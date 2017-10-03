Sponsored

40 dishes. 40 LA 'hoods. And 40 hybrid charging stations?

Get a Prius Plug-in Hybrid, and you've got options: you can gas up, charge up, or both, and if you charge up, you can either do it at home or at a shocking (well, not literally shocking, but definitely surprising) number of stations across LA. Because Thrillist is all about stomach-fueling options, we put together a bucket list of must-nosh dishes from 40 restaurants in 40 distinct LA neighborhoods, all right next to those charging stations. If you've gone hybrid and find yourself wanting a charge and some chow, we've got you covered all over town. And if you haven't gone hybrid yet... you still get hungry, right?

The Morrison Filet Burger
Atwater Village

The Morrison
Cram in the Morrison Filet Burger which places a filet on top of a burger patty, throws on creamy port salut marrow butter, and sandwiches it on an English muffin.
Charging station: VDK Innovation Campus, 2930 Fletcher Dr and San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Arcadia

Din Tai Fung
When it comes to Dim Sum, you’re coming to Din Tai Fung for an assortment of dumplings including rarer finds like pork & crab, fish, and green melon & shrimp.
Charging station: Walgreens, 140 E Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006

Baldwin Hills

Post and Beam
Don’t let the herb garden out front dissuade you from the menu’s less green fare like deviled eggs with house smoked catfish and shrimp grits with beef bacon.
Charging station: Sears Auto Center, 3755 Santa Rosalia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Bel Air

Wolfgang Puck at The Hotel Bel Air
The brainchild of Wolfgang Johannes Topfschnig (who you likely know as Wolfgang Puck), this garden restaurant serves up summer squash pizza with sides like caramelized corn with miso butter.
Charging station: UCLA Anderson School of Business - Parking Structure 5, 302 Charles E. Young Dr, North Los Angeles, CA 90095

Beverly Hills

Paninoteca
This “sandwich concept” tucked in the back of a restaurant serves up house made pastrami and fresh pineapple & basil juice.
Charging station: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Building, 245 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

 

Seasons 52
Courtesy of Seasons 52

Brentwood

Tavern
Breakfast: butter-crumbed eggs with parmesan, polenta, and arugula. Lunch: house cured pastrami, braised red cabbage, gruyere, and whole grain mustard. Dinner: grilled pork chop with cornbread-chorizo stuffing, swiss chard, and cherries. Boom.
Charging station: Office Building, 11755 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 9002

Century City

Seasons 52
The first and perhaps only time you’ll willingly chose a chain, Season 52 offers up locally sourced eats like lump crab, roasted shrimp, and spinach stuffed mushrooms -- and that’s just an appetizer.
Charging station: Westfield Century City Shopping Center, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Culver City

Public School 310
This American gastropub is a comfort food dreamland with items like bacon-infused tater tots and shrimp & Grafton cheddar grits.
Charging station: Miller Toyota, 9077 W Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Downtown

Choco Chicken
From the guys that brought you Umami, comes the next great coming: chocolate-stuffed meatballs, chocolate-dipped fried chicken, and chocolate ketchup.
Charging station: Los Angeles Convention Center, 1200 Cherry St (LA Live Way), Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Eagle Rock

Casa Bianca
The classic neon pink and blue sign that reads "Pizza Pie" is where you’re heading for their specialty spiced sausage pizza topped with globfulls of mozz and other Italian delights.
Charging station: Occidental College AGC Road Solar Parking Lot, 1600 Campus Rd, Eagle Rock, CA, 90041

ChocoChicken
Dean Karr

East LA

Guisados
The concept is to the point: home-style braises on handmade tortillas. Those aforementioned braises include pork rinds simmered in chile verde and grilled white fish served atop black beans.
Charging station: Toy Factory Lofts/Urban Radish, 662 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

East Valley

Warren’s Blackboard
Head here for a lunch that can and rightly should include buttermilk fried calamari, short rib grilled cheese, and baked-to-order chocolate chip cookies.
Charging station: North Hollywood Toyota, 4606 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91602

Echo Park

Xoia
Bust out the napkins cause this Echo Park staple offers Vietnamese Hot Chicken Wings, which are deep fried and tossed in caramelized fish sauce, chili, and garlic.
Charging station: The Elysian Apartment, 1115 W Sunset Blvd, Suite #111, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Hermosa Beach

Fritto Misto
Order Italian cafe's namesake appetizer dish, which fries up local shrimp, calamari, artichoke hearts, and seasonal vegetables or create your own pasta with your selection of 20 available sauces. 
Charging station: Hermosa Beach Parking Garage, 1301 Hermosa Avenue Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Highland Park

Donut Friend
Realizing you have a few hours to kill, and realizing that this isn’t your conventional sit-down, we recommend taking down donuts like the Fudgegazi and Coconut of Conformity extra slowly for full, flavorful, effect.
Charging station: Occidental College AGC Road Solar Parking Lot, 1600 Campus Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Doughnuts at Donut Friend
Glendale

Eden Burger Bar
Start with an appetizer like the bacon bratwurst nachos, which include cheese fondue, before devouring their duck burger stuffed with sauteed apricots and garlic.
Charging station: Ralph's, 293 N Glendale Ave, Glendale Fashion Center, Glendale, CA 91206

Hancock Park

The Larchmont
Want a taste of the Holy Land? Try The Larchmont’s chicken “under a brick” which comes with roast Jerusalem artichokes (See what we did there?).
Charging station: Todd-AO, 900 Seward St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Hollywood

Ball and Chain
This meatball mecca includes the a Ball Flight -- a sampling of all 5 balls. Also on the menu: brussell balls and meatball poutine.
Charging station: Lot 670, Hollywood, 1718 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Koreatown

