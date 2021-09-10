12 Hotel Restaurants in LA That Are Worth Checking Out on Their Own

Photo courtesy of FIG

Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, LA’s top-notch hotels are a destination for everyone with their iconic views and world-class dining. From classics like Polo Lounge to the swanky new Sunset Strip hotspots, these restaurants take hotel dining to a whole new level. We've rounded up some of the best hotel restaurants that go beyond the typical hotel dining experience and are destinations in and of themselves. So whether you’re thinking of booking a staycation or you’re planning a night on the town, here are the 12 of the best hotel restaurants in LA worth checking out.

The Barish at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hollywood

Famed LA chef Nancy Silverton does it again. Tucked inside the Hollywood Roosevelt, the Barish is Silverton’s latest project since launching the award-winning chi SPACCA. The Italian steakhouse is inspired by her summers spent cooking over open fires in Italy so you can expect wood-fired grilled steaks that are dry-aged in house, fish, and chicken, though baked pasta dishes also make a cameo. Make sure to stop by the newly reopened Spare Room afterwards, the hotel’s cocktail lounge equipped with bowling lanes and classic games.

How to book: via OpenTable.

Photo by Michael Mundy, courtesy of Bar Lis

Bar Lis at Thompson Hollywood Hollywood

The all-new Thompson Hotel that opened in the heart of Hollywood boasts a chic rooftop terrace and lounge called Bar Lis, the property’s crown jewel. Wraparound views of the city include a closer look at the iconic Hollywood sign in a French Riviera-inspired lounge adorned with fringed umbrellas and verdant greenery. The menu features light seafood canapes like hamachi crudo, Kusshi oysters, a smoked salmon dip, California white sturgeon caviar, and a stripped down burger that comes a la carte but is pretty darn good on its own. Signature cocktails are named after the Cote d’Azur and evoke the essence of the beloved seaside destination. Live entertainment is available on select weeknights such as Wednesday jazz nights and a DJ spins on the weekends.

How to book: via SevenRooms

Issima at Kimpton La Peer Hotel West Hollywood

Issima, derived from the Italian word “bellissima,” feels like you’ve arrived for a luxury European vacation, with blue and white decor and fringed umbrellas designed to whisk you away to the seductive beaches of the Mediterranean coast. Craft cocktails are named after beloved European hotspots like “Cannes” and “Santorini” with a menu to match—think raw seafood, seasonal vegetables, whole fish, and the lamb radiatore, a fan favorite. The main dining room indoors is now open, but the best seats are outside where you’ll find a DJ spinning music poolside to remind you that this adults-only restaurant is the closest you might get to the Mediterranean coast in a while.

How to book: via Resy.

The swoon-worthy Santa Monica Proper Hotel looks like a page ripped out of Architectural Digest. You may be tempted to hang out in the relaxing, coastal-inspired lobby lounge, but the rooftop is where you’ll want to spend your time. Aside from the views where you may be able to see a sliver of the ocean, the food is fantastic. The rooftop restaurant, Calabra, offers a vegetable-forward Mediterranean menu ranging from meze plates and other light dishes, like a Greek salad and ceviche, but you will also find meat and seafood mains like the whole branzino, which you should definitely order. Treat your meal like a vacation and load up on the za’atar spiced fries.

How to book: via OpenTable.

Photo courtesy of Cara Restaurant

Cara Restaurant at Cara Hotel Los Feliz

Step inside the newly renovated white-washed hotel and you’ll completely forget that you’re in LA. The open-air courtyard concept is centered around a reflecting pool and olive trees more than a century old. It’s also the best seat in the house but seating requests aren’t guaranteed so show a smile and ask nicely and you might get lucky. The extensive menu is a reflection of the hotel’s relationships with local farmers highlighting what’s in season. While the menu has a dedicated section for vegetable dishes, seasonal produce makes frequent appearances in the main entrees as well and a few standouts include the beet and grapefruit salad, burrata and heirloom tomatoes, and the delightfully surprising char-grilled cabbage. Save room for the airy and moist olive oil cake for dessert.

How to book: via OpenTable.

Merois at Pendry West Hollywood West Hollywood

What’s not to love about Merois? It’s situated on a stunning rooftop, the food is a fusion of some of our favorite cuisines including California, French, and Japanese, and the menu is curated by the legend himself, Wolfgang Puck. Housed within the Pendry, one of the newest hotels to join the Sunset Strip, the restaurant features an outdoor bar and rooftop lounge equipped with a fireplace so you can cozy up with your cocktails, but seating is limited to enhance the intimate date night vibes. The restaurant menu leans heavily on sushi and seafood dishes but there are some standout vegetable and meat dishes like the Japanese A5 NY Strip.

