tortillas, rice, and beans. The special kit also comes with two essential staples you'll be hard-pressed to find these days: four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs. With food packages like this, Guerrilla Tacos continues to prove that “LA Don’t Play,” even during a crisis.
Cost: $149, available for pickup through their special Website.
Chivi Party from Sonoratown
Downtown
This Fashion District phenom from Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr. and Jennifer Feltham is supplementing its regular menu with four monster family meals that are available through curbside pickup or delivery. Their “chivi party” includes six chivichangas (compact, Sonora-style burritos) with shredded beef and/or chicken fillings, two bean and cheese burritos, chile de arbol and tomatillo salsas, and the requisite fixins.
Cost: $30, available for pickup by calling 213-628-3710 or for delivery through Caviar
Family-Style Dinner from Vespertine
Culver City
Jordan Kahn’s space-aged Hayden Tract monolith, which normally requires a minimum $295 and multi-hour commitment, is serving share-friendly meals that are a bit more down to earth. The menu changes, but the initial offering packaged six dishes with two small desserts, including Wagyu beef brisket served with griddled Indian parathas, roasted chicken thighs, roasted black carrot salad, and a chocolate almond brown butter brownie.
Cost: $49 per person for pickup or delivery; reserve a time and pay through Tock
Chicken Fried Pork Chop from APL Restaurant
Hollywood
Adam Perry Lang is best known for his beef, and he’s got a streamlined menu of greatest hits available to-go, including sliced short rib steak, matzo ball soup, and a wedge salad draped with house-smoked, thick-cut bacon. The crisis has also inspired new ways to serve APL’s abundant meat, including specials like peanut chicken stew, oxtail & beef stew with buttery mashed potatoes, and a powerhouse sandwich featuring a bone-in, chicken-fried pork chop with spicy slaw on a squishy Martin’s potato roll.
Cost: Order curbside pick-up by calling 323-416-1280 or get delivery through Grubhub and Postmates.
Cosa Super from Cosa Buona
Echo Park
The lights are dark at sister restaurant Alimento, but Zach Pollack and crew are still working by night at this neighborhood Italian-American gem. The COVID-19-specific deal feeds up to five or six people, and includes two orders of garlic bread and a choice of two salads, two antipasti, and two pizzas. Imagine a meal with smokey mozzarella sticks, meatballs, Caesar salad, chopped salad, pepperoni and Hawaiiana pizzas. Since “desperate times call for lots of wine,” over 30 discounted bottles are also available.
Cost: $69, and $94 for a “Deluxe” version that includes a choice of wine. Schedule curbside pick-up by calling 213-908-5211 or schedule delivery through Caviar.
Momo’s Green Chili at Eszett
Silver Lake
Spencer and Sabrina Bezaire pivoted from refined, wine-friendly comfort food to all-day Eszett Luncheonette. Mix and match sandwiches and sides, and raid their pantry for “goodies” like barrel-aged hot sauce and bake-ready cookie dough. The showcase braised pork stew with hominy and roasted Hatch peppers headlines their new Dinner For Two category, and comes with pimento cheese, bread, griddled polenta cake, “simple” salad, and chocolate chip cookies.
Cost: $50, available for curbside pick-up by calling 323-522-6323 or by ordering online.
Frozen Dumplings from Apt. Li Xiang
Arcadia
This popular Taiwan import is open for pickup, offering award winning braised beef soup (add noodles) and handmade dumplings from their freezer. Six different dumpling varieties are available to boil, pan-fry or steam at home, including classic coriander cabbage pork, more substantial black pepper onion beef, and luxurious “big prawns” with leek sprouts and seafood. Frozen dumplings can last for weeks… if you let them.
Cost: Dumpling packets cost $30-50, depending on the type. Call ahead to 626-348-8335 to confirm your chosen dumpling is in stock, or simply swing by the restaurant freezer.
Bento Boxes from Iki Ramen
Koreatown
This restaurant typically warrants attention for yuzu shio ramen and high-value omakase, and now busts out compelling Japanese combo plates with a range of proteins to deal with COVID-19. Buta kakuni (braised pork belly) is the most indulgent offering, though chicken karaage and miso black cod are also tempting. No matter your choice, bento boxes come with black sesame-showered white rice, crispy ebi (sweet shrimp) with yuzu aioli, kale tantan men (dressed with spicy sesame miso), seaweed sunomono, pickled tomato, and crab. All sake, beer, and wine costs 25% less with food.