POT
This ode to Korean cuisine with portion sizes dubbed “With A Friend,” “A Few Is More Than Two,” and “Group Love”, features a salad dubbed Kush (Asian greens, radish, fruit, pint nut, mustard dressing).
Charging station: Ralph's, 670 South Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Los Feliz

Fred 62
This 24-hour “space-age oasis” offers signature diner staples like juicy burgers along with an extra-late-night 11pm-3am menu that includes a $.99 Fritos bag crammed with chili, cream, cheese, and roasted poblano.
Charging station: Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, 4867 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Fred 62
LAX Area

Deck 33
Right near the airport, with no traces of airport food, the menu’s got cider brined pork chops as well as three cheese shrimp mac.
Charging station: Westchester Loyola Village Library, 7114 West Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

La Crescenta

The Flintridge Proper
Don’t make the mistake of having brunch somewhere that’s not here, a place that serves housemade brioche donuts with strawberry glaze, pastry cream, and market strawberries and hotcakes with crumbled double smoked bacon in the batter.
Charging station: La Cañada High School, 4463 Oak Grove Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Long Beach

Chianina Steakhouse
With a menu entirely butchered in-house, choose between an 18oz ribeye, Piedmontese beef, or a Colorado rack of lamb -- all of which can be doused in bone marrow.
Charging station: Long Beach Auto Detail, 5313 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Malibu

Malibu Pier Restaurant & Bar
Seafood by the seashore, including baked stuffed crab and artichoke-abetted sole.
Charging station: Malibu Country Mart, 3835 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

Manhattan Beach

Fishing With Dynamite
They’ve got a dish called The Mothershucker comprised of 15 oysters, 6 clams, 16 shrimp, 20 mussels, 1 whole lobster, and 1 ½;bs of king crab legs. Enough said.
Charging station: Manhattan Beach City Hall, 1400 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Nozawa at SugarFish
Marina Del Rey

SugarFish
You're in for three pre-set menus of varying size that include everything from toro rolls to simple yellowtail sushi to white shrimp.
Charging station: USC Information Sciences Institute, 4676 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Mid-Valley

Ramen by Omae
This is no haphazardly produced broth -- in fact, the Michelin-starred chef behind this establishment boils the Tonkotsu broth for 20 hours, twice, then tacks another four hours for prep time before you go slurping.
Charging station: Westfield Fashion Square, 4710 Hazeltine Ave, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Mid-Wilshire

Chao Krung
$10 all you can eat M-F. The “About” section of their website spares the details in favor of getting straight to the point: “Come and visit us today!”
Charging station: The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Pasadena

The Royce: Wood-Fired Steakhouse
You could charge four cars on one charger in the time it takes The Royce to cook up its succulent 12hr-smoked Wagyu beef brisket with soy ginger Bordelaise. Math, man.
Charging station: Whole Foods, 465 South Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105

Redondo Beach

Made By Meg
From 11:30am to 3:30pm Tuesday through Saturday, head to this six-seater where, when in Meg, you order the Meg Special: grilled flap steak with tamari chile glaze, served with Tahitian vanilla bean Japanese sweet potatoes.
Charging station: Walgreens, 535 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

The Lobster
Courtesy of The Lobster

San Gabriel Valley

Golden Deli
With "deli" in the title, but not at all what you’d likely expect from a traditional deli, Golden serves hundreds up of Vietnamese specialties including stir fried beef bánh mì sandwiches and avocado smoothies.
Charging station: Alhambra Nissan, 726 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801

Santa Monica

The Lobster
Right along the Santa Monica Pier (and with the views to prove it), this 90+ year-old institution serves lobster rolls made with Japanese mayo and pickled cucumber.
Charging station: City of Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Silverlake

Sqirl Kitchen
Carb central: Sqirl Kitchen’s filling your belly full of brioche toast with guittard chocolate ganache, nut butter, and fleur de sel. Questions?
Charging station: Hollywood Hotel, 1160 N Vermont Ave, Hollywood, CA 90029

University Park

The Lab
The only laboratory you’ll ever find serving up a Banana Royal. For six bucks, royalty gets you banana ice cream with Cool Whip, banana brulee, melted chocolate, and shortbread crust.
Charging station: California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Venice

Scopa Italian Roots
Prepare to devour heaping plates of deliciousness like fried scamorza with a side of mascarpone and parmigiano polenta.
Charging station: Bartels' Harley-Davidson, 4141 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

The Lab
West Hollywood

Cavatina
Located inside the Sunset Marquis (complete with garden seating) this spot is serving up slow-cooked salmon with whole wheat couscous as well as short rib-stuffed peppadew peppers
Charging station: Al & Ed's Autosound, 8500 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

West LA

Factor’s
Portions are heavy here, with items like skirt steak and whitefish being considered mere side dishes.
Charging station: Roxbury Park Community Center, 471 S Roxbury Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90212

West Valley

Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ
As name’s go, this one’s aces. As food goes, same deal, with this meat palace serving up Texas-style hot links, spare ribs, pulled pork, etc.
Charging station: Galpin Motors, 15421 Roscoe Blvd, Sepulveda, CA 91343

Westlake

The Grill on the Alley
It’s hard to go wrong here, but do you best to go right reconciling between pan-seared salmon with shiitake mushroom Beurre Blanc sauce or chicken piccata with lemon butter caper sauce.
Charging station: FIAT of Thousand Oaks, 3888 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Westwood

DiddyRiese
This ice cream sandwich emporium allows you to build your own ice cream sandwich with a selection of premium flavors like espresso chip and strawberry cheesecake chunk.
Charging Station: Westwood Village Garage, 1036 Broxton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024