Eat Your Way Through the Best Food Halls in LA

The best thing about food halls is their diversity, the breadth of cuisines you can try within a single visit and the madcap mixed meals you can build out from various vendors’ offerings. Maybe you will assemble a lunch of oxtail stew, mandu, quesabirria, and coffee. Or maybe you’ll pair a craft beer with gumbo, a pupusa, and a margherita pizza with some Oaxacan drinking chocolate for dessert.

The other cool thing about food halls is the way they provide a lower-overhead pathway to business ownership and restaurant creation for people who may not be able to otherwise afford to get started. Like the food truck craze and the pop-up trend, food halls at their best are an incubator for exciting new culinary talent and a relatively low-risk way for established chefs to try something different and (hopefully) creative and weird.

Food halls are also, on a very simple level, fun as hell. It’s a great way to meet up for a meal with an indecisive friend group, or to waste away an afternoon in an unfamiliar neighborhood snacking and drinking and chatting. The greater LA area has seen an influx of food halls over the last several years, to go with an assortment of long-running essential stops, and they’ve proliferated around the county to areas that don’t tend to get as many buzzy openings. These are some of the best food halls to try all over LA county, from Downtown to Culver City to San Gabriel and beyond.