How to book: via SevenRooms.

Ardor | The West Hollywood Edition

Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION West Hollywood

Technically, Ardor isn’t new but the restaurant inside the West Hollywood EDITION was only open for a hot minute before the pandemic hit so we think it deserves a re-introduction. Ardor is Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s love letter to vegetables so naturally, the menu centers around what’s fresh and in season. Request a table on the outdoor patio which feels like you’re in an exotic jungle with lush greenery filling every corner (until you hear the traffic on Sunset Blvd). While you can easily fill up on veggies alone, there are plenty of meat and seafood options like the bass ceviche, filet mignon, and plancha shrimp with a creamy polenta that is out of this world. Inventive cocktails are named after their hue and the Green cocktail is a refreshing vodka-based drink with avocado puree, green chartreuse, and lime. Dishes are artfully presented and many include a tableside presentation. The terrarium dessert which is a clear, violet cream-filled sphere made of sugar on a bed of cotton candy is a must. Trust us, you’ve never seen a dessert like it.

How to book: via OpenTable.

Pilot | Hoxton Hotel

Pilot at The Hoxton Downtown LA

We love a good rooftop restaurant with views and Pilot doesn’t disappoint. Situated on the rooftop of the Hoxton hotel, this Mediterranean-inspired restaurant has fresh decor to match. Earth-tone furniture and lounge seating surrounded by hanging succulents and lush plants create a chic, bohemian vibe in a space that overlooks LA’s towering skyscrapers. Starters include a selection of seafood dishes like calamari, octopus, oysters, and clams, and for entrees choose from pizza, pasta, or steak frites if you’re extra hungry. Happy hour from 2-5 pm also offers discounted wine, beer, and other well drinks.

How to book: via their website.

FIG at Fairmont Miramar Santa Monica

You might mistake FIG for a greenhouse with all the hanging plants and living walls but take it as an homage to its farm-to-table menu that sources heavily from the neighboring Santa Monica Farmers Market. There’s something for everyone on the menu including a lamb bolognese, a variety of pizzas, seafood options like clams, oysters, and scallops, and oven-roasted vegetables. The best time to dine here is between 5–6 pm Tuesday through Saturday so you can take advantage of the FIG at 5 happy hour menu where the entire menu is half off. Reservations are strongly recommended though or else you’ll be stuck waiting in line. Make sure to also check out Soko, the new pop-up sushi concept at the hotel which only seats eight guests. The menu is limited to sushi basics so don’t expect fancy rolls here, just really fresh, high-quality nigiri and sushi rolls.

How to book: via Resy.

Photo courtesy of Coin & Candor

Coin & Candor at Four Seasons Westlake Westlake Village

Located inside the Four Seasons Westlake, Coin & Candor is a seasonally driven restaurant serving wood-fired dishes. Signature dishes like the Baja red snapper and housemade sourdough bread will always be on the menu, but new additions include a lobster fettuccine, yellowtail sashimi, and a summer heirloom tomato salad with stone fruit and burrata. Opt for outdoor seating on the terrace which faces a tranquil pond and waterfall for a truly zen experience.

How to book: via OpenTable.

You don’t get any more quintessential LA than the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, where power lunches were practically invented. The aptly named “Pink Palace” is home to Hollywood royalty so don’t be surprised if you run into a celebrity or two here, just make sure to act cool and don’t do anything gauche like ask for an autograph. During the week, the Polo Lounge is bustling with Hollywood’s movers and shakers but for a more low-key vibe, check out the Sunday brunch between 11 am–3 pm featuring live music. Request one of the intimate booths tucked in an alcove on the garden patio and choose between the prix fixe menu ($95/pp for three courses and a beverage) or order a la carte.

How to book: Call 310-887-2777.

The former valet parking lot at Shutters turned into an outdoor pop-up concept last summer called The Courtyard at 1Pico. It was supposed to be a temporary move during COVID, but the al fresco dining setup is so charming with its shabby chic furniture, hanging lanterns, and string-lights that we hope it stays forever. Currently, The Courtyard at 1Pico is only open for weekend brunch or weeknight dinner. The brunch menu is a mix of light breakfast plates like the frittata caprese, omelet with hen of the woods mushroom, and heartier lunch dishes like a Wagyu burger, spaghetti carbonara, and grilled pizza for when you’re nursing those Saturday night hangovers. You’ll also be welcomed with the house-made banana bread that pairs nicely with their perfectly foamed golden latte. If you want ocean views with your meal, there is always the hotel’s sister restaurant, Coast.

How to book: via OpenTable

