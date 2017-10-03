Food & Drink

The 14 Greatest Restaurants in Hollywood

By Published On 04/08/2016 By Published On 04/08/2016
ramen bowls, hollywood ramen bowls
Courtesy of Anne Fishbein (edited)

Hollywood's not just a place where movies get made and sex tapes get "leaked" -- it's also a neighborhood jam-packed with places to get your chow on, from NY-style pizza to croissant French toast. Here are 14 Tinseltown restaurants to keep on your radar.

Best ramen: Jinya Ramen Express

6801 Hollywood Blvd #317

No, seriously: the best place to score a bowl of delicious noodles is inside Hollywood’s busiest mall, and you get to customize it to your liking. Pick your broth, your noodles (the spinach noodles are highly underrated), and then your toppings. If it's not one of the most delicious bowls of ramen you’ve ever had, you have no one to blame but yourself.

Best patio dining: Grub

911 Seward St

Any place that serves something called “Crack Bacon” has to be good, and this quaint little diner off the beaten Hollywood path definitely qualifies. It's made even better by the outdoor patio surrounded by foliage-covered trellises -- go during brunch or lunch to take advantage of the daylight while feasting on your croissant French toast and that insane bacon.

Best seafood: The Hungry Cat

1535 N. Vine St

Whether for lunch, brunch, or dinner, The Hungry Cat has been the go-to for inventive, LA-style seafood dishes for over a decade. Do it up by starting with a one-, two-, or three-tier seafood platter, and pair your meal with one of the market-fresh cocktails that complement basically everything on the menu.

pizza slices, cheese pizza slices
Flickr/Larry

Best New York pizza: Joe’s Pizza

6504 Hollywood Blvd

The classic NY-style pizza here is available by the slice and until 2:30am, every single day. It's simple, no-nonsense stuff that ticks the "I need a greasy slice in my body immediately" box handily.

Sorrel Rice Bowl, Sqirl Los Angeles
Flickr/ T.Tseng

Best breakfast: Sqirl

720 Virgil Ave #4

Sqirl single-handedly made Virgil Village a thing, as is apparent from the inevitable but well-deserved line that snakes out its glass doors and around the corner. Go early for the seasonal specials, and stay for favorites like the sorrel pesto rice bowl and seared polenta -- and the people watching isn't bad, either.

Best pub-style burger: Stout

1544 N. Cahuenga Blvd

Whether you're craving rosemary bacon or crispy prosciutto with your beef patty, the best pub-style burgers in Hollywood hold are more than a match. What's more, each of the signature burgers on Stout's menu includes a pairing suggestion for the best style of beer to amplify your chosen flavors. Stop by during happy hour (4-6pm on weekdays), and you'll get that burger half off (a measly $6).

Best old-school spot for when your parents are footing the bill: Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd

When a restaurant that doubles as a historical landmark employs bartenders who’ve worked there longer than you’ve been alive, you’ve got a must-eat-at-least-once situation best financed by the parentals. Start off with a famous martini (it comes complete with a sidecar), and finish with the bone-in ribeye. Done.

Baroo, Baroo Los Angeles
Esther Tseng/Thrillist

Best under-the-radar restaurant: Baroo

5706 Santa Monica Blvd

No wait staff, no cashier, yet nominated as Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation? That’s Baroo, a nondescript strip mall spot serving up Korean-influenced gems using unique ingredients for out-of-this-world flavor combinations, all of which will leave you in a fermented tizzy. Since the place is short on staff, wait to visit during the odd hours (like between lunch and dinner). Your patience will be rewarded.

Best pastrami: Greenblatt’s Deli

8017 Sunset Blvd

Greenblatt’s perfectly seasoned slices of pastrami are hot and juicy every time -- saddle that with a bottle of wine from the retail shop adjacent to the deli and enjoy your sandwich like a pro.

Best prix fixe dining: Papilles

6221 Franklin Ave

Smaller is never better, except when it comes to the seasonal, weekly changing menu at Papilles. You might want to add supplements, but will definitely need a glass or more from the top-notch wine selection to be paired expertly with your food.

salted fish fried rice
Flickr/Ron Dollete

Best Thai: Luv2eat

6660 W. Sunset Blvd

Strip mall Thai restaurants may be the norm in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by the one with the cutesy name outside of Thai Town. Luv2eat may be close to Highland Ave, but it takes its dishes to a whole new level of flavor as well as authenticity. Order what you normally would as your favorite Thai spot, and you’ll get a version that’s to the nth degree. Or go big with dishes that employ purple blood clams, funky shrimp paste, or salted mussels.

Birch, Birch Los Angeles
Esther Tseng/Thrillist

Best chef-driven restaurant: Birch

1634 N Cahuenga Blvd

Birch might be the most adventurous restaurant ever to hit the neighborhood, blending together influences and flavors from all over the world (think scallop sashimi and rabbit baklava). As a bonus, you'll find a collection of inspired, market-forward cocktails with ingredient combinations like black lime and white tea rum, frankincense and irish whiskey, or vodka and pinecone.

Best date spot: Cleo at The Redbury

1717 Vine St

Cleo has a wide and delicious selection of the Mediterranean small plates known as Mezze, and its baba ghanoush and grilled octopus are not to be missed. There's a great “see and be seen” scene here as well, thanks to the place's posh surroundings and the consequent pretty people who frequent it.

Stella Barra pizzeria, cheese plate
Courtesy of Anjali Pinto

Best pre-movie spot: Stella Barra

6372 Sunset Blvd

Headed to see Titanic III in the Cinerama Dome after your meal, but you only want to find parking once? Head first to Stella Barra next door, with great Neapolitan pies topped with the freshest ingredients. The starters and salads are no slouches, either, if you're going for that whole “balanced meal” idea.