Cost: $15 for braised pork belly, and up to $25 for other bento boxes, call for pickup at 424-335-7749, available soon through delivery services.
Steak Sampler from The Arthur J
Manhattan Beach
David LeFevre and his talented crew (who he’s hiring back as takeout momentum builds) are serving an abbreviated version of their Mid-century Modern steakhouse menu, along with classics from sister restaurants Fishing With Dynamite (Key lime pie) and M.B. Post (bacon cheddar buttermilk biscuits). Beef is The Arthur J’s core business, so by all means get a steak -- better yet, get three. The steak sampler packages 4-ounce portions of Black Angus tenderloin, Prime strip loin, and American Snake River Wagyu flat-iron with a choice of sauce. They also added a “butcher shop” to sell Prime cuts like 34-ounce Porterhouse and 40-ounce Tomahawk ribeye to cook at home.
Cost: $60. Order pickup by phone at 310-878-9620 or delivery through Doordash.
Pasta for Days from Pitfire Pizza
Six LA County Locations
American Gonzo Food Corporation’s respected local chain is packaging “Pitfire Provisions” during the pandemic, including pasta and pizza boxes that feed 4-6 people. Their pasta box includes one pound of dried pasta, one quart of Bolognese sauce, one pound of little gem lettuce, one pint of Caesar dressing, six saucy chicken meatballs, and four unbaked chocolate chip cookies. They’re also offering $20 sangria pitchers and 15% off bottled/canned wine and beer.
Cost: $50, available for pickup by calling individual branches and by delivery through the website and Doordash
Build Your Own Box from RiceBox
Downtown
Lydia Lee and husband Leo specialize in Cantonese BBQ in the historic Spring Arcade Building. They’ve become known for serving barbecued, braised, poached, and roasted meats in rice boxes with gailan and pickles. There are also two-or-three-item "Build your own box” combo plates, where you can mix-and-match proteins like crispy seven-spice porchetta spooned with salsa verde, roasted honey-glazed BBQ pork, and soy-poached chicken served with ginger scallion sauce.
Cost: $17 for three items, available by phone at 213-988-7395 and for delivery through Caviar, Doordash, and Postmates
Family Meal from Bar Restaurant
Silver Lake
Douglas Rankin’s avant-garde-but-approachable cooking is more straightforward under COVID-19’s invisible shadow, and diners are benefiting with takeout. The Family meal, normally reserved for staffers before dinner service, is currently available to the general public and rotates nightly; it could be baked ziti Bolognese, or grass-fed beef chili with Rancho Gordo cranberry beans, both served with salad. “Market boxes” for home cooks feature meat, fish or vegetables, all geared toward cooking balanced meals.
Cost:$17, schedule a pickup time through their website
Patita from Spoon & Pork
Silver Lake
This colorful addition to the Filipino Food Movement from longtime friends Jay Tugas and Ray Yaptinchay serves hearty plates perfectly suited to a crisis. The patita is particularly comforting, with slow-cooked and then deep-fried pork shank coated with potent chile vinegar garlic sauce. Coco Jack is nearly as enticing (though meat-free), featuring jackfruit stewed in aromatic coconut milk with fermented black beans and chile oil, served over purple rice berries.
Cost: $24, with delivery available through Caviar and Grubhub. Get a 20% discount on prepaid curbside pickup by calling 323-922-6061.
Sundries from Birdie G’s
Santa Monica
Jeremy Fox’s indefinable concept draws on Midwestern and Jewish traditions, and their “cupboard” is just as eclectic. Access their walk-in fridge and pantry for flavor boosters like gribenes, green chile hot sauce, and miso bagna cauda. They’re also selling house-made deli meats like corned beef brisket brisket and tongue by the pound, plus prepared dishes such as sauerkraut-kasha fritters and gnocchi sardi with wild nettle pesto. To round it off, Birdie G’s is also offering cocktails designed for 3-6 people, plus beer and wine.
Cost: $2-$8, with pickup available by phone at 310-310-3616 or schedule delivery through ChowNow and Postmates.
