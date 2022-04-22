21 Essential French Restaurants You Need to Try in LA

It may be hard to imagine now, but LA once had its very own “Frenchtown”—a long-gone section of Downtown LA near present-day Chinatown. Beginning in the late 19th century, the area was home to a large French population. They began to disperse in the 1920s and when the original Chinatown was destroyed to make way for Union Station in the 1930s, Chinese immigrants began moving into the homes and businesses vacated by French and Swiss residents. Before he started making those delicious French dip sandwiches, Philippe Mathieu of Philippe’s even had restaurants in the neighborhood, and French bastion Taix in Echo Park was originally located there as well.



Thankfully, there are still plenty of excellent spots around town serving French classics like Escargot, Bouillabaisse, and Beef Bourguignon, often alongside impressive French wine lists. And while many tried and true spots across the city have shuttered (RIP Bon Temps and Belle Vie), several new French destinations have opened in their place, with more on the horizon—be on the lookout for chef Lincoln Carson’s Mes Amis restaurant at the Thompson Hollywood that’s predicted to open late spring.



From buzzy new restaurants to our favorite brunch spots, and running the gamut from classic techniques to modern spins, hearty Parisian bistro fare to lighter Mediterranean-leaning fare, here are the best restaurants in LA to get your French fix.



